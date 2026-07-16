The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament showdown, Sonam Wangchuk and Messi’s Argentina

Missed today's biggest stories? From Sonam Wangchuk's fast and Parliament's looming showdown to the Indus Waters Treaty, Lawrence Bishnoi and England's World Cup heartbreak, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 07:56 PM IST
The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament showdown, Sonam Wangchuk and Messi's Argentina: AAP Convenor and former CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal meets ActivistAAP Convenor and former CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal meets Activist Sonam Wangchuk at the CJP protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. From Parliament’s political battles and legal developments to global tensions, explainers and sport, we’ve picked the stories that mattered most today—and why they’re worth your attention.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Politics: The Monsoon Session is shaping up for a confrontation over delimitation, NEET and the Ram Temple.
  • Protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters its 19th day as health concerns and legal scrutiny grow.
  • Explained: India signals a tougher approach to the Indus Waters Treaty while Ladakh’s governance model sparks debate.
  • Consumer: A ruling in an E20 fuel dispute adds another chapter to the ethanol debate.
  • Sport: Argentina book another World Cup final as England rue six costly minutes.
The Daily Catch-Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Parliament braces for a stormy Monsoon Session

Delimitation, NEET, the Ram Temple and a range of political flashpoints are set to dominate Parliament, setting the stage for one of the session’s most closely watched confrontations.

Delhi High Court weighs in as Sonam Wangchuk’s fast enters Day 19

With concerns over his health mounting, the Delhi High Court has sought regular medical monitoring, bringing a legal dimension to the activist’s continuing protest.

Health concerns grow around Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

As the protest stretches into its third week, attention is shifting from politics to the physical toll of the fast and the government’s response.

Lawrence Bishnoi case: Envoy responds to fresh allegations

Questions surrounding the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case continue to reverberate internationally, with India’s former envoy responding to claims linked to the investigation.

INDIA bloc searches for common ground on delimitation

The Opposition alliance is attempting to balance differing regional interests while crafting a united position on one of Parliament’s most politically sensitive issues.

Story continues below this ad

Inside the latest twists in the NCP’s internal battle

Fresh meetings and strategic consultations underline that Maharashtra’s political realignment remains far from settled.

Punjab politics turns to caste, cinema and electoral strategy

As parties prepare for the next electoral battle, questions over representation and cultural identity are beginning to shape campaign calculations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress)

Koel Mallick resigns from the Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress MP’s resignation marks another notable political development in West Bengal ahead of a busy electoral cycle.

Explained: Why India wants to revisit the Indus Waters Treaty

More than six decades after it was signed, one of the world’s most enduring water-sharing agreements is once again under scrutiny.

Why Ladakh’s seven-hill-council proposal has become contentious

A governance proposal has opened up a wider debate over representation, administration and the future political structure of Ladakh.

Story continues below this ad

Explained: Why China’s latest missile test worries India

Missile technology, deterrence and regional security are once again in focus. This explainer breaks down why defence experts are paying close attention.

E20 fuel dispute ends in consumer’s favour

A consumer forum ruling involving an older vehicle and ethanol-blended fuel adds a fresh legal angle to India’s wider E20 debate.

A 39-year-old disappearance ends with an unexpected breakthrough

A hospital visit helped unravel a mystery that had remained unsolved for nearly four decades, bringing long-awaited answers to a family.

Delhi considers sealing buildings over unpaid infrastructure charges

The capital may tighten enforcement against property owners who fail to pay infrastructure dues, signalling a tougher approach to urban governance.

Story continues below this ad

Patna High Court ruling draws attention to legal definitions

A recent judgment has sparked discussion over how criminal offences are interpreted under law and where courts draw legal distinctions.

Podcast of the day:  Skin-lightening creams under scrutiny, weekly insulin shot, and Melbourne protest

The IIT Hyderabad departments where every student found a job

Some of the institute’s specialised programmes recorded full placement this year, offering a glimpse into changing demand in India’s technology sector.

Messi leads Argentina back to another World Cup final

Argentina overcame England in another memorable knockout clash, with Lionel Messi once again at the centre of the story as the defending champions moved within one match of the title.

Photo of the day

Argentina's Lionel Messi and England's Harry Kane hug after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta. (AP Photo) Argentina’s Lionel Messi and England’s Harry Kane hug after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

The six minutes that changed England’s World Cup

England looked firmly in control before a brief spell transformed the semi-final.

Story continues below this ad

Messi: ‘No one gives us anything for free’

After reaching another World Cup final, Lionel Messi responded to critics and reflected on the effort behind Argentina’s sustained success.

Paresh Rawal reflects on his social media outburst

The actor says he regrets posting angry messages aimed at film critic Anupama Chopra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments