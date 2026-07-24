The Daily Catch-Up: A fast ends, the movement continues

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. After nearly a month of confrontation, the biggest protest story of the week entered a new phase today. Elsewhere, the courts, public health officials and policymakers grappled with issues that are likely to remain in focus well beyond today’s headlines.
The activist called off his fast after government assurances and the presence of Union ministers, marking a significant turning point in the protest movement.
With Wangchuk’s fast over, organisers are shifting focus to nationwide mobilisation, signalling that negotiations and demonstrations are set to continue.
Representatives meeting the Centre said their principal demand remains unchanged, underscoring that dialogue has begun but differences persist.
Our Political Pulse analysis examines the negotiations that led to the end of the fast and the political calculations now confronting both the government and the protest leadership.
Following a Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister outlined further measures aimed at strengthening the integrity of competitive examinations.
The CBI’s latest findings mark another milestone in the continuing investigation into the examination paper leak case.
This Political Pulse report explores why one constituency has become an important test of Bihar’s changing electoral landscape.
Following deaths under investigation in Rajasthan, this explainer answers key questions about the virus, how it spreads and what health authorities know so far.
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During proceedings linked to the NEET controversy, the court discussed proposals including digital examinations and structural changes aimed at reducing paper leak risks.
Several higher education institutions have advised students about participating in demonstrations as campuses respond to recent developments.
Authorities have initiated an inquiry into allegations surrounding the use of pellet guns during the Delhi protests.
Reporters covering the demonstrations recounted being caught in the clashes, adding another perspective to the debate over crowd-control measures.
A Mumbai student’s confrontation with a police vehicle has become one of the most striking moments from the nationwide demonstrations.
This reported guide explains the legal process facing people booked for participating in the demonstrations.
This report examines allegations made by women in Chhattisgarh and the legal action that has followed.
An ambulance worker carrying a baby to safety during a Himachal Pradesh landslide has emerged as one of the day’s most widely shared stories.
The appointment of AI minister Kanishka Narayan has drawn attention to his roots in Bihar and his journey into British politics.
The Zimbabwe captain reflected on the pitch after the opening T20 against India, adding another talking point to the start of the series.
Vijay’s farewell film has begun its theatrical run with a robust opening, underlining the actor’s enduring draw at the box office.
The actor and MP argues that cinema has a social influence, adding his voice to the continuing debate over creative freedom and regulation.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.