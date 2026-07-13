The Daily Catch-Up: From missing railway linen to India’s moment at Lord’s

Missed today's biggest stories? From Delhi's shocking police murder case and the Railways' linen theft problem to the Women's Reservation Bill, India's first hydrogen train and a historic win at Lord's—here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 07:57 PM IST
Your evening news briefing: Sam NeillYour evening briefing: Remembering Sam Neill, the face of Jurassic Park. (AP Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Crime: A Delhi Police constable is accused of shooting his wife dead before fleeing.
  • Politics: The government weighs the timing of the Women’s Reservation law as Parliament’s Monsoon Session approaches.
  • Railways: Missing bedsheets, blankets and towels are costing Indian Railways far more than you think.
  • Technology: India is preparing to roll out its first hydrogen-powered train.
  • Sport: India script history with their first-ever women’s Test victory at Lord’s.
The Daily Catch-Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Delhi Police constable accused of killing wife, flees

What began as a domestic dispute ended in tragedy. Police are searching for a serving constable accused of shooting his wife dead inside their Delhi home.

Women’s Reservation law: Why the government is treading carefully

With Parliament’s Monsoon Session around the corner, questions are growing over when the landmark law will finally come into force—and what still stands in the way.

Inside Delhi’s alleged expired-food relabelling racket

Investigators believe expired food products were given fresh labels before reaching consumers through online platforms.

 

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CBI probes scholarship fraud involving colleges and bank officials

A widening investigation into an alleged scholarship scam is examining how funds meant for students may have been diverted through a network of institutions and officials.

Why Maharashtra removed 92 lakh beneficiaries from the Ladki Bahin scheme

The state’s flagship welfare programme has undergone a massive clean-up exercise, raising questions over eligibility, verification and the politics of welfare delivery.

Inside the Bihar Congress’s digital rebellion

A social media experiment meant to energise the party has instead exposed internal divisions, highlighting the organisational challenges facing the Congress.

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Omar Abdullah changes tack in the fight for J&K statehood

The National Conference has taken its campaign to Delhi, signalling a new political strategy to keep the demand for full statehood alive.

The costly mystery of disappearing railway linen

Every year, thousands of blankets, towels and bedsheets vanish from AC coaches. An RTI investigation reveals the surprising scale—and cost—of the problem.

Can the Railways stop passengers from taking the linen home?

A new digital tool is changing how onboard staff monitor coaches, offering a glimpse into how Indian Railways hopes to tackle theft and improve passenger services.

Explained: India’s first hydrogen train

Hydrogen-powered trains promise quieter journeys and cleaner transport. Here’s how the technology works and why India is betting on it.

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China’s answer to Neuralink: What is BrainCo?

As brain-computer interfaces move from science fiction to reality, a Chinese company is emerging as one of Elon Musk’s biggest competitors.

Goa’s iconic motorcycle pilots fear they’re being left behind

For decades they have been part of Goa’s identity. Now, many motorcycle taxi riders worry that technology—and government policy—could transform their profession forever.

A mother and son graduate together from IIT Madras

They studied together, encouraged each other and finally walked across the same convocation stage.

Podcast of the day: Should you be worried about E20 fuel?

Opinion: Aadhaar, voter rolls and the citizenship debate

As electoral verification returns to the political spotlight, this column examines the legal and constitutional questions at the heart of the debate.

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History at Lord’s: India win their first women’s Test at the iconic venue

India produced one of the finest performances in their history to secure a landmark victory over England at Lord’s.

England vs Argentina: Football’s rivalry beyond the pitch

Few international fixtures carry as much history, emotion and politics.

Photo of the day: Mumbai teacher paints tribute to FIFA semifinalists

Mumbai Teacher Paints Tribute to World Cup 2026 Semifinalists Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, a Gurukul teacher creates a painting extending best wishes to Argentina, England, France, and Spain in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Dhamaal 4 races towards the Rs 100-crore mark

The latest instalment of the comedy franchise has enjoyed a strong opening weekend, setting the stage for another box-office success.

Remembering Sam Neill, the face of Jurassic Park

One of cinema’s most recognisable actors leaves behind a career that stretched far beyond dinosaurs, from intimate dramas to global blockbusters.

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