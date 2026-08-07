The Daily Catch-Up: Exclusive investigation, NEET probe and politics

An Indian Express investigation reveals questions over a government technology fund, the CBI details how the alleged NEET paper leak worked, Political Pulse tracks the BJP's Bihar challenge after Bankipur, and more of the day's biggest developments.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readAug 7, 2026 10:01 PM IST
Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant KishorJan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor. (ANI Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today’s edition leads with an Indian Express investigation into a government technology fund, followed by new details in the NEET paper leak probe and fresh political analysis from Bihar after Prashant Kishor’s breakthrough victory.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Express Investigation: Questions over government technology fund allocations

An Indian Express investigation examines how grants from a government technology fund were awarded to private firms linked to members of the expert panel responsible for selecting recipients, raising questions about the process behind the allocations.

After Bankipur, is the BJP facing a larger political test?

Political Pulse analyses whether the bypoll result represents an isolated setback or the beginning of a broader political shift.

 

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What Prashant Kishor’s meeting with the Pawars could mean

A meeting involving Prashant Kishor, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar has fuelled speculation over evolving political equations in Maharashtra.

How investigators say the NEET paper leak worked

The CBI investigation alleges the leaked examination questions were reproduced using handwritten notes and memory, shedding fresh light on how the alleged operation functioned.

IIT Bombay canteens receive food safety notices

Food safety authorities have issued notices to canteens on the IIT Bombay campus following inspections.

Japanese national awarded compensation after Bengaluru jail case

A Karnataka court has awarded compensation to a Japanese citizen following his incarceration in Bengaluru.

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Indian-origin PhD student found dead during US hiking trip

Authorities are investigating after Vikram Mubayi, an Indian-origin doctoral student at UC Santa Barbara, was found dead while hiking.

Why a Hyderabad founder hired his taxi driver

A startup founder’s LinkedIn post about hiring the taxi driver who impressed him has sparked widespread discussion online.

Consumer wins Rs 26,000 over three carry bags

A consumer commission ruled in favour of a Gurugram shopper who challenged being charged for carry bags while making a purchase.

Podcast of the day:

Review: Operation Safed Sagar

Our review looks at why the new Netflix series stands out for its restrained approach to patriotism.

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Movie Review: DC

A visually ambitious film that impresses stylistically but, according to our reviewer, falls short in execution.

Photo of the day: The annual Mahalaxmi Akad Pooja

Members of the Wadar community in Pune perform the sacred annual Mahalaxmi Akad Pooja on the banks of the Mutha River Members of the Wadar community in Pune perform the sacred annual Mahalaxmi Akad Pooja on the banks of the Mutha River. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Mohanlal offers support to veteran actor Mohan Sharma

The Malayalam superstar has stepped in after reports about the veteran actor’s financial difficulties.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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