The Daily Catch-Up: Today’s stories you shouldn’t miss

From the Bengal rape case and rising tensions around Iran to 10 years since Burhan Wani’s death, Mumbai’s record rains, Bihar’s political battle and Lionel Messi’s World Cup heroics—here are today’s biggest stories.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 07:34 PM IST
Today’s biggest news stories at a glance: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta. (AP Photo)Today’s biggest stories at a glance: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta. (AP Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Every weekday, The Daily Catch-Up distils the day’s biggest stories into one quick evening read. Whether you’ve been away from the headlines or simply want to make sense of a fast-moving news cycle, we’ve done the hard work for you. Alongside the day’s biggest developments, you’ll also find our best analyses, explainers and long reads. Let’s begin.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Bengal rape case: The main accused is shot dead in a police encounter, adding a dramatic twist to a case that has already shaken the state.
  • Kashmir: Ten years after Burhan Wani’s death, a look at how militancy in the Valley has evolved.
  • West Asia: Fresh attacks around the Strait of Hormuz fuel fears of a wider Iran conflict.
  • Mumbai: Why India’s financial capital is witnessing record rainfall despite an El Niño year.
  • Football: Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals, while the story behind the team’s revival comes into focus.
Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals

Bengal rape case: Main accused shot dead in police encounter

The investigation into the Baruipur rape and murder has taken a dramatic turn with the death of the prime accused. The encounter is certain to intensify scrutiny of both the crime and the police response that followed.

Fresh attacks raise fears of a wider Iran conflict

The Strait of Hormuz is once again at the centre of global tensions. New strikes have revived fears of a broader regional conflict with implications that stretch far beyond West Asia’s shores.

Ten years after Burhan Wani, how Kashmir’s militancy has changed

A decade after the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed, Kashmir’s security landscape looks very different. This deep dive examines what has changed, what hasn’t and what lies ahead.

Why the US indictment of Lawrence Bishnoi matters

The gangster’s name has surfaced in an American indictment linked to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassination case. The development adds another international dimension to an already sensitive diplomatic issue.

Why is Mumbai seeing record rain in an El Niño year?

Conventional wisdom suggested El Niño would weaken the monsoon. Instead, Mumbai is witnessing extraordinary rainfall. Here’s why weather experts say the atmosphere had other plans.

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Mumbai rains Mumbai’s rain paradox

Wrong-side driving is becoming deadlier on Maharashtra’s highways

Fresh accident data reveals a disturbing trend on the state’s highways. The numbers expose a dangerous driving habit that continues to claim lives despite stricter enforcement.

Bihar bypoll: BJP’s surprise candidate takes on Prashant Kishor

A high-profile contest is beginning to take shape in Bihar. The BJP’s unexpected choice offers fresh clues to the party’s electoral calculations in one of India’s most closely watched political battlegrounds.

Delhi-NCR under IMD yellow alert

New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Rain blankets Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The last school day that ended in tragedy

What began as an ordinary school day in Jammu and Kashmir ended with devastating consequences. The story raises troubling questions about exhaustion, responsibility and institutional oversight.

Kerala pauses Wayanad tunnel project

A major infrastructure proposal has been put on hold amid environmental concerns. The decision reflects the increasingly difficult balance between development and ecological preservation.

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Podcast of the day: E-rickshaw battery hacks, mosque demolitions, and child sex abuse ads on Insta

How a suspicion in Scotland became a life sentence for a Mumbai family

A chance accusation in Glasgow spiralled into years of unimaginable hardship for one family in Mumbai. This remarkable long read traces an extraordinary story across two continents.

How a mother and son cracked JEE Advanced together

Determination, illness and an unconventional partnership define this uplifting story from Kota, where a mother and son prepared side by side for one of India’s toughest examinations.

Satluj, DDLJ and the two Punjabs

One Punjab lives in cinema’s mustard fields; the other in the shadow of violence and memory. This thought-provoking essay explores the gulf between romantic imagination and political reality.

Messi carries Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals

Argentina survived a fierce challenge from Egypt, thanks once again to Lionel Messi. The victory keeps alive another World Cup dream—and underlines why he remains football’s ultimate difference-maker.

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The quiet revolution behind Argentina’s golden era

Lionel Scaloni inherited a fractured national team. He has since built one of football’s most admired sides. This analysis explains how the transformation unfolded.

 

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Why Sanju Samson remains on the sidelines

India’s team combinations continue to leave Sanju Samson out looking in. The selection debate is once again gathering momentum ahead of the England T20 clash.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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