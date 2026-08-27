The Daily Catch-Up: Nepal floods, a Gen Z disconnect in politics, and a Metro blunder

From the unfolding crisis in Nepal and the missing Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims to questions over youth representation in Indian politics, a Rs 250-crore Mumbai Metro error, and the stories making waves in cinema and culture.

By: Express Web Desk
7 min readAug 27, 2026 07:58 PM IST
A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Dear Reader,

The Nepal floods continue to dominate the news, with the disaster putting the spotlight on the increasingly popular private routes through Nepal to Kailash Mansarovar and the Indian travellers caught in its path. Back home, there are big questions over how young India is represented in politics, what the BJP needs to fix before the next round of elections, and how a costly Mumbai Metro construction error could end in demolition.

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Why the Rasuwa route became a lifeline for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

The devastating floods in Nepal have brought attention to the Rasuwa-Rasuwagadhi route, which has become a popular private gateway to Kailash Mansarovar.

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52 km, 5,630 metres, half the oxygen: Why the Kailash yatra is an ordeal

Beyond the current disaster lies the sheer physical challenge of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

They reached the immigration centre minutes before the flood. Then contact was lost

For families in Hosur and Odisha, the Nepal floods have turned into an agonising wait.

‘Just a day ago, we were there’: A Mumbai actor’s escape from Nepal

Actor Ankur Ratan and his group had been in the same region just before the floods struck.

Welcome to Gen D: India’s young politicians are few — and many are dynasts

Only 384 MPs and MLAs across the country are aged 40 or under, and roughly one in three comes from a political family.

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Disquiet, uncertainty, fatigue: What the BJP has to fix before the next polls

Organisational churn has brought into focus a wider set of challenges for the BJP — from managing internal expectations to addressing signs of fatigue and reconnecting with sections of younger voters.

‘Do not try to bulldoze’: Kharge’s warning amid talk of a special session

As speculation grows over a possible special session of Parliament and legislation linked to delimitation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has warned the government against pushing through major decisions without wider consultation.

A Rs 250-crore Mumbai Metro error could end in demolition

An elevated section of Mumbai Metro 7A may face demolition after a construction error. The episode raises uncomfortable questions about planning, oversight and the cost of fixing mistakes in a major public infrastructure project.

A bitter breakup, a leaked paper and the whistleblower who became an accused

The Maharashtra MPSC paper leak took an unexpected turn after a relationship breakdown exposed the alleged chain of events.

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Maharashtra gives non-Marathi drivers a year to learn the language

After protests and concerns among migrant auto and taxi drivers, the Maharashtra government has softened its position, giving drivers a year to learn Marathi rather than forcing immediate compliance.

A viral Noida confrontation and allegations of caste abuse

A confrontation between a woman and a security guard in Greater Noida has gone viral, with allegations of caste abuse at the centre of the case and police action following the incident.

Bombay High Court evicts son from parents’ Pune flat

The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of elderly parents seeking possession of their home, underlining that their right to live peacefully in their own property cannot be overridden by the claims of an adult son.

A day before allegations surfaced, lawyers wanted the Rajasthan judge out

The controversy involving a Rajasthan judge has another layer: lawyers had reportedly sought his removal from the court a day before serious allegations against him came into public view.

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Model stabbed to death at West Delhi home; gym trainer arrested

A murder investigation is underway after a model was found stabbed to death at her home in West Delhi, with police arresting a gym trainer in connection with the case.

 

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How creditors faced a 99.97% haircut in the Subhash Chandra insolvency case

Creditors had claims running into tens of thousands of crores, but the resolution approved in the case left them with a fraction of that amount. Here is how the numbers — and the extraordinary haircut — worked.

Rs 800 crore spent, still unfinished: What happened to Lucknow’s JP project?

Conceived as a major public project under Akhilesh Yadav, the Lucknow development remains unfinished despite massive expenditure.

Manav Suthar’s expensive spell may matter more than his 10 wickets in Galle

Ten wickets in Galle announced Manav Suthar’s promise. But a difficult outing in Colombo showed why Test cricket is often about what happens after the breakthrough performance — and how quickly a young bowler can adapt.

Why Yash’s Toxic is facing a backlash over its BookMyShow rating

The discussion around Toxic has moved beyond the film itself, with social media users questioning the disappearance of its rating and debating the scale of organic support behind the Yash-starrer.

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Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can play the villain — but not Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna has once again drawn a line around who he believes should play the iconic superhero, saying he turned down lucrative offers while suggesting that Ranveer Singh would be better suited to the villain’s role.

How Shah Rukh Khan helped save Deool Band 2

The makers of the film say Shah Rukh Khan stepped in at a crucial moment. After the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, they decided to donate its entire profit.

‘Not cigarette butts, but shells’: An ex-Air Chief remembers Operation Safed Sagar

A striking recollection from the Kargil War revisits MiG-21 sorties, the hazards faced by pilots and the small details that could reveal the scale and intensity of combat.

The route at the heart of the Nepal disaster

A detailed look at why thousands of pilgrims have shifted to the Rasuwa route, and how the geography of this increasingly popular corridor turned a flash flood into a major crisis for travellers.

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Who represents young India?

The data on MPs and MLAs under 40 offers a revealing snapshot of generational representation, political inheritance and the barriers between young citizens and elected office.

The infrastructure mistake that may cost Mumbai dearly

How does a major Metro structure reach a point where demolition becomes a possibility? This report examines the error, the engineering problem and what happens next.

Welcome to Gen D: India’s young political class — and the dynasties within it

India is one of the world’s youngest countries, but its legislatures tell a different story.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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