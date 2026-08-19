The Daily Catch-Up: Tata succession, Jharkhand exam protests, E20 debate and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.
The Tata group is entering a new phase following N Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down as Tata Sons chairman.
Buffalo meat is a major Indian agricultural export, despite the political and regulatory sensitivities surrounding the sector.
As concerns continue over the compatibility of E20 petrol with older vehicles, the government and industry have begun discussions on the feasibility of retaining or providing an E10 option.
The Maharashtra government is examining the powers available to the Chief Minister over decisions taken by individual ministers.
The recruitment-exam controversy in Jharkhand has affected aspirants in very different ways.
The Gujarat High Court has granted bail to an SBI cash officer in a case involving an alleged Rs 1.93-crore ATM cash irregularity.
The CBI says it caught an Intelligence Bureau officer while allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe in exchange for clearing a file.
Saima Wazed has questioned action involving her position at the World Health Organization and called for an investigation.
The Neville D’Souza football ground in Bandra is set to be redeveloped for a convention centre.
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is examining ways to increase revenue, including measures that could affect residential properties.
Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn the divorce case involving actor Govinda, bringing the legal proceedings between the couple to an end.
Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi return to the world of Awarapan with a sequel shaped partly by the experience of the original film’s box-office performance.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran has spoken about a past relationship and described how her former partner responded to disagreements.
Comedian Sunil Pal has discussed his interactions with younger comedians and television figures, including Samay Raina and Kapil Sharma, offering his perspective on the changing comedy landscape.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.