The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament, protests and politics

The Centre signals flexibility on the FCRA Bill, Tarun Tejpal is convicted in the 2013 rape case, the BJP continues to examine its Bihar setback, and the Supreme Court weighs another key constitutional question.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Students and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh StadiumStudents and aspirants hold placards and stage an indefinite protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium. (PTI Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament’s Monsoon Session took another turn today as the government signalled flexibility on contentious legislation, while two major court developments and the continuing political churn after the Bihar bypolls dominated the national conversation.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Government signals flexibility on the FCRA Bill

After reaching out to Opposition parties, the Centre has indicated it is open to modifying parts of the proposed legislation.

Tarun Tejpal convicted in 2013 rape case

A court convicted the former Tehelka editor in the long-running case. Read our report on the verdict and what follows next.

 

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Inside the BJP’s review of the Bankipur defeat

Political Pulse examines how the party is analysing the loss and what it believes Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj did differently.

Job protest puts Jharkhand government under pressure

Thousands of aspirants continue to press their demands, creating another political challenge for the Hemant Soren government.

How voters judged Bengal’s rebel MPs

Political Pulse looks at whether political defections translated into electoral gains after three Trinamool MPs attended NDA meetings.

Political Pulse: After Jantar Mantar, the BJP’s Gen Z challenge

The protest movement may have faded from the streets, but its political consequences continue to shape how parties engage younger voters.

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Rajya Sabha Chairman forwards request on Amit Shah’s presence

A parliamentary request concerning the Union Home Minister has been formally conveyed to the government.

Congress alleges pressure after Prayagraj venue cancellation

The party has claimed political interference after the venue for Rahul Gandhi’s proposed August 8 programme was cancelled.

Explained: Why the Money Bill route is back in focus

This explainer examines why the government has once again used the Money Bill route and why the constitutional issue remains unresolved before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court acquits man after 22 years in prison

The court set aside a murder conviction after the man had already spent more than two decades behind bars.

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Podcast of the day: Punjab protests, CCTVs in police stations, and Sheikh Hasina’s return

Court hears bail plea in alleged medical fraud case

The proceedings examine whether an accused person’s liberty can be curtailed because of allegations against another accused.

When fiction allegedly became a crime script

Investigators say a Delhi man recreated elements of a crime depicted in an HBO series.

Inside Iran’s evolving power equations

This report examines the relationship between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran’s political establishment amid shifting internal dynamics.

The doctor who made Maharashtra medical history

A phone call changed Neha Pawar’s career, making her part of a significant chapter in the state’s healthcare system.

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Editorial: Remembering Remo Fernandes

Our editorial reflects on the musician’s cultural legacy and the enduring influence he had on Indian popular music.

Amitabh Bachchan’s marathon day on the KBC set

The veteran actor reveals what it took to complete an extraordinary 24-hour work schedule while filming the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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