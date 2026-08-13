The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Sukhbir Badal attack, NEET and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. The succession question at Tata Sons has moved to centre stage; Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sword by Nihangs in Maharashtra; Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has backed parole for Balwant Singh Rajoana, and other top news stories from today.
The succession question at Tata Sons has moved to centre stage after N Chandrasekaran decided not to seek another term as chairman.
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sword by Nihangs in Maharashtra, according to the report.
Prashant Kishor has pushed back against attempts to attribute the BJP’s Bankipur bypoll defeat primarily to the Gen Z protests.
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has backed parole for Balwant Singh Rajoana’s co-accused Jagtar Singh Hawara and met the Governor over the matter. The development has political and security implications in Punjab.
A viral video involving a lar gibbon has taken officials across multiple states and eventually to Malaysia, in a story that began with a social-media post and ended up involving forest departments.
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The Himachal State Consumer Commission has directed SBI Life to pay Asha Devi Rs 49,97,983.46 after the insurer rejected her husband’s Rs 50 lakh death claim over a single unpaid premium.
Experts are still trying to establish how Chandipura virus is spreading in Gujarat, with questions around transmission and the circumstances behind infections.
Indian-origin teenager Arjun Aravind has been charged in Massachusetts in connection with the deaths of his mother and younger brother.
Construction work linked to Mumbai Metro Line 2B is affecting traffic around Juhu Circle and Andheri.
A woman who ran to save a child she cared for died along with the child after a fire engulfed a flat in Vile Parle.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she will leave the post at the end of August.
An Express report examines the mental-health crisis among sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln amid an extended deployment in West Asia.
In 1947, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was given the task of drawing the boundary between India and Pakistan despite having never visited India before.
A new entertainment feature revisits Vyjayanthimala’s relationship with Raj Kapoor, the controversy surrounding it and the events that shaped her personal and professional life.
Suriya speaks about a personal regret involving his daughter and how it inspired a scene in ‘Vishwanath and Sons’.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.