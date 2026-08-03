The Daily Catch-Up: Courts, bypolls and recruitment scams

A Bihar bypoll reshapes the political conversation, the Supreme Court seeks accountability over the Parliament march crackdown, and fresh questions emerge over exam leaks, Mumbai's water management and public institutions.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 08:48 PM IST
Prashant Kishor won BankipurPrashant Kishor wins in Bankipur (Credit: X/@jansuraajonline)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Sunday’s headlines were shaped by election aftershocks, judicial scrutiny of the Parliament march crackdown and fresh questions over public institutions—from recruitment exams to urban infrastructure.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up : Your evening briefing. The Daily Catch-Up : Your evening briefing.

Five reasons Prashant Kishor won Bankipur

Political Pulse breaks down the strategy, voter arithmetic and campaign decisions that helped Jan Suraaj secure one of the most closely watched bypoll victories.

Why nobody can claim an outright victory from the bypolls

The wider electoral picture is more nuanced than the headlines suggest, with lessons—and warning signs—for both the BJP and the Opposition.

Supreme Court presses for accountability over Parliament march

The PIL arising from the Jantar Mantar and Parliament march protests continues to test the government’s handling of one of the year’s biggest public demonstrations.

Recruitment exam leak probe widens

Investigators say the network behind the Maharashtra TET leak may have attempted to target assistant professor recruitment examinations as well.

Podcast of the day: Relooking at the Indus Water Treaty, GI tag row, and threat to tiger corridor

How Congress gained the edge in Datia

Another Political Pulse analysis examines why internal divisions have not stopped the Congress from gaining momentum in the high-profile Madhya Pradesh contest.

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Fresh strains emerge within Maharashtra’s ruling alliance

The BJP is seeking action against two Shiv Sena leaders whose visit to Abhijeet Dipke’s family has exposed tensions within the Mahayuti coalition.

Bihar officer’s murder triggers political questions

The wife of a slain municipal officer has alleged extortion demands involving an MLA, adding a political dimension to the investigation.

 

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Why Mumbai released millions of litres of water

This report explains the reservoir management decisions behind the large water releases during an intense monsoon spell—and what they mean for the city.

Special courts struggle with mounting drug cases

An Indian Express report examines the growing backlog before NDPS courts and what it means for India’s criminal justice system.

Why Bombay courts are overturning instant restaurant closures

The report examines the legal reasoning behind recent court decisions reversing summary closure orders issued by the state’s food regulator.

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From acid attack survivor to Chevening scholar

Resham Fatma’s journey from surviving a life-changing attack to securing one of Britain’s most prestigious scholarships is a story of resilience and determination.

Opinion: Mehbooba Mufti on peace across the LoC

In today’s column, the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister argues that lasting peace cannot be built on fear alone.

The dinner that changed Virat Kohli’s fitness journey

A look at the conversation Sachin Tendulkar says helped reshape Virat Kohli’s approach to fitness—and why experts believe mindset matters as much as diet.

Mira Nair remembers her mother

Filmmaker Mira Nair paid tribute to her mother, Praveen Nair, whose warmth became familiar to many through her grandson Zohran Mamdani’s viral campaign videos.

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Tannaz Irani reflects on resilience and recovery

The actor looks back on an illness that left her wheelchair-bound and the determination that helped her rebuild her life and career.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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