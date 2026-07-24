The Daily Catch-Up: A fast ends, the movement continues

Protestors of the CJP at the Parliament street, Jantar Mantar, New Delhi continue their protest on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. After nearly a month of confrontation, the biggest protest story of the week entered a new phase today. Elsewhere, the courts, public health officials and policymakers grappled with issues that are likely to remain in focus well beyond today’s headlines.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Protests: Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike after government assurances, but negotiations with student groups continue.

Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike after government assurances, but negotiations with student groups continue. Education: The Supreme Court weighs reforms to curb future examination paper leaks as NEET investigations continue.

The Supreme Court weighs reforms to curb future examination paper leaks as NEET investigations continue. Politics: The BJP’s electoral strategy in Bihar comes under scrutiny ahead of a key contest.

The BJP’s electoral strategy in Bihar comes under scrutiny ahead of a key contest. Health: Rajasthan investigates deaths linked to Chandipura virus, prompting fresh public health questions.

Rajasthan investigates deaths linked to Chandipura virus, prompting fresh public health questions. Explained: A look at why the government’s engagement with protesters does not necessarily signal the end of the movement.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

The activist called off his fast after government assurances and the presence of Union ministers, marking a significant turning point in the protest movement.

With Wangchuk’s fast over, organisers are shifting focus to nationwide mobilisation, signalling that negotiations and demonstrations are set to continue.



Representatives meeting the Centre said their principal demand remains unchanged, underscoring that dialogue has begun but differences persist.