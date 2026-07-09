The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.
Indian agencies quietly shared verified intelligence on fugitives and criminal networks with their American counterparts. The investigation reveals how cross-border cooperation is becoming a key weapon against transnational crime.
The government has championed ethanol-blended fuel as India’s green future. Now the Road Transport Minister has publicly recognised motorists’ concerns over mileage and possible engine damage.
The Ayodhya temple remains politically untouchable. Allegations surrounding donations are not—and the controversy is beginning to reshape Uttar Pradesh’s political conversation.
As investigators pursue one of India’s biggest betting scandals, the hunt for alleged mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar has entered another international chapter.
Why do some scandals dominate public debate while others barely register? Pratap Bhanu Mehta explores what silence can reveal about power and accountability.
The state’s Uniform Civil Code panel will be led by the retired judge who drafted Uttarakhand’s landmark law. What happens next could have national implications.
A new report paints a complicated picture: students are outperforming expectations even as school infrastructure continues to lag.
It sounds too implausible to be true. Yet one man allegedly perfected the art of living in luxury hotels for decades while staying one step ahead of the bill.
A bizarre case from Hyderabad takes an extraordinary turn when investigators allege an IV drip became the murder weapon.
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A couple who narrowly escaped the Wayanad landslide recount the terrifying moments that turned an ordinary journey into a fight for survival.
Few football rivalries carry as much political baggage. This World Cup encounter comes with another fascinating subplot involving the officials in charge.
Looking back on one of his early films, the actor explains why he believes its villain escaped justice too easily.
Behind the mythology of Hindi cinema lay a deeply troubled relationship. This piece revisits one of Bollywood’s most enduring and painful stories.