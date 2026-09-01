The Daily Catch-Up: Sonia Gandhi book row, NEET FIRs, Nepal floods and more

Dear Readers,

Your evening briefing on the stories shaping India and the world. Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming book has become the centre of a publishing controversy after Penguin India lawyers reportedly sought changes in several chapters. The Supreme Court has meanwhile delivered major relief to NEET protesters by quashing FIRs across the country. Nepal’s flood disaster remains a race against time inside damaged hydropower tunnels, while the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine have also claimed the life of an Indian national. Back home, the history of Vande Mataram — including its early role as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity — has returned to the centre of the national conversation.

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Penguin Random House India’s lawyers flagged changes and deletions in several chapters of Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming book, setting off a lengthy back-and-forth before the publishing deal fell through.

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The deaths of two women from Kerala in California have left their families and the wider community searching for answers.

A controversy involving Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and protests surrounding him has now reached the Supreme Court Collegium, bringing judicial administration and the tensions surrounding the episode under a sharper national spotlight.

The investigation into the alleged rape of a teenager inside a bus has exposed a series of apparent failures.

In a major relief for students who protested the NEET-UG paper leak, the Supreme Court used its extraordinary powers to quash police cases registered against protesters across the country.



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The legal battle surrounding protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party has moved quickly, with assurances on withdrawal of cases helping reshape the confrontation.

An exchange in the Supreme Court involving Chief Justice Surya Kant and CJP representative Saurav Das has drawn attention amid the larger legal and political developments around the protest movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has linked India’s economic performance with a broader appeal for domestic consumption, reviving his call for Indians to hold weddings in the country and support Swadeshi products and businesses.

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Before becoming one of India’s most contested political and cultural symbols, Vande Mataram was used during the Swadeshi movement as a cross-community cry of resistance.

Student elections at Panjab University have often served as an early indicator of shifting political currents in Punjab.

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The death of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s niece in Birbhum has prompted an investigation, with authorities working to establish the circumstances surrounding the case.

The insolvency battle involving Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra has taken another turn after an NCLT special bench stayed a proposed settlement plan.

The high-profile insolvency proceedings involving Subhash Chandra have moved before a larger bench of the NCLT, underlining both the complexity of the case and the legal questions raised by the proposed resolution process.

The investigation into the murder of Ankit Baliyan has taken another dramatic turn, with police saying two alleged key shooters were killed in an encounter.

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Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine have claimed the lives of civilians from multiple countries, including an Indian national, as the war continues to exact a heavy toll far beyond the battlefield.

More than a week after catastrophic floods devastated parts of Nepal, rescue teams — including specialised teams from India — are searching hydropower tunnels for missing workers.

Prajakta Koli has spoken about her character Madhavi Reddy in Operation Safed Sagar, pushing back against the idea that the character’s behaviour should automatically be read through the increasingly popular “red flag” lens.

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness coach Rohit Nair breaks down the actor’s approach to training, diet and mindset — and why consistency and a sustainable routine matter more than extreme transformations.

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Political beliefs are increasingly becoming part of the modern dating checklist. But as people filter potential partners through ideology and values, the search for compatibility is revealing a more complicated question: how much agreement is actually needed for a relationship to work?

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.