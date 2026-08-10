The Daily Catch-Up: Jharkhand protests, JPSC row, Delhi property fraud and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Today, Jharkhand is at the centre of the news, with student protests over the JPSC examination row colliding with questions about the political legacy of Hemant Soren and his late father, Shibu Soren. Also: a sprawling Delhi property fraud, rural jobs, India-Bangladesh ties and more.
Student anger over the JPSC examination controversy has become a political problem for the Hemant Soren government.
The controversy around the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination has escalated with the arrest of L Khiangte.
The government has agreed to a parliamentary discussion on the July 20 crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to speak.
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Sheikh Hasina continues to loom over India’s relationship with Bangladesh. The latest developments look at how New Delhi is navigating the political and diplomatic consequences of her presence in India.
A comment by BJP MP Janardan Mishra has brought the politically charged debate over petrol, ethanol blending and the government’s fuel policy back into the spotlight.
Employment in rural India is facing a shift that matters beyond the jobs numbers.
Two new trains, four extensions and seven new stops are part of the latest changes announced by Indian Railways.
From a Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow to luxury Gurgaon addresses, investigators allege that forged documents and purported bank deals were used to target wealthy property buyers.
Food safety officials shut the kitchen of Skyye Lounge at UB City after finding rotten meat, mouldy food and expired dairy products.
A search operation involving drones is under way after a Bengaluru tech professional went missing during a trek at Shivagange.
The Supreme Court’s position on the creamy-layer question has reopened a complicated debate over affirmative action, constitutional categories and how reservation benefits should be distributed.
A former TISS student has been arrested after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case linked to an event held on the campus to mark the death anniversary of G N Saibaba.
The 2001 film changed the grammar of mainstream Hindi cinema and remains beloved by a generation. But a closer look at its female characters reveals an old blind spot: the men have careers, while most of the women orbit their relationships.
Sonu Nigam recalls an unusual moment during surgery when he found himself singing a Mohammed Rafi song.
Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali’s food choice raises a broader question about fermented rice, nutrition and whether traditional foods can deliver what the body needs.
A Rajasthan farmer hid his savings underground, only to lose track of the spot where the money was buried.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.