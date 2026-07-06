The Daily Catch-Up: Deluge, Diljit and other top stories of the day

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Each weekday, The Daily Catch-Up sifts through the day’s news so you do not have to. From geopolitics to courtrooms, from classrooms to tech launches — we bring you the stories that matter, in plain language and without ceremony. Let us begin.

The Daily Catch-Up: Rain devastation in Maharashtra and other stories The Daily Catch-Up: Rain devastation in Maharashtra and other stories

The city’s rain death toll has climbed to ten, and officials are asking residents to stay home — a request that carries unusual weight when the roads themselves have become the hazard. The first monsoon closure of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s missing link has also added to the chaos on one of Maharashtra’s busiest corridors.

The discovery of a child’s body in a pond, and the mob violence that followed, has turned a Bengal neighbourhood into a pressure cooker that local authorities are struggling to keep from boiling over.