Daily Covid case count in India crosses 1 lakh for the first time ever

Migrant workers at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Sunday night. With Maharashtra annoucing a limited lockdown, some migrants workers have decided to return to their hometowns again. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

India’s daily count of coronavirus cases scaled a new peak on Sunday, with the country reporting more than one lakh cases for the first time ever. The national tally had crossed 1.01 lakh when reports last came in. Of this, 57,000 positive cases were from Maharashtra, a new record for the state.

Some states, like Odisha and Telangana, report their numbers the next morning.

India’s previous peak was on September 16 last year, when 97,894 positive cases had been reported. The numbers had begun to slide down after that, and the decline had continued for five months, before a surge started again.

Maharashtra, where the numbers have been steadily going up, reported 57,074 new cases on Sunday. No other state has ever reported more than 12,000 cases in a day. Pune and Mumbai, the two worst-affected cities, detected 12,472 and 11,206 new cases respectively. Again, no other city has detected more than 8,500 cases in a day.

Among other states, Chhattisgarh reported more than 5,000 cases for the second straight day, while Punjab slipped back in the 3,000-range. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh joined the 4,000-a-day club along with Karnataka after a long time. Almost every major state has started to report a big rise in numbers.

With Sunday’s addition, at least one 1.25 crore people in India have so far been found infected with the disease. More than seven lakh cases are currently active, over 4.3 lakh of which are in Maharashtra alone.

About 490 deaths were also reported on Sunday, with Maharashtra accounting for 235 of them, including the ones the state classified as caused by co-morbidities. There was a sharp rise in the death numbers in Uttar Pradesh. The 31 deaths reported from the state on Sunday are the highest in four months. Punjab and Chhattisgarh, two states with very high fatality rates, reported 51 and 36 deaths respectively.

