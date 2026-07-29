The Daily Catch-Up: The NEET row returns to Centre stage

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The political debate over the paper leak controversy showed little sign of easing today, while developments in courtrooms, international diplomacy and campus life broadened the day’s agenda.
The Opposition renewed its attack on the government during the Monsoon Session, keeping the examination controversy at the centre of the political debate.
Organisers say demonstrations could resume if criminal cases against participants are not withdrawn, even as Maharashtra and West Bengal have indicated there will be no coercive action.
A volunteer associated with the protests has alleged illegal detention and harassment, adding another case to the court’s continuing oversight of the crackdown.
Comments involving IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti prompted criticism from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, extending the debate beyond Parliament.
The case relates to social media posts directed at the Prime Minister following the recent protests, adding another digital dimension to the controversy.
An arrest has been made in a case that drew attention to allegations of sexual harassment at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
In today’s column, Shashi Tharoor argues that the debate over delimitation should strengthen rather than weaken India’s democratic institutions.
This opinion piece examines what the recent political developments could mean for the BJP and the wider Sangh Parivar.
This explainer looks at how growing tensions involving the United States and Iran could reshape security in the Gulf and why the developments matter for India.
The US Senate has advanced legislation that proposes sweeping measures against countries continuing significant trade with Russia.
Authorities are investigating the death of a second-year student after handwritten notes were recovered. The report examines the circumstances surrounding the case.
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This deeply reported feature revisits a Mumbai murder case through the lives of those left behind, tracing grief, justice and redemption over decades.
The former world champion reflects on his enduring friendship with Neeraj Chopra and looks ahead to the next Commonwealth Games.
The celebrity couple has added a new property in Versova to its real estate portfolio with the purchase of a high-end apartment.
Director Suneel Darshan reflects on working with the actors and recalls their relationship during an earlier phase of their careers.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.