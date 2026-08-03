The Daily Catch-Up: Courts, bypolls and recruitment scams

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Sunday’s headlines were shaped by election aftershocks, judicial scrutiny of the Parliament march crackdown and fresh questions over public institutions—from recruitment exams to urban infrastructure.
Political Pulse breaks down the strategy, voter arithmetic and campaign decisions that helped Jan Suraaj secure one of the most closely watched bypoll victories.
The wider electoral picture is more nuanced than the headlines suggest, with lessons—and warning signs—for both the BJP and the Opposition.
The PIL arising from the Jantar Mantar and Parliament march protests continues to test the government’s handling of one of the year’s biggest public demonstrations.
Investigators say the network behind the Maharashtra TET leak may have attempted to target assistant professor recruitment examinations as well.
Another Political Pulse analysis examines why internal divisions have not stopped the Congress from gaining momentum in the high-profile Madhya Pradesh contest.
The BJP is seeking action against two Shiv Sena leaders whose visit to Abhijeet Dipke’s family has exposed tensions within the Mahayuti coalition.
The wife of a slain municipal officer has alleged extortion demands involving an MLA, adding a political dimension to the investigation.
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This report explains the reservoir management decisions behind the large water releases during an intense monsoon spell—and what they mean for the city.
An Indian Express report examines the growing backlog before NDPS courts and what it means for India’s criminal justice system.
The report examines the legal reasoning behind recent court decisions reversing summary closure orders issued by the state’s food regulator.
Resham Fatma’s journey from surviving a life-changing attack to securing one of Britain’s most prestigious scholarships is a story of resilience and determination.
In today’s column, the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister argues that lasting peace cannot be built on fear alone.
A look at the conversation Sachin Tendulkar says helped reshape Virat Kohli’s approach to fitness—and why experts believe mindset matters as much as diet.
Filmmaker Mira Nair paid tribute to her mother, Praveen Nair, whose warmth became familiar to many through her grandson Zohran Mamdani’s viral campaign videos.
The actor looks back on an illness that left her wheelchair-bound and the determination that helped her rebuild her life and career.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.