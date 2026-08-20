The Daily Catch-Up: Noida workers jailed for weeks, Vande Mataram row and more

Dear reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.
How does an arrest during a labour protest turn into weeks in jail? The latest Express investigation traces the cases that followed demonstrations by factory workers in Noida, examining the FIRs, the allegations, the court orders and the gaps that emerged between mass arrests and individual scrutiny of the evidence.
An examination of 222 bail orders across seven major FIRs shows courts granting bail in a large majority of cases.
The national song has been at the heart of political and cultural debates for decades.
The Congress is revisiting the history and politics surrounding the song as the debate returns to the national stage, with the party attempting to frame its own position on a subject long associated with competing ideas of nationalism.
A controversy involving Mallikarjun Kharge has added another layer to the Congress’s political discussions, bringing questions of symbolism, identity and the party’s messaging into focus.
A Nagpur engineer who had been separated from his family for four years has finally been reunited with them.
Drivers associated with the new platform are grappling with questions about earnings and viability as they navigate competition in India’s crowded ride-hailing market.
A bandh is scheduled across Punjab on Friday. The Express breaks down the likely impact on transport, markets, schools and other services.
The Karnataka government has moved to cancel a large number of sites associated with the controversial scheme, which has been under scrutiny over land allotments and compensation.
The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that money was transferred through a hawala route to Dubai in a case involving the Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter.
The visit and the diplomatic signals surrounding it have renewed attention on Washington’s approach to Kashmir and its balancing act between India and Pakistan.
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A consumer dispute over an international journey has resulted in compensation for a passenger who was unable to board.
A family’s experience with organ donation and subsequent questions over employment has reached the courts, raising issues around eligibility, dependency and the interpretation of service rules.
Investigators say a woman allegedly hired a domestic worker and members of her family in a plot to kill her daughter-in-law.
The actor looks back at the financial setbacks that followed his move into film production and the long road that followed.
The Emraan Hashmi film continues its box-office run, building on the renewed popularity of the franchise.
Sunny Deol’s latest release is finding its place at the box office as comparisons emerge with his earlier blockbusters and the wider commercial landscape.
Manu Rishi Chadha discusses the creative decisions behind the series and the challenge of bringing real political and military figures into a dramatic narrative.
A discussion involving some of cricket’s biggest names has reopened the familiar question of how India’s greatest batters should be judged away from home.
The actor’s long-term approach to weight loss involved changes to diet, walking and lifestyle.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.