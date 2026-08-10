The Daily Catch-Up: Jharkhand protests, JPSC row, Delhi property fraud and more

Jharkhand protests put Hemant Soren’s government under pressure as a JPSC exam row fuels student anger; a Rs 200-crore Delhi property fraud, rural jobs data, India-Bangladesh ties and more in today’s evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 08:02 PM IST
As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving tricolours. (Express photo by Shubham Tigga)As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving tricolours. (Express photo by Shubham Tigga)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today, Jharkhand is at the centre of the news, with student protests over the JPSC examination row colliding with questions about the political legacy of Hemant Soren and his late father, Shibu Soren. Also: a sprawling Delhi property fraud, rural jobs, India-Bangladesh ties and more.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Jharkhand protests: What the JPSC row says about the Soren legacy

Student anger over the JPSC examination controversy has become a political problem for the Hemant Soren government.

JPSC exam row: Arrest intensifies student protests in Ranchi

The controversy around the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination has escalated with the arrest of L Khiangte.

Centre agrees to discuss July 20 crackdown in Parliament

The government has agreed to a parliamentary discussion on the July 20 crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to speak.

 

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India-Bangladesh ties: The Hasina question remains

Sheikh Hasina continues to loom over India’s relationship with Bangladesh. The latest developments look at how New Delhi is navigating the political and diplomatic consequences of her presence in India.

BJP MP’s petrol remark puts ethanol policy back in focus

A comment by BJP MP Janardan Mishra has brought the politically charged debate over petrol, ethanol blending and the government’s fuel policy back into the spotlight.

Rural jobs are changing. What does that mean for wages?

Employment in rural India is facing a shift that matters beyond the jobs numbers.

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Indian Railways announces new trains, extensions and stops

Two new trains, four extensions and seven new stops are part of the latest changes announced by Indian Railways.

How Delhi’s luxury-property world became the setting for an alleged Rs 200-crore fraud

From a Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow to luxury Gurgaon addresses, investigators allege that forged documents and purported bank deals were used to target wealthy property buyers.

Bengaluru food-safety raids: Rotten meat found at high-end restaurant

Food safety officials shut the kitchen of Skyye Lounge at UB City after finding rotten meat, mouldy food and expired dairy products.

Bengaluru techie goes missing during Shivagange trek

A search operation involving drones is under way after a Bengaluru tech professional went missing during a trek at Shivagange.

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SC/ST reservation and the ‘creamy layer’: What is the debate?

The Supreme Court’s position on the creamy-layer question has reopened a complicated debate over affirmative action, constitutional categories and how reservation benefits should be distributed.

Ex-TISS student arrested after anticipatory bail plea rejected

A former TISS student has been arrested after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case linked to an event held on the campus to mark the death anniversary of G N Saibaba.

Dil Chahta Hai was a generation-defining film. Its women got left behind.

The 2001 film changed the grammar of mainstream Hindi cinema and remains beloved by a generation. But a closer look at its female characters reveals an old blind spot: the men have careers, while most of the women orbit their relationships.

Podcast of the day: Problems with the RDI fund, Sheikh Hasina’s statement, and caste census

Sonu Nigam on singing Mohammed Rafi during surgery

Sonu Nigam recalls an unusual moment during surgery when he found himself singing a Mohammed Rafi song.

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Can fermented rice really replace eggs?

Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali’s food choice raises a broader question about fermented rice, nutrition and whether traditional foods can deliver what the body needs.

A farmer buried Rs 5 lakh in his field. Then he forgot where.

A Rajasthan farmer hid his savings underground, only to lose track of the spot where the money was buried.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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