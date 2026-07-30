The Daily Catch-Up: SC seeks protest records, NEET probe advances, Vande Bharat debuts

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The week’s biggest political story continued to move from the streets to the courts, while India’s railways, agriculture and athletics provided a glimpse of what lies beyond the headlines.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

The court directed the Centre to produce records relating to allegations that pellet guns were used during the Jantar Mantar protests, extending judicial scrutiny of the police response.

The investigation entered a new phase as the agency filed its first chargesheet, with proceedings now expected to move before a designated fast-track court.

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Top ministers, defence officials and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the Monsoon Session.

As questions over crowd-control tactics continued, the CRPF chief urged personnel to continue performing their duties without fear.

Political Pulse examines how farmer discontent over procurement is creating a fresh political challenge for the state government.



The Congress leader’s decision to attend a party rally instead of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech has drawn attention within political circles.

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Back home after the protests, Abhijeet Dipke spoke about the movement’s impact and the role he believes political leaders should play in engaging young people.

An Indian Express investigation examines the extensive questionnaires some protesters say they were asked to complete during police inquiries.

Photo of the day: Samajwadi Party Student Wing Protest

Samajwadi Party Student wing hold a massive protest against government on various student issues also against Samajwadi Party Student wing hold a massive protest against government on various student issues also against Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case,in Lucknow . (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The successful trial marks another step in the Railways’ efforts to modernise freight movement using higher-speed rolling stock.

A consumer commission ruled in favour of a passenger after a complaint arising from a shared blanket during a railway journey.

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A buyer has been awarded compensation after a delayed vehicle delivery disrupted wedding plans.

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with an orange alert issued for Palghar.



India’s Olympic champion comfortably progressed through qualification, maintaining momentum heading into the medal rounds.

This opinion piece revisits Raj Kapoor’s films and the continuing debate over gender, sexuality and representation in Hindi cinema.

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The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.