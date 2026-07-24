The Daily Catch-Up: A fast ends, the movement continues

From Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day fast and fresh negotiations over the CJP protests to the Supreme Court's push for NEET reforms and an emerging health alert in Rajasthan, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Protestors of the CJP at the Parliament street, Jantar Mantar, New Delhi continue their protest on Friday. Express Photo by Tashi TobgyalProtestors of the CJP at the Parliament street, Jantar Mantar, New Delhi continue their protest on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. After nearly a month of confrontation, the biggest protest story of the week entered a new phase today. Elsewhere, the courts, public health officials and policymakers grappled with issues that are likely to remain in focus well beyond today’s headlines.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Protests: Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike after government assurances, but negotiations with student groups continue.
  • Education: The Supreme Court weighs reforms to curb future examination paper leaks as NEET investigations continue.
  • Politics: The BJP’s electoral strategy in Bihar comes under scrutiny ahead of a key contest.
  • Health: Rajasthan investigates deaths linked to Chandipura virus, prompting fresh public health questions.
  • Explained: A look at why the government’s engagement with protesters does not necessarily signal the end of the movement.
The Daily Catch-Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike

The activist called off his fast after government assurances and the presence of Union ministers, marking a significant turning point in the protest movement.

Even as the fast ends, the movement continues

With Wangchuk’s fast over, organisers are shifting focus to nationwide mobilisation, signalling that negotiations and demonstrations are set to continue.

Student groups hold firm ahead of talks

Representatives meeting the Centre said their principal demand remains unchanged, underscoring that dialogue has begun but differences persist.

Political Pulse: What changed—and what didn’t

Our Political Pulse analysis examines the negotiations that led to the end of the fast and the political calculations now confronting both the government and the protest leadership.

Prime Minister promises more steps against paper leaks

Following a Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister outlined further measures aimed at strengthening the integrity of competitive examinations.

Story continues below this ad

Podcast of the day:All education: Budget allocations, Jauhar Uni demolition, and more exam leaks

Fresh development in the NEET investigation

The CBI’s latest findings mark another milestone in the continuing investigation into the examination paper leak case.

Can Prashant Kishor reshape Bihar politics?

This Political Pulse report explores why one constituency has become an important test of Bihar’s changing electoral landscape.

Explained: What is the Chandipura virus?

Following deaths under investigation in Rajasthan, this explainer answers key questions about the virus, how it spreads and what health authorities know so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress)

Supreme Court examines reforms to competitive exams

During proceedings linked to the NEET controversy, the court discussed proposals including digital examinations and structural changes aimed at reducing paper leak risks.

Universities issue fresh advisories to students

Several higher education institutions have advised students about participating in demonstrations as campuses respond to recent developments.

Story continues below this ad

Inquiry ordered into alleged pellet gun use

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into allegations surrounding the use of pellet guns during the Delhi protests.

Journalists describe injuries during protest coverage

Reporters covering the demonstrations recounted being caught in the clashes, adding another perspective to the debate over crowd-control measures.

One protester’s stand-off becomes a defining image

A Mumbai student’s confrontation with a police vehicle has become one of the most striking moments from the nationwide demonstrations.

What happens after being named in a protest FIR?

This reported guide explains the legal process facing people booked for participating in the demonstrations.

Story continues below this ad
CJP protesters at Parliament Street. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) CJP protesters at Parliament Street. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

An investigation into alleged abuse within a tribal community

This report examines allegations made by women in Chhattisgarh and the legal action that has followed.

A rescue that captured the country’s attention

An ambulance worker carrying a baby to safety during a Himachal Pradesh landslide has emerged as one of the day’s most widely shared stories.

From Muzaffarpur to the UK Cabinet

The appointment of AI minister Kanishka Narayan has drawn attention to his roots in Bihar and his journey into British politics.

Sikandar Raza questions conditions after India’s T20 win

The Zimbabwe captain reflected on the pitch after the opening T20 against India, adding another talking point to the start of the series.

Story continues below this ad

Jana Nayagan opens strongly at the box office

Vijay’s farewell film has begun its theatrical run with a robust opening, underlining the actor’s enduring draw at the box office.

Ravi Kishan weighs in on film censorship

The actor and MP argues that cinema has a social influence, adding his voice to the continuing debate over creative freedom and regulation.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments