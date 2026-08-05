The Daily Catch-Up: RBI pause, NEET reform, Meta under spotlight

Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Cockroach protester during addressing media person at outside 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The economy took centre stage today as the Reserve Bank held rates steady, while Parliament sharpened its scrutiny of global tech platforms and policymakers floated another major change to India’s entrance examination system.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

The Monetary Policy Committee left the repo rate unchanged while updating its projections for inflation and economic growth, offering fresh signals for borrowers, businesses and investors.

A new proposal has revived the debate over merchant discount rates and the future funding model for India’s digital payments ecosystem.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering adopting a two-stage examination pattern for NEET-UG, similar to the JEE framework.