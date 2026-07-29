The Daily Catch-Up: The NEET row returns to Centre stage

Fresh political friction over the paper leak controversy, a Supreme Court plea by a CJP volunteer, sanctions that could affect India, and an in-depth look at Gulf security lead today's biggest stories.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readJul 29, 2026 08:27 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The political debate over the paper leak controversy showed little sign of easing today, while developments in courtrooms, international diplomacy and campus life broadened the day’s agenda.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing 

Paper leak row dominates Parliament once again

The Opposition renewed its attack on the government during the Monsoon Session, keeping the examination controversy at the centre of the political debate.

CJP warns of another round of protests

Organisers say demonstrations could resume if criminal cases against participants are not withdrawn, even as Maharashtra and West Bengal have indicated there will be no coercive action.

Fresh petition reaches the Supreme Court

A volunteer associated with the protests has alleged illegal detention and harassment, adding another case to the court’s continuing oversight of the crackdown.

Remarks by IIT Madras Director spark political exchange

Comments involving IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti prompted criticism from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, extending the debate beyond Parliament.

Delhi Police register FIR over abusive posts on X

The case relates to social media posts directed at the Prime Minister following the recent protests, adding another digital dimension to the controversy.

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IPS trainee arrested in academy sexual harassment case

An arrest has been made in a case that drew attention to allegations of sexual harassment at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Podcast of the day: ANI vs Open AI case, Vikram-1’s success, and legal action against protesters

Opinion: Shashi Tharoor on Parliament and representation

In today’s column, Shashi Tharoor argues that the debate over delimitation should strengthen rather than weaken India’s democratic institutions.

Opinion: What Pradhan’s resignation says about the BJP

This opinion piece examines what the recent political developments could mean for the BJP and the wider Sangh Parivar.

Explained: The new fault lines in Gulf security

This explainer looks at how growing tensions involving the United States and Iran could reshape security in the Gulf and why the developments matter for India.

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Photo of the day: Traffic rule violation

Ignoring traffic rules, two-wheeler riders use the footpath on Sangam Bridge near COEP as a shortcut, leaving little space for pedestrians on Tuesday. Express Photo by Arul Horizon Ignoring traffic rules, two-wheeler riders use the footpath on Sangam Bridge near COEP as a shortcut, leaving little space for pedestrians on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

US sanctions bill could affect countries trading with Russia

The US Senate has advanced legislation that proposes sweeping measures against countries continuing significant trade with Russia.

IIT Bombay student dies by suicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a second-year student after handwritten notes were recovered. The report examines the circumstances surrounding the case.

 

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Long Read: A gangland murder, a son’s revenge and the road home

This deeply reported feature revisits a Mumbai murder case through the lives of those left behind, tracing grief, justice and redemption over decades.

Julius Yego on friendship, rivalry and Neeraj Chopra

The former world champion reflects on his enduring friendship with Neeraj Chopra and looks ahead to the next Commonwealth Games.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai

The celebrity couple has added a new property in Versova to its real estate portfolio with the purchase of a high-end apartment.

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A filmmaker revisits Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s relationship

Director Suneel Darshan reflects on working with the actors and recalls their relationship during an earlier phase of their careers.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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