The Daily Catch-Up: Noida workers jailed for weeks, Vande Mataram row and more

On April 13, when thousands of workers in Noida and Ghaziabad took to the streets to demand higher wages, the Noida police, caught off guard, all but invented a conspiracy theory about the agitation being sponsored by “Pakistan-based handlers” and radical leftists. (File Photo)

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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

Podcast of the day: UGC caste discrimination guidelines under review says Centre ( 20 August)

How does an arrest during a labour protest turn into weeks in jail? The latest Express investigation traces the cases that followed demonstrations by factory workers in Noida, examining the FIRs, the allegations, the court orders and the gaps that emerged between mass arrests and individual scrutiny of the evidence.

An examination of 222 bail orders across seven major FIRs shows courts granting bail in a large majority of cases.



The national song has been at the heart of political and cultural debates for decades.

The Congress is revisiting the history and politics surrounding the song as the debate returns to the national stage, with the party attempting to frame its own position on a subject long associated with competing ideas of nationalism.