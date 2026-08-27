The Daily Catch-Up: Nepal floods, a Gen Z disconnect in politics, and a Metro blunder

Dear Reader,

The Nepal floods continue to dominate the news, with the disaster putting the spotlight on the increasingly popular private routes through Nepal to Kailash Mansarovar and the Indian travellers caught in its path. Back home, there are big questions over how young India is represented in politics, what the BJP needs to fix before the next round of elections, and how a costly Mumbai Metro construction error could end in demolition.

The devastating floods in Nepal have brought attention to the Rasuwa-Rasuwagadhi route, which has become a popular private gateway to Kailash Mansarovar.

Beyond the current disaster lies the sheer physical challenge of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

For families in Hosur and Odisha, the Nepal floods have turned into an agonising wait.



Actor Ankur Ratan and his group had been in the same region just before the floods struck.

Only 384 MPs and MLAs across the country are aged 40 or under, and roughly one in three comes from a political family.

Story continues below this ad

Organisational churn has brought into focus a wider set of challenges for the BJP — from managing internal expectations to addressing signs of fatigue and reconnecting with sections of younger voters.

As speculation grows over a possible special session of Parliament and legislation linked to delimitation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has warned the government against pushing through major decisions without wider consultation.

An elevated section of Mumbai Metro 7A may face demolition after a construction error. The episode raises uncomfortable questions about planning, oversight and the cost of fixing mistakes in a major public infrastructure project.



The Maharashtra MPSC paper leak took an unexpected turn after a relationship breakdown exposed the alleged chain of events.

Story continues below this ad

After protests and concerns among migrant auto and taxi drivers, the Maharashtra government has softened its position, giving drivers a year to learn Marathi rather than forcing immediate compliance.

A confrontation between a woman and a security guard in Greater Noida has gone viral, with allegations of caste abuse at the centre of the case and police action following the incident.

The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of elderly parents seeking possession of their home, underlining that their right to live peacefully in their own property cannot be overridden by the claims of an adult son.

The controversy involving a Rajasthan judge has another layer: lawyers had reportedly sought his removal from the court a day before serious allegations against him came into public view.

Story continues below this ad

A murder investigation is underway after a model was found stabbed to death at her home in West Delhi, with police arresting a gym trainer in connection with the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress)

Creditors had claims running into tens of thousands of crores, but the resolution approved in the case left them with a fraction of that amount. Here is how the numbers — and the extraordinary haircut — worked.

Conceived as a major public project under Akhilesh Yadav, the Lucknow development remains unfinished despite massive expenditure.

Ten wickets in Galle announced Manav Suthar’s promise. But a difficult outing in Colombo showed why Test cricket is often about what happens after the breakthrough performance — and how quickly a young bowler can adapt.

The discussion around Toxic has moved beyond the film itself, with social media users questioning the disappearance of its rating and debating the scale of organic support behind the Yash-starrer.

Story continues below this ad

Mukesh Khanna has once again drawn a line around who he believes should play the iconic superhero, saying he turned down lucrative offers while suggesting that Ranveer Singh would be better suited to the villain’s role.

The makers of the film say Shah Rukh Khan stepped in at a crucial moment. After the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, they decided to donate its entire profit.

A striking recollection from the Kargil War revisits MiG-21 sorties, the hazards faced by pilots and the small details that could reveal the scale and intensity of combat.

A detailed look at why thousands of pilgrims have shifted to the Rasuwa route, and how the geography of this increasingly popular corridor turned a flash flood into a major crisis for travellers.

Story continues below this ad

The data on MPs and MLAs under 40 offers a revealing snapshot of generational representation, political inheritance and the barriers between young citizens and elected office.

How does a major Metro structure reach a point where demolition becomes a possibility? This report examines the error, the engineering problem and what happens next.

India is one of the world’s youngest countries, but its legislatures tell a different story.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.