The Daily Catch-Up: Talks open, tensions remain

From the Centre's outreach to protesters and Parliament's continuing standoff to the Ken-Betwa river project, Assam floods and Vijay's record-breaking opening day, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 10:00 PM IST
The Daily Catch-Up: Talks open, tensions remain: Large crowds have gathered at the Parliament Street-Tolstoy Marg crossing, with the gathering swelling towards Connaught Place in central New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Large crowds have gathered at the Parliament Street-Tolstoy Marg crossing, with the gathering swelling towards Connaught Place in central New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. A week that began with confrontation showed tentative signs of dialogue today, even as protests, Parliament and political messaging continued to dominate the national conversation.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Talks begin: Union ministers met CJP leaders near Jantar Mantar as the Centre opened a fresh channel of dialogue.
  • Parliament: The Opposition kept pressure on the government over NEET and the Delhi crackdown while debate widened beyond one issue.
  • Politics: BJP leaders balanced outreach with internal concerns over the handling of the protests.
  • Environment: A deep dive into the Ken-Betwa river-link project examines what it could mean for Panna and India’s interlinking ambitions.
  • States: Assam’s flood situation worsened while Pune prepared for controlled water releases from Khadakwasla dam.
The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Government opens talks with CJP leaders

After days of confrontation, Union ministers met representatives of the protest movement near Jantar Mantar, signalling an attempt to open negotiations without bringing the demonstrations to an immediate close.

A protest unlike those the Modi government has faced before

This Political Pulse analysis explores how the current movement differs from earlier agitations by drawing support from multiple constituencies rather than a single organised interest group.

 

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Government outreach follows unease within the NDA

As dialogue begins, concerns expressed by some allies offer insight into the political calculations surrounding the government’s response to the protests.

The political battle over NEET enters a new phase

The demand for accountability over the examination controversy remained central to Opposition strategy inside and outside Parliament.

What the Prime Minister’s message to Devendra Fadnavis signals

A seemingly routine birthday greeting has prompted fresh political interpretation about the BJP’s plans in Maharashtra.

Back to Jantar Mantar after detention

Many protesters returned directly from police stations to the demonstration site.

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Delhi Police changes deployment strategy

Officers assigned to protest duty have been instructed to remain in uniform, a move that follows scrutiny of policing during recent demonstrations.

Explained: What the law says about identifying police officers

Questions over plain-clothes policing have become part of the larger debate. This explainer examines the legal framework governing police identification.

Supreme Court hears plea linked to the protests

The issue has now reached the country’s highest court, adding a judicial dimension to an already complex political confrontation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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