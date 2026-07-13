The Daily Catch-Up: From missing railway linen to India’s moment at Lord’s

Your evening briefing: Remembering Sam Neill, the face of Jurassic Park. (AP Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Crime: A Delhi Police constable is accused of shooting his wife dead before fleeing.

A Delhi Police constable is accused of shooting his wife dead before fleeing. Politics: The government weighs the timing of the Women’s Reservation law as Parliament’s Monsoon Session approaches.

The government weighs the timing of the Women’s Reservation law as Parliament’s Monsoon Session approaches. Railways: Missing bedsheets, blankets and towels are costing Indian Railways far more than you think.

Missing bedsheets, blankets and towels are costing Indian Railways far more than you think. Technology: India is preparing to roll out its first hydrogen-powered train.

India is preparing to roll out its first hydrogen-powered train. Sport: India script history with their first-ever women’s Test victory at Lord’s.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

What began as a domestic dispute ended in tragedy. Police are searching for a serving constable accused of shooting his wife dead inside their Delhi home.

With Parliament’s Monsoon Session around the corner, questions are growing over when the landmark law will finally come into force—and what still stands in the way.

Investigators believe expired food products were given fresh labels before reaching consumers through online platforms.