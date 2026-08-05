The Daily Catch-Up: RBI pause, NEET reform, Meta under spotlight

The RBI holds interest rates steady, Parliament turns its attention to social media platforms, fresh reforms are proposed for NEET, and India's digital payments model faces another debate.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Cockroach protester during addressing media person at outside10 janpath in new delhi on wednesday.Express photo by Anil SharmaOpposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Cockroach protester during addressing media person at outside 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The economy took centre stage today as the Reserve Bank held rates steady, while Parliament sharpened its scrutiny of global tech platforms and policymakers floated another major change to India’s entrance examination system.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

RBI presses pause on interest rates

The Monetary Policy Committee left the repo rate unchanged while updating its projections for inflation and economic growth, offering fresh signals for borrowers, businesses and investors.

Explained: Why UPI charges are back in the spotlight

A new proposal has revived the debate over merchant discount rates and the future funding model for India’s digital payments ecosystem.

Government weighs major overhaul of NEET

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering adopting a two-stage examination pattern for NEET-UG, similar to the JEE framework.

 

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Parliamentary panel summons Meta over PM video

Lawmakers have demanded an explanation from Meta after the removal of a video featuring the Prime Minister, escalating Parliament’s scrutiny of global technology companies.

Sharad Pawar reshuffles NCP communication team

The veteran leader removed all party spokespersons in a late-night organisational reset, signalling another phase in the NCP’s internal restructuring.

Political Pulse: Gen Z’s electoral paradox

Young Indians have become increasingly visible in public protests, but remain significantly underrepresented in India’s legislatures.

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Why personal lives dominate Tamil Nadu politics

This Political Pulse analysis explores why debates around political leaders’ private lives repeatedly become defining election issues in the state.

Speaker withdraws remarks after BJP backlash

A controversy over comments concerning the Kushwaha community has prompted political damage control in Madhya Pradesh.

Podcast of the day: RSS’ Gen Z push, 4000 cr litre drinking water dumped, and a mid-air scare

How a name change exposed a VVIP railway ticket scam

An Indian Express investigation traces how a seemingly minor administrative change uncovered a long-running railway booking racket.

Inside the Siddhivinayak theft investigation

Blocked CCTV cameras, stagnant donations and careful detective work helped investigators unravel the theft at one of Mumbai’s most prominent temples.

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Passenger wins compensation over airport terminal mix-up

A consumer commission ordered an airline to compensate a passenger after incorrect terminal information disrupted a journey.

Long Read: Why Japan is recruiting India’s Northeast

As Japan grapples with an ageing population, young people from India’s Northeast are finding unexpected opportunities in caregiving—a migration story that spans demographics, economics and culture.

Mob lynching follows allegation in Jharkhand

A police investigation is underway after a man was lynched following allegations that he had confined and raped a minor girl.

Workers are seen making preparations for the forthcoiming Independence day celebrations at the Red fort in Delhi on Wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Workers are seen making preparations for the forthcoiming Independence day celebrations at the Red fort in Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Why Hollywood’s biggest franchises still dominate Indian screens

From The Odyssey to Spider-Man, this analysis explores what Hollywood’s box office success says about changing audience tastes in India.

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Pradeep Rawat recalls choosing Ghajini

The actor reflects on opting to work with Aamir Khan in Ghajini, a decision that became part of one of cinema’s biggest blockbusters.

The career choices Avinash Wadhawan still regrets

The actor looks back on turning down films that helped launch the careers of Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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