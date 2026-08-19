The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Jharkhand exam protests, E20 debate and more

The Tata succession story moves to Noel Tata; Jharkhand’s jobless exam aspirants keep up their protest; Maharashtra weighs the CM’s veto powers; and India’s E20 debate opens the door to a possible E10 option.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 10:05 PM IST
Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on 18 August 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on 18 August 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

Podcast of the day: US may re-evaluate J&K travel advisory 

The Tata succession battle: from Chandrasekaran to Noel

The Tata group is entering a new phase following N Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman.

India’s buffalo-meat export industry is worth $5 billion. Here’s how it works

Buffalo meat is a major Indian agricultural export, despite the political and regulatory sensitivities surrounding the sector.

E20 debate: talks begin on feasibility of an E10 option

As concerns continue over the compatibility of E20 petrol with older vehicles, the government and industry have begun discussions on the feasibility of retaining or providing an E10 option.

Maharashtra’s rules raise questions over CM Fadnavis’s veto power

The Maharashtra government is examining the powers available to the Chief Minister over decisions taken by individual ministers.

From employee in the morning to protester by evening: Jharkhand’s exam dispute

The recruitment-exam controversy in Jharkhand has affected aspirants in very different ways.

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Gujarat HC grants bail to SBI cash officer in Rs 1.93-crore ATM case

The Gujarat High Court has granted bail to an SBI cash officer in a case involving an alleged Rs 1.93-crore ATM cash irregularity.

IB officer caught in CBI trap over alleged Rs 10-lakh bribe

The CBI says it caught an Intelligence Bureau officer while allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe in exchange for clearing a file.

Saima Wazed questions WHO action against her, calls for investigation

Saima Wazed has questioned action involving her position at the World Health Organization and called for an investigation.

Bandra’s Neville D’Souza football ground to make way for convention centre

The Neville D’Souza football ground in Bandra is set to be redeveloped for a convention centre.

 

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BMC looks at sewage tax and new revenue measures

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is examining ways to increase revenue, including measures that could affect residential properties.

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Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case involving Govinda

Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce case involving actor Govinda, bringing the legal proceedings between the couple to an end.

Why Awarapan 2 is trying to reclaim what the first film lost

Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi return to the world of Awarapan with a sequel shaped partly by the experience of the original film’s box-office performance.

Anupama Parameswaran recalls how an ex-partner dismissed her confrontations

Actor Anupama Parameswaran has spoken about a past relationship and described how her former partner responded to disagreements.

Sunil Pal recalls his encounters with Samay Raina and Kapil Sharma

Comedian Sunil Pal has discussed his interactions with younger comedians and television figures, including Samay Raina and Kapil Sharma, offering his perspective on the changing comedy landscape.

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The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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