The Daily Catch-Up: Exclusive investigation, NEET probe and politics

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today’s edition leads with an Indian Express investigation into a government technology fund, followed by new details in the NEET paper leak probe and fresh political analysis from Bihar after Prashant Kishor’s breakthrough victory.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

An Indian Express investigation examines how grants from a government technology fund were awarded to private firms linked to members of the expert panel responsible for selecting recipients, raising questions about the process behind the allocations.

Political Pulse analyses whether the bypoll result represents an isolated setback or the beginning of a broader political shift.