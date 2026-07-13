The Daily Catch-Up: From missing railway linen to India’s moment at Lord’s

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.
What began as a domestic dispute ended in tragedy. Police are searching for a serving constable accused of shooting his wife dead inside their Delhi home.
With Parliament’s Monsoon Session around the corner, questions are growing over when the landmark law will finally come into force—and what still stands in the way.
Investigators believe expired food products were given fresh labels before reaching consumers through online platforms.
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A widening investigation into an alleged scholarship scam is examining how funds meant for students may have been diverted through a network of institutions and officials.
The state’s flagship welfare programme has undergone a massive clean-up exercise, raising questions over eligibility, verification and the politics of welfare delivery.
A social media experiment meant to energise the party has instead exposed internal divisions, highlighting the organisational challenges facing the Congress.
The National Conference has taken its campaign to Delhi, signalling a new political strategy to keep the demand for full statehood alive.
Every year, thousands of blankets, towels and bedsheets vanish from AC coaches. An RTI investigation reveals the surprising scale—and cost—of the problem.
A new digital tool is changing how onboard staff monitor coaches, offering a glimpse into how Indian Railways hopes to tackle theft and improve passenger services.
Hydrogen-powered trains promise quieter journeys and cleaner transport. Here’s how the technology works and why India is betting on it.
As brain-computer interfaces move from science fiction to reality, a Chinese company is emerging as one of Elon Musk’s biggest competitors.
For decades they have been part of Goa’s identity. Now, many motorcycle taxi riders worry that technology—and government policy—could transform their profession forever.
They studied together, encouraged each other and finally walked across the same convocation stage.
As electoral verification returns to the political spotlight, this column examines the legal and constitutional questions at the heart of the debate.
India produced one of the finest performances in their history to secure a landmark victory over England at Lord’s.
Few international fixtures carry as much history, emotion and politics.
The latest instalment of the comedy franchise has enjoyed a strong opening weekend, setting the stage for another box-office success.
One of cinema’s most recognisable actors leaves behind a career that stretched far beyond dinosaurs, from intimate dramas to global blockbusters.