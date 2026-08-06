The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament, protests and politics

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament’s Monsoon Session took another turn today as the government signalled flexibility on contentious legislation, while two major court developments and the continuing political churn after the Bihar bypolls dominated the national conversation.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

After reaching out to Opposition parties, the Centre has indicated it is open to modifying parts of the proposed legislation.

A court convicted the former Tehelka editor in the long-running case. Read our report on the verdict and what follows next.

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Political Pulse examines how the party is analysing the loss and what it believes Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj did differently.

Thousands of aspirants continue to press their demands, creating another political challenge for the Hemant Soren government.



Political Pulse looks at whether political defections translated into electoral gains after three Trinamool MPs attended NDA meetings.

The protest movement may have faded from the streets, but its political consequences continue to shape how parties engage younger voters.

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A parliamentary request concerning the Union Home Minister has been formally conveyed to the government.



The party has claimed political interference after the venue for Rahul Gandhi’s proposed August 8 programme was cancelled.

This explainer examines why the government has once again used the Money Bill route and why the constitutional issue remains unresolved before the Supreme Court.

The court set aside a murder conviction after the man had already spent more than two decades behind bars.

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The proceedings examine whether an accused person’s liberty can be curtailed because of allegations against another accused.

Investigators say a Delhi man recreated elements of a crime depicted in an HBO series.

This report examines the relationship between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran’s political establishment amid shifting internal dynamics.

A phone call changed Neha Pawar’s career, making her part of a significant chapter in the state’s healthcare system.

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Our editorial reflects on the musician’s cultural legacy and the enduring influence he had on Indian popular music.

The veteran actor reveals what it took to complete an extraordinary 24-hour work schedule while filming the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.