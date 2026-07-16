The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament showdown, Sonam Wangchuk and Messi’s Argentina

AAP Convenor and former CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal meets Activist Sonam Wangchuk at the CJP protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. From Parliament’s political battles and legal developments to global tensions, explainers and sport, we’ve picked the stories that mattered most today—and why they’re worth your attention.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Politics: The Monsoon Session is shaping up for a confrontation over delimitation, NEET and the Ram Temple.

The Monsoon Session is shaping up for a confrontation over delimitation, NEET and the Ram Temple. Protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters its 19th day as health concerns and legal scrutiny grow.

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters its 19th day as health concerns and legal scrutiny grow. Explained: India signals a tougher approach to the Indus Waters Treaty while Ladakh’s governance model sparks debate.

India signals a tougher approach to the Indus Waters Treaty while Ladakh’s governance model sparks debate. Consumer: A ruling in an E20 fuel dispute adds another chapter to the ethanol debate.

A ruling in an E20 fuel dispute adds another chapter to the ethanol debate. Sport: Argentina book another World Cup final as England rue six costly minutes.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Delimitation, NEET, the Ram Temple and a range of political flashpoints are set to dominate Parliament, setting the stage for one of the session’s most closely watched confrontations.

With concerns over his health mounting, the Delhi High Court has sought regular medical monitoring, bringing a legal dimension to the activist’s continuing protest.

As the protest stretches into its third week, attention is shifting from politics to the physical toll of the fast and the government’s response.

