Daily news briefing: India’s Davis Cup team to go to Pak in Sept, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours; and more 

Pinnacle safe, will keep you posted: J&J told Govt in 2011, went silent

An investigation by The Indian Express has revealed that Johnson & Johnson, which has now agreed to pay $1 billion to settle lawsuits with patients in the US who used its defective Pinnacle hip implant, gave itself a clean chit calling it “safe and effective.” The US pharma giant has claimed that there are no patients with adverse reports in India. Eight patients, five men and three women, who had the Pinnacle implanted, were tracked by the Express.

China first to share satellite data with India on floods in Assam

From among the eight nations, which provided satellite data to India on its flood-hit regions, China was the first to provide it as part of a multilateral mechanism for sharing space-based information for countries affected by natural or man-made disasters, the government said Friday. The first set of data on Assam came from the Chinese Gaofen-2 satellite on July 18.

India’s Davis Cup team set to go to Pakistan in September

An Indian team will travel to Pakistan, for the first time in 55 years, to compete in a Davis Cup tie. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) confirmed the Indian team’s participation in the Asia/ Oceania Group 1 away tie, which will be held on September 14-15 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. India has skipped most sporting events hosted by Pakistan for over a decade.

Opinion: Lost in a Trump-ed up row

Relations with Pakistan should not be a partisan issue. The problem is that not only does Pakistan go back on the promises it makes, but every PM in India also forgets history and starts from the beginning. Trump is a bull in a china shop. We do not have to bother much about what he says. But the PM should have appeared in both Houses and set the matter at rest, writes Yashwant Sinha.

Weekend reviews: The Cape of Justice

The Batman franchise, after its hugely successful run at the box office and in graphic novels, has regressed back to pristine print — text on paper, no brooding pictures — with a series of three original novels set in the Batman universe. Pratik Kanjilal reviews The Killing Joke, Mad Love and The Court of Owls.

Explained: Why B S Yediyurappa’s new government is also not on safe ground

Despite becoming the chief minister of Karnataka for the fourth time, troubles are all but over for B S Yeddiyurappa. Johnson T A explains how the fate of Yediyurappa government lies in the hands of Speaker K R Ramesh who, if he accepts the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs from Congress-JD(S) combine — can give a breath of life to the new government.

Heavy rain over the next 48 hours in Mumbai, ‘orange alert’ issued: IMD

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy downpour since Friday evening leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs. Issuing an ‘orange alert’, the IMD asked authorities to stay alert and be prepared for necessary action. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district,” a weather department official said.

And finally…

Following a report in The Indian Express, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Friday promoted Satpal Singh from Head Constable to Assistant Sub Inspector. Reporter Man Aman Singh Chhina had written on how the Kargil War soldier, who was awarded the Vir Chakra for exceptional gallantry, was working as a Punjab traffic policeman following his discharge from the Army.