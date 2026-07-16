The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament showdown, Sonam Wangchuk and Messi’s Argentina

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. From Parliament’s political battles and legal developments to global tensions, explainers and sport, we’ve picked the stories that mattered most today—and why they’re worth your attention.
Delimitation, NEET, the Ram Temple and a range of political flashpoints are set to dominate Parliament, setting the stage for one of the session’s most closely watched confrontations.
With concerns over his health mounting, the Delhi High Court has sought regular medical monitoring, bringing a legal dimension to the activist’s continuing protest.
As the protest stretches into its third week, attention is shifting from politics to the physical toll of the fast and the government’s response.
Questions surrounding the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case continue to reverberate internationally, with India’s former envoy responding to claims linked to the investigation.
The Opposition alliance is attempting to balance differing regional interests while crafting a united position on one of Parliament’s most politically sensitive issues.
Fresh meetings and strategic consultations underline that Maharashtra’s political realignment remains far from settled.
As parties prepare for the next electoral battle, questions over representation and cultural identity are beginning to shape campaign calculations.
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The Trinamool Congress MP’s resignation marks another notable political development in West Bengal ahead of a busy electoral cycle.
More than six decades after it was signed, one of the world’s most enduring water-sharing agreements is once again under scrutiny.
A governance proposal has opened up a wider debate over representation, administration and the future political structure of Ladakh.
Missile technology, deterrence and regional security are once again in focus. This explainer breaks down why defence experts are paying close attention.
A consumer forum ruling involving an older vehicle and ethanol-blended fuel adds a fresh legal angle to India’s wider E20 debate.
A hospital visit helped unravel a mystery that had remained unsolved for nearly four decades, bringing long-awaited answers to a family.
The capital may tighten enforcement against property owners who fail to pay infrastructure dues, signalling a tougher approach to urban governance.
A recent judgment has sparked discussion over how criminal offences are interpreted under law and where courts draw legal distinctions.
Some of the institute’s specialised programmes recorded full placement this year, offering a glimpse into changing demand in India’s technology sector.
Argentina overcame England in another memorable knockout clash, with Lionel Messi once again at the centre of the story as the defending champions moved within one match of the title.
England looked firmly in control before a brief spell transformed the semi-final.
After reaching another World Cup final, Lionel Messi responded to critics and reflected on the effort behind Argentina’s sustained success.
The actor says he regrets posting angry messages aimed at film critic Anupama Chopra.