India logs 4,362 new Covid-19 infections, 66 deaths; active cases over 54,000

India recorded 4,362 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Monday—lowest in months—taking the country’s total tally to 4,29,62,953, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 29 consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry data also showed. Active cases further declined to 54,118 and comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections. More than 9,620 Covid-19 patients recovered and the country’s current recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.