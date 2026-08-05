The Daily Catch-Up: RBI pause, NEET reform, Meta under spotlight

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The economy took centre stage today as the Reserve Bank held rates steady, while Parliament sharpened its scrutiny of global tech platforms and policymakers floated another major change to India’s entrance examination system.
The Monetary Policy Committee left the repo rate unchanged while updating its projections for inflation and economic growth, offering fresh signals for borrowers, businesses and investors.
A new proposal has revived the debate over merchant discount rates and the future funding model for India’s digital payments ecosystem.
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering adopting a two-stage examination pattern for NEET-UG, similar to the JEE framework.
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Lawmakers have demanded an explanation from Meta after the removal of a video featuring the Prime Minister, escalating Parliament’s scrutiny of global technology companies.
The veteran leader removed all party spokespersons in a late-night organisational reset, signalling another phase in the NCP’s internal restructuring.
Young Indians have become increasingly visible in public protests, but remain significantly underrepresented in India’s legislatures.
This Political Pulse analysis explores why debates around political leaders’ private lives repeatedly become defining election issues in the state.
A controversy over comments concerning the Kushwaha community has prompted political damage control in Madhya Pradesh.
An Indian Express investigation traces how a seemingly minor administrative change uncovered a long-running railway booking racket.
Blocked CCTV cameras, stagnant donations and careful detective work helped investigators unravel the theft at one of Mumbai’s most prominent temples.
A consumer commission ordered an airline to compensate a passenger after incorrect terminal information disrupted a journey.
As Japan grapples with an ageing population, young people from India’s Northeast are finding unexpected opportunities in caregiving—a migration story that spans demographics, economics and culture.
A police investigation is underway after a man was lynched following allegations that he had confined and raped a minor girl.
From The Odyssey to Spider-Man, this analysis explores what Hollywood’s box office success says about changing audience tastes in India.
The actor reflects on opting to work with Aamir Khan in Ghajini, a decision that became part of one of cinema’s biggest blockbusters.
The actor looks back on turning down films that helped launch the careers of Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.