The Daily Catch-Up: Sharad Pawar speculation, Sonam Wangchuk, India vs England

Activist Sonam Wangchuk during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. From shifting political equations and courtroom battles to global developments, technology and sport, we’ve picked the stories worth your time—and the context behind them.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Politics: A late-night meeting in Maharashtra fuels fresh speculation over Sharad Pawar’s next move.

A late-night meeting in Maharashtra fuels fresh speculation over Sharad Pawar’s next move. World: The US softens proposed tariffs linked to Russian oil, easing immediate pressure on India.

The US softens proposed tariffs linked to Russian oil, easing immediate pressure on India. Delhi: A plea seeks court intervention over Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike as his protest enters a critical phase.

A plea seeks court intervention over Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike as his protest enters a critical phase. Infrastructure: A vehicle fire brings Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel to a standstill, exposing the challenges of emergency response.

A vehicle fire brings Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel to a standstill, exposing the challenges of emergency response. Sport: India return to winning ways in England while Spain’s tactical brilliance books a World Cup final spot.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

A meeting involving leaders from the NCP (SP) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reignited questions about possible political realignments.

Amid intense speculation over the party’s political future, the NCP (SP) has clarified its position on a key legislative proposal—while attaching important conditions.

Washington has softened parts of a sanctions proposal linked to Russian oil, reducing immediate concerns for India.