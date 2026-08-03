The Daily Catch-Up: Courts, bypolls and recruitment scams

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Sunday’s headlines were shaped by election aftershocks, judicial scrutiny of the Parliament march crackdown and fresh questions over public institutions—from recruitment exams to urban infrastructure.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up : Your evening briefing. The Daily Catch-Up : Your evening briefing.

Political Pulse breaks down the strategy, voter arithmetic and campaign decisions that helped Jan Suraaj secure one of the most closely watched bypoll victories.

The wider electoral picture is more nuanced than the headlines suggest, with lessons—and warning signs—for both the BJP and the Opposition.



The PIL arising from the Jantar Mantar and Parliament march protests continues to test the government’s handling of one of the year’s biggest public demonstrations.