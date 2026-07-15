The Daily Catch-Up: Sharad Pawar speculation, Sonam Wangchuk, India vs England

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. From shifting political equations and courtroom battles to global developments, technology and sport, we’ve picked the stories worth your time—and the context behind them.
A meeting involving leaders from the NCP (SP) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reignited questions about possible political realignments.
Amid intense speculation over the party’s political future, the NCP (SP) has clarified its position on a key legislative proposal—while attaching important conditions.
Washington has softened parts of a sanctions proposal linked to Russian oil, reducing immediate concerns for India.
How could changes to America’s Russia sanctions reshape India’s energy imports? This explainer breaks down the economics, diplomacy and potential impact on Indian refiners.
In a wide-ranging interview, the activist reflects on his hunger strike, the politics of protest and why he believes change can still come without entering electoral politics.
A petition seeking directions to intervene in Sonam Wangchuk’s fast has brought his protest into the courtroom, adding a legal dimension to an already closely watched campaign.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reorganised his Cabinet, making changes that could shape the government’s political and administrative agenda in the months ahead.
Developments surrounding Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister continue to draw attention across the region, with implications extending beyond domestic politics.
After years of mounting losses from missing blankets and bedsheets, Indian Railways is considering stricter measures to tackle a surprisingly persistent problem.
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A legal complaint claims artificial intelligence played a role in identifying employees for layoffs, raising broader questions about AI and workplace decision-making.
A newly identified concentration of orbital debris has renewed concerns about satellite safety and the long-term sustainability of space operations.
A longstanding demand has resurfaced ahead of the Census debate. This explainer traces the community’s history and the significance of its latest appeal.
Traffic ground to a standstill after a fire inside one of Mumbai’s flagship infrastructure projects, prompting questions about emergency preparedness inside enclosed tunnels.
Residents were rescued after a blaze reportedly triggered by an electric two-wheeler spread through a residential building, highlighting growing concerns around battery safety.
The city’s civic body has set a deadline for owners of vacant plots to remove overgrown vegetation or risk paying for the clean-up themselves.
A dog named Nectar is being remembered after reportedly confronting a leopard to protect workers, in a story that has resonated far beyond Gujarat.
India bounced back with an important win over England, with Shubman Gill playing a central role in restoring confidence after a difficult run.
Spain’s tactical discipline proved decisive against France in a semi-final that showcased how structure and control can overcome individual brilliance.
His influence extends well beyond the scoresheet. This analysis explains why Rodri has become the player around whom Spain’s success is built.
Fifteen years after its release, the film remains a cultural touchstone. This essay asks whether the aspirational India it celebrates feels more distant today than ever before.