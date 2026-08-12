The Daily Catch-Up: Tata Sons succession, Kurla landslide, NEET leak and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. Tata Group Chairman’s tenure ends, bringing succession at India’s business group into focus; Mumbai’s Kurla landslide kills two and fresh NEET paper-leak probe uncovers and other top stories from today.
Tata Group: N Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term as Tata Sons chairman when his current tenure ends in February 2027, bringing succession at India’s business group into focus.
Mumbai: Two people have died after a landslide hit Gaushiya Chawl in Kurla’s Chirag Nagar amid heavy rain, with rescue operations under way.
NEET paper leak: The CBI probe has found that an NTA subject expert allegedly gave 132 questions to the son of a coaching-centre owner, adding a new dimension to the case.
Parliament: Amit Shah has told the Opposition that the government is ready to sit through the night for discussion during the ongoing session.
Trump: Donald Trump switched from the new Qatar-donated aircraft to the older Air Force One while leaving Turkey after a reported Iranian threat.
Dharavi: Rehabilitation of families affected by the Adani-led Dharavi redevelopment project faces delays, with landfill clean-up emerging as a key issue.
Mumbai rain: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have crossed the 2,000-mm rainfall mark, with more showers expected.
India-Bangladesh: India’s envoy Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Indus script: A new long read examines how AI and statistical methods are being used in the effort to crack the still-undeciphered Indus script.
N Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term as chairman of Tata Sons after his current tenure ends in February 2027.
A landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Kurla’s Chirag Nagar has killed two people, with rescue teams working at the site.
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Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have crossed 2,000 mm of cumulative rainfall, with more showers forecast for August 12.
The government has signalled that it is prepared to extend parliamentary proceedings into the night to facilitate discussion, with Amit Shah telling the Opposition that the Centre is ready for the session to continue.
The CBI’s investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak has found that an NTA subject expert allegedly gave 132 questions to the son of a coaching-centre owner.
NALSAR students had protested over the invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for the university’s convocation.
The rehabilitation of families affected by the Adani-led Dharavi redevelopment project faces uncertainty as work to clean up the landfill site has been delayed.
The city’s rainfall numbers have crossed a significant threshold, but the consequences are being felt at the neighbourhood level — from landslides to disruption and rescue operations.
Donald Trump switched aircraft while leaving Turkey after US officials received what they considered a credible threat involving Iranian proxy forces.
A separate report looks at the use of decoy aircraft and the elaborate security arrangements that have surrounded presidential travel — including the Trump administration’s movements and earlier examples involving US presidents.
India’s envoy Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after holding talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has questioned the BCCI’s approach to expert support and contracts, raising the issue amid concerns over injuries and the management of players.
Hardik Pandya’s return to Gujarat Titans is again in focus as the IPL franchise’s captaincy and squad plans take shape.
The Indus script remains one of history’s most enduring puzzles. A new Express long read examines how researchers are turning to artificial intelligence, statistics and computational methods in the search for patterns that could help decipher it.
A new feature looks at how Flight Lieutenant Ajay Ahuja prepared his wife Alka before his final mission during the Kargil conflict.
The debate over nepotism in Malayalam cinema returns to the spotlight, with the careers of actors including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal forming part of the discussion.
Anup Soni has responded to Ajay Devgn replacing him as host of Crime Patrol, saying he does not have much to add to the development.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.