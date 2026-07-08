The Daily Catch-Up: Today’s stories you shouldn’t miss

Today’s biggest stories at a glance: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

Dear Reader,

Every weekday, The Daily Catch-Up distils the day’s biggest stories into one quick evening read. Whether you’ve been away from the headlines or simply want to make sense of a fast-moving news cycle, we’ve done the hard work for you. Alongside the day’s biggest developments, you’ll also find our best analyses, explainers and long reads. Let’s begin.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Bengal rape case: The main accused is shot dead in a police encounter, adding a dramatic twist to a case that has already shaken the state.

The main accused is shot dead in a police encounter, adding a dramatic twist to a case that has already shaken the state. Kashmir: Ten years after Burhan Wani’s death, a look at how militancy in the Valley has evolved.

Ten years after Burhan Wani’s death, a look at how militancy in the Valley has evolved. West Asia: Fresh attacks around the Strait of Hormuz fuel fears of a wider Iran conflict.

Fresh attacks around the Strait of Hormuz fuel fears of a wider Iran conflict. Mumbai: Why India’s financial capital is witnessing record rainfall despite an El Niño year.

Why India’s financial capital is witnessing record rainfall despite an El Niño year. Football: Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals, while the story behind the team’s revival comes into focus.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals

The investigation into the Baruipur rape and murder has taken a dramatic turn with the death of the prime accused. The encounter is certain to intensify scrutiny of both the crime and the police response that followed.

The Strait of Hormuz is once again at the centre of global tensions. New strikes have revived fears of a broader regional conflict with implications that stretch far beyond West Asia’s shores.