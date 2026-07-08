The Daily Catch-Up: Today’s stories you shouldn’t miss

Dear Reader,
Every weekday, The Daily Catch-Up distils the day’s biggest stories into one quick evening read. Whether you’ve been away from the headlines or simply want to make sense of a fast-moving news cycle, we’ve done the hard work for you. Alongside the day’s biggest developments, you’ll also find our best analyses, explainers and long reads. Let’s begin.
The investigation into the Baruipur rape and murder has taken a dramatic turn with the death of the prime accused. The encounter is certain to intensify scrutiny of both the crime and the police response that followed.
The Strait of Hormuz is once again at the centre of global tensions. New strikes have revived fears of a broader regional conflict with implications that stretch far beyond West Asia’s shores.
A decade after the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed, Kashmir’s security landscape looks very different. This deep dive examines what has changed, what hasn’t and what lies ahead.
The gangster’s name has surfaced in an American indictment linked to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassination case. The development adds another international dimension to an already sensitive diplomatic issue.
Conventional wisdom suggested El Niño would weaken the monsoon. Instead, Mumbai is witnessing extraordinary rainfall. Here’s why weather experts say the atmosphere had other plans.
Fresh accident data reveals a disturbing trend on the state’s highways. The numbers expose a dangerous driving habit that continues to claim lives despite stricter enforcement.
A high-profile contest is beginning to take shape in Bihar. The BJP’s unexpected choice offers fresh clues to the party’s electoral calculations in one of India’s most closely watched political battlegrounds.
What began as an ordinary school day in Jammu and Kashmir ended with devastating consequences. The story raises troubling questions about exhaustion, responsibility and institutional oversight.
A major infrastructure proposal has been put on hold amid environmental concerns. The decision reflects the increasingly difficult balance between development and ecological preservation.
A chance accusation in Glasgow spiralled into years of unimaginable hardship for one family in Mumbai. This remarkable long read traces an extraordinary story across two continents.
Determination, illness and an unconventional partnership define this uplifting story from Kota, where a mother and son prepared side by side for one of India’s toughest examinations.
One Punjab lives in cinema’s mustard fields; the other in the shadow of violence and memory. This thought-provoking essay explores the gulf between romantic imagination and political reality.
Argentina survived a fierce challenge from Egypt, thanks once again to Lionel Messi. The victory keeps alive another World Cup dream—and underlines why he remains football’s ultimate difference-maker.
Lionel Scaloni inherited a fractured national team. He has since built one of football’s most admired sides. This analysis explains how the transformation unfolded.
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India’s team combinations continue to leave Sanju Samson out looking in. The selection debate is once again gathering momentum ahead of the England T20 clash.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.