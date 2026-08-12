The Daily Catch-Up: Tata Sons succession, Kurla landslide, NEET leak and more

Chandrasekaran, 63, became the chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after the exit of Cyrus Mistry. (File image)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. Tata Group Chairman’s tenure ends, bringing succession at India’s business group into focus; Mumbai’s Kurla landslide kills two and fresh NEET paper-leak probe uncovers and other top stories from today.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Tata Group: N Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term as Tata Sons chairman when his current tenure ends in February 2027, bringing succession at India’s business group into focus.

Mumbai: Two people have died after a landslide hit Gaushiya Chawl in Kurla’s Chirag Nagar amid heavy rain, with rescue operations under way.

NEET paper leak: The CBI probe has found that an NTA subject expert allegedly gave 132 questions to the son of a coaching-centre owner, adding a new dimension to the case.

Parliament: Amit Shah has told the Opposition that the government is ready to sit through the night for discussion during the ongoing session.

Trump: Donald Trump switched from the new Qatar-donated aircraft to the older Air Force One while leaving Turkey after a reported Iranian threat.

Dharavi: Rehabilitation of families affected by the Adani-led Dharavi redevelopment project faces delays, with landfill clean-up emerging as a key issue.

Mumbai rain: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have crossed the 2,000-mm rainfall mark, with more showers expected.

India-Bangladesh: India’s envoy Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Indus script: A new long read examines how AI and statistical methods are being used in the effort to crack the still-undeciphered Indus script.