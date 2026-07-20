The Daily Catch-Up: Your essential evening round-up of today’s stories

Missed today's biggest stories? From Parliament's stormy Monsoon Session and Jammu & Kashmir's statehood push to Mumbai's civic challenges and Spain's World Cup triumph, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
7 min readUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 08:19 PM IST
Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament returned amid political confrontation, protests spilled onto the streets, and a new football world champion was crowned. Here are the stories worth your time—and the context that makes them matter.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Parliament: The Monsoon Session opens with Opposition protests over Jammu & Kashmir, NEET and other flashpoints.
  • Politics: The National Conference steps up its campaign for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood.
  • Mumbai: Fresh civic controversies emerge after another BEST bus fatality and action over protest organisers.
  • Explained: India’s first National Maritime Heritage Complex begins taking shape at Lothal.
  • Sport: Spain dethrone Argentina to lift the FIFA World Cup as Kylian Mbappé finishes with the Golden Boot.
The Daily Catch-Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

A stormy start to Parliament’s Monsoon Session

The government’s legislative agenda immediately ran into coordinated Opposition protests over multiple issues.

National Conference takes its statehood campaign to Delhi

With Parliament back in session, the National Conference has intensified its demand for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, bringing the issue back to the national stage.

Inside the Opposition’s latest strategy meeting

Disagreements over paper leaks exposed differing priorities within the Opposition before a common position eventually emerged, offering a glimpse into coalition politics ahead of Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi’s remark sparks fresh political exchanges

A comment made during the opening of Parliament quickly became another flashpoint between the Treasury benches and the Opposition, adding to an already charged atmosphere.

Mumbai Police book organisers over protest gathering

Police action following a protest at Shivaji Park has added another chapter to the debate over permissions, public assemblies and political mobilisation.

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Tripura Police chief found dead at headquarters

The death of Tripura’s Director General of Police has prompted an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The IAS officer whose inspections keep Mumbai’s restaurants on edge

Transferred repeatedly over two decades, Tukaram Mundhe has built a reputation for strict enforcement.

Amit Shah inaugurates major Amul dairy project in Bengal

A new dairy facility is expected to significantly expand milk processing capacity, underlining the cooperative’s growing footprint in eastern India.

Why India’s bullet train timeline has shifted

Changes involving the Shinkansen project have affected timelines for India’s high-speed rail ambitions.

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Fresh tensions reported in Manipur’s Senapati district

An incident involving an Assam Rifles camp has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in parts of Manipur.

Goa issues fresh rules for seminars at educational institutions

New government directions on organising seminars have sparked discussion over administrative oversight and academic events.

Podcast of the day: Behind Sonam Wangchuk removal, the cost of e-KYC, and Monsoon Session kicks off

Election Commission extends Haryana revision deadline

The extension provides additional time in an exercise that has generated significant political debate over voter rolls.

Lothal’s ancient port is becoming India’s newest heritage destination

One of the world’s earliest known dockyards is being reimagined through an ambitious maritime museum.

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A growing cloud of space debris worries satellite operators

A newly identified concentration of orbital debris has renewed concerns about satellite safety and the long-term sustainability of space operations.

US softens tariff proposal affecting India

Washington has revised a sanctions proposal linked to Russian oil, easing immediate concerns for India while leaving broader geopolitical questions unresolved.

Visuals from CJP protest

Explained: Why the revised Russia sanctions still matter

The latest US proposal may be less severe than initially feared, but its implications for India’s energy imports and foreign policy remain significant.

Government strengthens support for Indian seafarers in Hormuz

As tensions persist in the region, the Centre has introduced new measures to monitor Indian sailors and improve communication with their families.

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Explained: The Ravidassia community’s Census demand

A longstanding demand for separate religious recognition has returned to the spotlight.

Another BEST bus accident renews safety concerns

A fatal crash in Mankhurd has intensified scrutiny of Mumbai’s public bus system, where a series of recent accidents has sparked concern over road safety.

The unanswered questions behind a Hyderabad engineer’s death

The death of a software engineer whose body was recovered from a lake has prompted an investigation, with several aspects of the case still under examination.

 

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Consumer wins compensation over spoiled packaged juice

A consumer court ordered compensation after a complaint involving a packaged beverage, highlighting the legal remedies available under consumer protection law.

Court rejects insurer’s defence in accident compensation case

A widow secured compensation after a court examined an insurer’s claim regarding the circumstances of a fatal road accident.

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Resident awarded compensation in civic dispute

A consumer forum directed Chandigarh’s civic body to compensate a resident in a case centred on water connection charges.

Custodial death case leads to arrests in Tamil Nadu

Authorities have arrested prison officials in connection with a custodial death, as investigations into the incident continue.

Spain dethrone Argentina to become world champions

Spain ended Argentina’s reign with a disciplined performance in the World Cup final, completing a campaign defined by tactical control and consistency.

Spain celebrates with the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford Spain celebrates with the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford. (AP Photo)

Tempers flare during a dramatic World Cup final

A fiercely contested final produced moments of confrontation alongside high-quality football, reflecting the intensity of the sport’s biggest stage.

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Mbappé headlines the World Cup honours list

Although France fell short of the title, Kylian Mbappé finished the tournament with the Golden Boot, capping another remarkable individual campaign.

Rodri’s influence defined Spain’s title-winning campaign

Spain’s triumph was built around a midfielder whose impact stretched far beyond goals or assists. This analysis explains why Rodri became the tournament’s driving force.

England’s World Cup exit leaves difficult questions behind

England’s campaign ended amid scrutiny of tactical decisions and dressing-room dynamics, setting the stage for another period of reflection.

Gill’s innings gives India a timely lift

Shubman Gill’s performance helped India secure an important ODI victory, offering momentum ahead of the remainder of the series.

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Naseeruddin Shah reflects on family, fame and regret

In a candid interview, the veteran actor looks back on difficult personal choices and the relationships that shaped his life beyond cinema.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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