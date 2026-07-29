The Daily Catch-Up: The NEET row returns to Centre stage

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The political debate over the paper leak controversy showed little sign of easing today, while developments in courtrooms, international diplomacy and campus life broadened the day’s agenda.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

The Opposition renewed its attack on the government during the Monsoon Session, keeping the examination controversy at the centre of the political debate.



Organisers say demonstrations could resume if criminal cases against participants are not withdrawn, even as Maharashtra and West Bengal have indicated there will be no coercive action.

A volunteer associated with the protests has alleged illegal detention and harassment, adding another case to the court’s continuing oversight of the crackdown.

