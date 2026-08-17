The Daily Catch-Up: BJP reshuffle, Vijay’s 100 days, CJP protests and more

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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express.
The BJP has unveiled a significant organisational reshuffle, bringing Smriti Irani back into a prominent national role while changing responsibilities for leaders including Piyush Goyal, Amit Malviya and others.
Irani’s elevation as a national general secretary marks a return to the party’s organisational core. Her political experience and profile make the appointment notable as the BJP recalibrates its leadership structure.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who has previously used Ashok Gehlot’s “jaadugar” image politically, has now offered the former CM an opportunity to put his famed magic-show skills on display.
Vijay’s first 100 days in office offer an early test of whether his political movement can translate its enormous public profile into governance.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a full waiver of farm loans worth Rs 75,000.
As the campaign seeks to take its message beyond Delhi, Ranchi presents a different political landscape.
The Campaign for Justice and People plans school-level outreach in Rajasthan, but the state government has imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders into educational institutions, adding another layer to the political dispute.
India’s premier institutions are expanding programmes aimed at people already in the workforce.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has argued that India’s education system needs to focus more closely on employability and market requirements.
Food-safety authorities in Maharashtra have stepped up inspections, with Pune sweet shops reporting high compliance.
Claims about voters excluded from West Bengal’s electoral rolls have become a political issue, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioning the process.
The push towards higher ethanol blending has created a practical problem for owners of older vehicles.
Sunny Deol has spoken about a period when he was carrying substantial debt despite the success surrounding films such as Gadar.
Actor Yash has discussed the enormous reported scale of Ramayana, its international ambitions and how Indian films are increasingly approaching global audiences with Hollywood-style promotion and production.
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Batwara 1947 has had a modest opening weekend, with its first three days falling short of the opening-day performance of Sunny Deol’s earlier release Border 2.
Actor Ananya Raj has died at the age of 35, her family confirmed. Her family described her final battle as one she fought with determination.
The latest instalment in the Operation Safed Sagar series traces Pervez Musharraf’s subsequent political rise, the military coup that brought him to power and the events that eventually ended his rule.
The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif relationship offers a useful lens into how modern couples negotiate family involvement, romance and commitment.
Actor Ravi Mohan’s approach to fitness includes structured training and boxing.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.