The Daily Catch-Up: BJP reshuffle, Vijay’s 100 days, CJP protests and more

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been reappointed as general secretary, whereas Amit Malviya lost his position as BJP's social media convenor. (Credits: Facebook/ Amit Malviya/ Image enhanced with AI)

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The BJP has unveiled a significant organisational reshuffle, bringing Smriti Irani back into a prominent national role while changing responsibilities for leaders including Piyush Goyal, Amit Malviya and others.

Irani’s elevation as a national general secretary marks a return to the party’s organisational core. Her political experience and profile make the appointment notable as the BJP recalibrates its leadership structure.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who has previously used Ashok Gehlot’s “jaadugar” image politically, has now offered the former CM an opportunity to put his famed magic-show skills on display.