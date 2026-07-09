Your 3-minute evening briefing: Looking back on one of his early films, the Saif Ali Khan explains why he believes its villain escaped justice too easily. (File Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Security: Inside Operation Hardball, India’s intelligence cooperation with the US.

Inside Operation Hardball, India’s intelligence cooperation with the US. Economy: Nitin Gadkari acknowledges concerns over E20 petrol and vehicle mileage.

Nitin Gadkari acknowledges concerns over E20 petrol and vehicle mileage. Politics: Questions swirl around alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations.

Questions swirl around alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations. Crime: A man who allegedly spent three decades living in luxury hotels without paying finally runs out of luck.

A man who allegedly spent three decades living in luxury hotels without paying finally runs out of luck. Football: England and Argentina revive history—this time with World Cup referees in focus.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Indian agencies quietly shared verified intelligence on fugitives and criminal networks with their American counterparts. The investigation reveals how cross-border cooperation is becoming a key weapon against transnational crime.

The government has championed ethanol-blended fuel as India’s green future. Now the Road Transport Minister has publicly recognised motorists’ concerns over mileage and possible engine damage.

The Ayodhya temple remains politically untouchable. Allegations surrounding donations are not—and the controversy is beginning to reshape Uttar Pradesh’s political conversation.