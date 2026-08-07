The Daily Catch-Up: Exclusive investigation, NEET probe and politics

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today’s edition leads with an Indian Express investigation into a government technology fund, followed by new details in the NEET paper leak probe and fresh political analysis from Bihar after Prashant Kishor’s breakthrough victory.
An Indian Express investigation examines how grants from a government technology fund were awarded to private firms linked to members of the expert panel responsible for selecting recipients, raising questions about the process behind the allocations.
Political Pulse analyses whether the bypoll result represents an isolated setback or the beginning of a broader political shift.
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A meeting involving Prashant Kishor, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar has fuelled speculation over evolving political equations in Maharashtra.
The CBI investigation alleges the leaked examination questions were reproduced using handwritten notes and memory, shedding fresh light on how the alleged operation functioned.
Food safety authorities have issued notices to canteens on the IIT Bombay campus following inspections.
A Karnataka court has awarded compensation to a Japanese citizen following his incarceration in Bengaluru.
Authorities are investigating after Vikram Mubayi, an Indian-origin doctoral student at UC Santa Barbara, was found dead while hiking.
A startup founder’s LinkedIn post about hiring the taxi driver who impressed him has sparked widespread discussion online.
A consumer commission ruled in favour of a Gurugram shopper who challenged being charged for carry bags while making a purchase.
Our review looks at why the new Netflix series stands out for its restrained approach to patriotism.
A visually ambitious film that impresses stylistically but, according to our reviewer, falls short in execution.
The Malayalam superstar has stepped in after reports about the veteran actor’s financial difficulties.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.