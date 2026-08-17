The Daily Catch-Up: BJP reshuffle, Vijay’s 100 days, CJP protests and more

Smriti Irani returns to the BJP leadership as the party reshuffles its organisation; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay completes 100 days; CJP protest faces new questions in Ranchi; and Maharashtra steps up its food-safety crackdown.

By: Express Web Desk
6 min readUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 08:21 PM IST
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been reappointed as general secretary, whereas Amit Malviya lost his position as BJP's social media convenor. (Credits: Facebook/ Amit Malviya/ Image enhanced with AI)Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been reappointed as general secretary, whereas Amit Malviya lost his position as BJP's social media convenor. (Credits: Facebook/ Amit Malviya/ Image enhanced with AI)
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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express.

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Smriti Irani returns to BJP leadership as party reshuffles organisation

The BJP has unveiled a significant organisational reshuffle, bringing Smriti Irani back into a prominent national role while changing responsibilities for leaders including Piyush Goyal, Amit Malviya and others.

What Smriti Irani’s return to the BJP’s national leadership means

Irani’s elevation as a national general secretary marks a return to the party’s organisational core. Her political experience and profile make the appointment notable as the BJP recalibrates its leadership structure.

Bhajan Lal once called Gehlot a ‘jaadugar’. Now comes an unexpected offer

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who has previously used Ashok Gehlot’s “jaadugar” image politically, has now offered the former CM an opportunity to put his famed magic-show skills on display.

Vijay’s 100 days: how the actor-turned-CM is navigating Tamil Nadu politics

Vijay’s first 100 days in office offer an early test of whether his political movement can translate its enormous public profile into governance.

Vijay announces full waiver of farm loans worth Rs 75,000

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a full waiver of farm loans worth Rs 75,000.

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Why the faces of CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest are missing in Ranchi

As the campaign seeks to take its message beyond Delhi, Ranchi presents a different political landscape.

CJP plans school visits; Rajasthan puts curbs on outsiders

The Campaign for Justice and People plans school-level outreach in Rajasthan, but the state government has imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders into educational institutions, adding another layer to the political dispute.

Why IITs and IIMs are increasingly teaching working professionals

India’s premier institutions are expanding programmes aimed at people already in the workforce.

‘A mere degree doesn’t prepare you for the market’: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has argued that India’s education system needs to focus more closely on employability and market requirements.

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Pune sweet shops show 98% compliance as Maharashtra food-safety checks intensify

Food-safety authorities in Maharashtra have stepped up inspections, with Pune sweet shops reporting high compliance.

West Bengal voter-roll revision becomes fresh political flashpoint

Claims about voters excluded from West Bengal’s electoral rolls have become a political issue, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioning the process.

Should India bring back E10 for older vehicles?

The push towards higher ethanol blending has created a practical problem for owners of older vehicles.

Sunny Deol was happy even with Rs 56 crore in debt

Sunny Deol has spoken about a period when he was carrying substantial debt despite the success surrounding films such as Gadar.

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Yash on Ramayana’s Rs 4,000-crore scale and Hollywood ambitions

Actor Yash has discussed the enormous reported scale of Ramayana, its international ambitions and how Indian films are increasingly approaching global audiences with Hollywood-style promotion and production.

 

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Batwara 1947 box office: Sunny Deol’s film trails Border 2

Batwara 1947 has had a modest opening weekend, with its first three days falling short of the opening-day performance of Sunny Deol’s earlier release Border 2.

Actor Ananya Raj dies at 35

Actor Ananya Raj has died at the age of 35, her family confirmed. Her family described her final battle as one she fought with determination.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

What happened to Pervez Musharraf after Operation Safed Sagar?

The latest instalment in the Operation Safed Sagar series traces Pervez Musharraf’s subsequent political rise, the military coup that brought him to power and the events that eventually ended his rule.

When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made arranged love look modern

The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif relationship offers a useful lens into how modern couples negotiate family involvement, romance and commitment.

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Ravi Mohan’s fitness routine: what experts make of it

Actor Ravi Mohan’s approach to fitness includes structured training and boxing.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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