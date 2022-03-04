India records 6,396 new Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths; over 69,000 active cases

India recorded 6,396 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total tally to over 4.29 lakh, while the active cases further declined to reach 69,897. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 26 consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,589 with 201 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.64 per cent. A reduction of 7,255 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.90 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,23,67,070 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.29 crore.