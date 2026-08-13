The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Sukhbir Badal attack, NEET and more

Sukhbir Badal has sustained injuries on his arm, possibly from a sword.

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Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. The succession question at Tata Sons has moved to centre stage; Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sword by Nihangs in Maharashtra; Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has backed parole for Balwant Singh Rajoana, and other top news stories from today.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

The succession question at Tata Sons has moved to centre stage after N Chandrasekaran decided not to seek another term as chairman.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sword by Nihangs in Maharashtra, according to the report.