India logs 5,476 new Covid-19 infections, 158 deaths; active cases below 60,000

India recorded 5,476 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the country’s total tally to 4,29,62,953, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 28 consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 fresh fatalities, the Union Health ministry data stated.

Active cases further declined to 59,422 and comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. Over 9,754 recoveries were recorded and the country’s current recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.55 crore.

India’s Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.