The Daily Catch-Up: Talks open, tensions remain

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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. A week that began with confrontation showed tentative signs of dialogue today, even as protests, Parliament and political messaging continued to dominate the national conversation.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Talks begin: Union ministers met CJP leaders near Jantar Mantar as the Centre opened a fresh channel of dialogue.

Union ministers met CJP leaders near Jantar Mantar as the Centre opened a fresh channel of dialogue. Parliament: The Opposition kept pressure on the government over NEET and the Delhi crackdown while debate widened beyond one issue.

The Opposition kept pressure on the government over NEET and the Delhi crackdown while debate widened beyond one issue. Politics: BJP leaders balanced outreach with internal concerns over the handling of the protests.

BJP leaders balanced outreach with internal concerns over the handling of the protests. Environment: A deep dive into the Ken-Betwa river-link project examines what it could mean for Panna and India’s interlinking ambitions.

A deep dive into the Ken-Betwa river-link project examines what it could mean for Panna and India’s interlinking ambitions. States: Assam’s flood situation worsened while Pune prepared for controlled water releases from Khadakwasla dam.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

After days of confrontation, Union ministers met representatives of the protest movement near Jantar Mantar, signalling an attempt to open negotiations without bringing the demonstrations to an immediate close.

This Political Pulse analysis explores how the current movement differs from earlier agitations by drawing support from multiple constituencies rather than a single organised interest group.

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As dialogue begins, concerns expressed by some allies offer insight into the political calculations surrounding the government’s response to the protests.

The demand for accountability over the examination controversy remained central to Opposition strategy inside and outside Parliament.



A seemingly routine birthday greeting has prompted fresh political interpretation about the BJP’s plans in Maharashtra.

Many protesters returned directly from police stations to the demonstration site.

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Officers assigned to protest duty have been instructed to remain in uniform, a move that follows scrutiny of policing during recent demonstrations.



Questions over plain-clothes policing have become part of the larger debate. This explainer examines the legal framework governing police identification.

The issue has now reached the country’s highest court, adding a judicial dimension to an already complex political confrontation.