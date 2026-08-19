The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Jharkhand exam protests, E20 debate and more

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on 18 August 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

Podcast of the day: US may re-evaluate J&K travel advisory

The Tata group is entering a new phase following N Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman.

Buffalo meat is a major Indian agricultural export, despite the political and regulatory sensitivities surrounding the sector.

As concerns continue over the compatibility of E20 petrol with older vehicles, the government and industry have begun discussions on the feasibility of retaining or providing an E10 option.



The Maharashtra government is examining the powers available to the Chief Minister over decisions taken by individual ministers.

The recruitment-exam controversy in Jharkhand has affected aspirants in very different ways.