The Daily Catch-Up: Jharkhand protests, Adani forest land clearance, Delhi fraud and more

As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving Tricolours on Monday. (Express photo by Shubham Tigga)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Jharkhand’s student protests and the JPSC controversy remain in focus today. Also: Maharashtra’s clearance of forest land for two Adani Group projects, a sprawling Delhi property fraud case, rural employment, India-Bangladesh ties and more.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Student protests over the JPSC examination have become a political challenge for Hemant Soren’s government.

The arrest of L Khiangte has intensified the examination controversy in Jharkhand, as student protests in Ranchi keep the issue in the spotlight.

The government has agreed to a discussion on the July 20 crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to address Parliament.