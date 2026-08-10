The Daily Catch-Up: Jharkhand protests, JPSC row, Delhi property fraud and more

As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving tricolours. (Express photo by Shubham Tigga)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today, Jharkhand is at the centre of the news, with student protests over the JPSC examination row colliding with questions about the political legacy of Hemant Soren and his late father, Shibu Soren. Also: a sprawling Delhi property fraud, rural jobs, India-Bangladesh ties and more.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Student anger over the JPSC examination controversy has become a political problem for the Hemant Soren government.

The controversy around the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination has escalated with the arrest of L Khiangte.

The government has agreed to a parliamentary discussion on the July 20 crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to speak.