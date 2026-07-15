The Daily Catch-Up: Sharad Pawar speculation, Sonam Wangchuk, India vs England

Missed today's biggest stories? From Maharashtra's political churn and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike to US tariff relief, the Mumbai Coastal Road fire and India's ODI win over England—here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 08:20 PM IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)Activist Sonam Wangchuk during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. From shifting political equations and courtroom battles to global developments, technology and sport, we’ve picked the stories worth your time—and the context behind them.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Politics: A late-night meeting in Maharashtra fuels fresh speculation over Sharad Pawar’s next move.
  • World: The US softens proposed tariffs linked to Russian oil, easing immediate pressure on India.
  • Delhi: A plea seeks court intervention over Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike as his protest enters a critical phase.
  • Infrastructure: A vehicle fire brings Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel to a standstill, exposing the challenges of emergency response.
  • Sport: India return to winning ways in England while Spain’s tactical brilliance books a World Cup final spot.
The Daily Catch-Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Late-night Maharashtra meeting sparks fresh political speculation

A meeting involving leaders from the NCP (SP) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reignited questions about possible political realignments.

Supriya Sule signals conditional support for the delimitation Bill

Amid intense speculation over the party’s political future, the NCP (SP) has clarified its position on a key legislative proposal—while attaching important conditions.

US eases proposed tariff plan affecting India

Washington has softened parts of a sanctions proposal linked to Russian oil, reducing immediate concerns for India.

Explained: Why the revised US sanctions matter for India

How could changes to America’s Russia sanctions reshape India’s energy imports? This explainer breaks down the economics, diplomacy and potential impact on Indian refiners.

Sonam Wangchuk on protest, politics and public pressure

In a wide-ranging interview, the activist reflects on his hunger strike, the politics of protest and why he believes change can still come without entering electoral politics.

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Hunger strike reaches the Delhi High Court

A petition seeking directions to intervene in Sonam Wangchuk’s fast has brought his protest into the courtroom, adding a legal dimension to an already closely watched campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet reshuffle signals new political priorities

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reorganised his Cabinet, making changes that could shape the government’s political and administrative agenda in the months ahead.

Sheikh Hasina’s reported return plan raises fresh regional questions

Developments surrounding Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister continue to draw attention across the region, with implications extending beyond domestic politics.

Railways plans tougher action against linen theft

After years of mounting losses from missing blankets and bedsheets, Indian Railways is considering stricter measures to tackle a surprisingly persistent problem.

 

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Lawsuit alleges Meta used AI in layoff decisions

A legal complaint claims artificial intelligence played a role in identifying employees for layoffs, raising broader questions about AI and workplace decision-making.

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A growing cloud of space junk worries scientists

A newly identified concentration of orbital debris has renewed concerns about satellite safety and the long-term sustainability of space operations.

Explained: Why Ravidassias want a separate Census category

A longstanding demand has resurfaced ahead of the Census debate. This explainer traces the community’s history and the significance of its latest appeal.

Podcast of the day: Thefts in the railway, behind tree fall deaths, and book bannings

A vehicle fire brings Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel to a halt

Traffic ground to a standstill after a fire inside one of Mumbai’s flagship infrastructure projects, prompting questions about emergency preparedness inside enclosed tunnels.

Electric-bike fire traps families in Noida housing complex

Residents were rescued after a blaze reportedly triggered by an electric two-wheeler spread through a residential building, highlighting growing concerns around battery safety.

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A residential building in Noida's Mamura village where a fire, suspected to have been triggered by a spark from an electric vehicle (EV) battery being charged, claimed two lives A residential building in Noida’s Mamura village where a fire, suspected to have been triggered by a spark from an electric vehicle (EV) battery being charged, claimed two lives. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Bengaluru tells plot owners: Clean up or face the bill

The city’s civic body has set a deadline for owners of vacant plots to remove overgrown vegetation or risk paying for the clean-up themselves.

The German Shepherd that died protecting others

A dog named Nectar is being remembered after reportedly confronting a leopard to protect workers, in a story that has resonated far beyond Gujarat.

Gill leads India to a much-needed ODI victory

India bounced back with an important win over England, with Shubman Gill playing a central role in restoring confidence after a difficult run.

Spain outthink France to reach the World Cup final

Spain’s tactical discipline proved decisive against France in a semi-final that showcased how structure and control can overcome individual brilliance.

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Rodri, the heartbeat of Spain’s World Cup campaign

His influence extends well beyond the scoresheet. This analysis explains why Rodri has become the player around whom Spain’s success is built.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the dream it still sells

Fifteen years after its release, the film remains a cultural touchstone. This essay asks whether the aspirational India it celebrates feels more distant today than ever before.

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