The Daily Catch-Up: SC seeks protest records, NEET probe advances, Vande Bharat debuts

From the Supreme Court seeking records on alleged pellet gun use during the protests and the CBI's first chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case to India's first Vande Bharat freight train, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 07:34 PM IST
Visuals from Parliament march crackdown in New Delhi on Monday, July 20 (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Visuals from Parliament march crackdown in New Delhi on Monday, July 20 (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The week’s biggest political story continued to move from the streets to the courts, while India’s railways, agriculture and athletics provided a glimpse of what lies beyond the headlines.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing 

Supreme Court seeks records on alleged pellet gun use

The court directed the Centre to produce records relating to allegations that pellet guns were used during the Jantar Mantar protests, extending judicial scrutiny of the police response.

CBI files first chargesheet in NEET paper leak case

The investigation entered a new phase as the agency filed its first chargesheet, with proceedings now expected to move before a designated fast-track court.

 

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Prime Minister reviews key issues with senior ministers

Top ministers, defence officials and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the Monsoon Session.

CRPF chief backs personnel amid controversy

As questions over crowd-control tactics continued, the CRPF chief urged personnel to continue performing their duties without fear.

Moong procurement protests test the BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Political Pulse examines how farmer discontent over procurement is creating a fresh political challenge for the state government.

Channi’s absence from Rahul Gandhi’s speech raises questions

The Congress leader’s decision to attend a party rally instead of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech has drawn attention within political circles.

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CJP founder reflects after returning home

Back home after the protests, Abhijeet Dipke spoke about the movement’s impact and the role he believes political leaders should play in engaging young people.

Exclusive: Protesters questioned in detail by Goa Police

An Indian Express investigation examines the extensive questionnaires some protesters say they were asked to complete during police inquiries.

Photo of the day: Samajwadi Party Student Wing Protest

Samajwadi Party Student wing hold a massive protest against government on various student issues also against Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case,in Lucknow Samajwadi Party Student wing hold a massive protest against government on various student issues also against Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case,in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

India tests its first Vande Bharat freight train

The successful trial marks another step in the Railways’ efforts to modernise freight movement using higher-speed rolling stock.

Rail passenger awarded compensation over RAC dispute

A consumer commission ruled in favour of a passenger after a complaint arising from a shared blanket during a railway journey.

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Podcast of the day: Protest surveillance, Jharkhand recruitment row, and a Minister’s refund

Consumer wins case over delayed SUV delivery

A buyer has been awarded compensation after a delayed vehicle delivery disrupted wedding plans.

Heavy rain alert issued for Mumbai region

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with an orange alert issued for Palghar.

Neeraj Chopra advances with ease

India’s Olympic champion comfortably progressed through qualification, maintaining momentum heading into the medal rounds.

Opinion: Reassessing Raj Kapoor’s cinema

This opinion piece revisits Raj Kapoor’s films and the continuing debate over gender, sexuality and representation in Hindi cinema.

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The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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