The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Sukhbir Badal attack, NEET and more

Noel Tata’s growing role in Tata Group succession, the attack on Sukhbir Badal in Maharashtra, fresh developments in the NEET probe and a look at Radcliffe’s hurried Partition boundary-making lead today’s biggest stories.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 09:39 PM IST
The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Sukhbir Badal attack, NEET and moreSukhbir Badal has sustained injuries on his arm, possibly from a sword.
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. The succession question at Tata Sons has moved to centre stage; Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sword by Nihangs in Maharashtra; Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has backed parole for Balwant Singh Rajoana, and other top news stories from today.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Tata succession: Noel Tata’s role comes into sharper focus

The succession question at Tata Sons has moved to centre stage after N Chandrasekaran decided not to seek another term as chairman.

Sukhbir Badal attacked in Maharashtra

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sword by Nihangs in Maharashtra, according to the report.

Prashant Kishor: Bankipur loss was not a Gen Z verdict

Prashant Kishor has pushed back against attempts to attribute the BJP’s Bankipur bypoll defeat primarily to the Gen Z protests.

Ravneet Singh Bittu backs parole for Hawara

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has backed parole for Balwant Singh Rajoana’s co-accused Jagtar Singh Hawara and met the Governor over the matter. The development has political and security implications in Punjab.

A long trail from Tamil Nadu to Malaysia leads to a viral gibbon video

A viral video involving a lar gibbon has taken officials across multiple states and eventually to Malaysia, in a story that began with a social-media post and ended up involving forest departments.

 

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Widow wins nearly Rs 50 lakh after insurance dispute

The Himachal State Consumer Commission has directed SBI Life to pay Asha Devi Rs 49,97,983.46 after the insurer rejected her husband’s Rs 50 lakh death claim over a single unpaid premium.

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Chandipura virus: why the spread remains unclear

Experts are still trying to establish how Chandipura virus is spreading in Gujarat, with questions around transmission and the circumstances behind infections.

A teenager charged in Massachusetts double-murder case

Indian-origin teenager Arjun Aravind has been charged in Massachusetts in connection with the deaths of his mother and younger brother.

Metro construction disrupts traffic around Juhu Circle

Construction work linked to Mumbai Metro Line 2B is affecting traffic around Juhu Circle and Andheri.

A fire in Vile Parle kills woman and child

A woman who ran to save a child she cared for died along with the child after a fire engulfed a flat in Vile Parle.

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Karoline Leavitt announces resignation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she will leave the post at the end of August.

Podcast of the day:

USS Abraham Lincoln: the strain of an extended deployment

An Express report examines the mental-health crisis among sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln amid an extended deployment in West Asia.

How Cyril Radcliffe drew India’s borders

In 1947, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was given the task of drawing the boundary between India and Pakistan despite having never visited India before.

Vyjayanthimala and the Raj Kapoor years

A new entertainment feature revisits Vyjayanthimala’s relationship with Raj Kapoor, the controversy surrounding it and the events that shaped her personal and professional life.

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From regret to a scene in Suriya’s film

Suriya speaks about a personal regret involving his daughter and how it inspired a scene in ‘Vishwanath and Sons’.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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