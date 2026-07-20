The Daily Catch-Up: Your essential evening round-up of today’s stories

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament returned amid political confrontation, protests spilled onto the streets, and a new football world champion was crowned. Here are the stories worth your time—and the context that makes them matter.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Parliament: The Monsoon Session opens with Opposition protests over Jammu & Kashmir, NEET and other flashpoints.

The Monsoon Session opens with Opposition protests over Jammu & Kashmir, NEET and other flashpoints. Politics: The National Conference steps up its campaign for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood.

The National Conference steps up its campaign for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood. Mumbai: Fresh civic controversies emerge after another BEST bus fatality and action over protest organisers.

Fresh civic controversies emerge after another BEST bus fatality and action over protest organisers. Explained: India’s first National Maritime Heritage Complex begins taking shape at Lothal.

India’s first National Maritime Heritage Complex begins taking shape at Lothal. Sport: Spain dethrone Argentina to lift the FIFA World Cup as Kylian Mbappé finishes with the Golden Boot.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

The government’s legislative agenda immediately ran into coordinated Opposition protests over multiple issues.

With Parliament back in session, the National Conference has intensified its demand for the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, bringing the issue back to the national stage.



Disagreements over paper leaks exposed differing priorities within the Opposition before a common position eventually emerged, offering a glimpse into coalition politics ahead of Parliament.