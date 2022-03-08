scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
India records 3,993 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since May 2020; active cases dip below 50,000

The country also recorded 108 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,15,210, the Union health ministry data showed.

Updated: March 8, 2022 9:25:14 am
A medical worker collects the swab sample of a person for a Covid test. (File)

India clocked 3,993 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily spike in nearly 22 months, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Tuesday. This is the second day in a row that the country has recorded under 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases.

There were 4,362 cases of coronavirus disease on Monday. Data also shows that the daily cases of Covid-19 have remained below one lakh for 30 straight days.

The country also recorded 108 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,15,210, the Union health ministry data showed.

Active cases went below 50,000 and comprise 0.12 per cent of the total cases. Currently, 49,948 cases are active in the country. More than 8,055 Covid-19 patients recovered on Monday, and the current recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

On the vaccine front, more than 179.13 crore Covid-19 jabs have been administered across the country so far.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from Covid-19 crossed 6 million on Monday. The last million deaths were recorded over the last four months, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Live Blog

