The Daily Catch-Up: Jharkhand protests, Adani forest land clearance, Delhi fraud and more

Jharkhand protests remain in focus as the JPSC row deepens; Maharashtra clears forest land for two Adani Group projects, a Delhi property fraud case unfolds, and new developments emerge in Parliament, Bihar and Bangladesh.

By: Express Web Desk
6 min readUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 10:42 PM IST
Jharkhand :As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving Tricolours on Monday. (Express photo by Shubham Tigga)As police used water cannons when the march reached Jagannathpur Temple, the demonstrators broke into dance, waving Tricolours on Monday. (Express photo by Shubham Tigga)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Jharkhand’s student protests and the JPSC controversy remain in focus today. Also: Maharashtra’s clearance of forest land for two Adani Group projects, a sprawling Delhi property fraud case, rural employment, India-Bangladesh ties and more.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Jharkhand protests: The JPSC row meets the Soren political legacy

Student protests over the JPSC examination have become a political challenge for Hemant Soren’s government.

JPSC row: Arrest adds to pressure over exam controversy

The arrest of L Khiangte has intensified the examination controversy in Jharkhand, as student protests in Ranchi keep the issue in the spotlight.

Centre agrees to discuss July 20 crackdown in Parliament

The government has agreed to a discussion on the July 20 crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to address Parliament.

Higher Education Secretary changed days after appointment

The government has modified its earlier order and appointed Deepti Gaur Mukerjee as Higher Education Secretary in place of Naresh Pal Gangwar.

Bihar’s liquor ban: Why ending it is politically complicated

A report recommending an end to Bihar’s prohibition policy has opened a debate that goes beyond economics. For the BJP, changing course on a policy with a long political history could carry its own risks.

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Podcast of the day:Tarun Tejpal verdict, healthcare system crisis, and PoK elections

Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour model

Health camps and other local initiatives have become part of the political model associated with Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour constituency.

Maharashtra clears 83,700 sq ft of forest land for two Adani projects

The state has approved two separate diversions covering about 0.78 hectares. The larger one involves reserved forest, nala mangrove and creek mangrove land in Raigad for infrastructure linked to an Adani Cementation project; another covers forest land in Amravati for a gas pipeline.

Rural jobs are falling. What does it mean for wages?

New data on rural employment and wages offers a closer look at the availability of work outside India’s cities — and the pressure on households dependent on minimum-wage employment.

Why Gen Z’s borrowing habits matter

Young Indians are increasingly part of the country’s consumption story. This explainer looks at borrowing, unsecured debt and what the numbers say about Gen Z’s relationship with credit.

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A Tesla, a fake IAS card and a house full of secrets

What began with a Government of India sticker on a Tesla led Delhi Police to a much larger investigation.

Why Gurgaon residents are paying more to maintain their homes

Maintenance charges at Gurgaon condominiums are climbing sharply. For residents, the increase raises questions about what they are paying for — and how much more housing costs after the purchase is complete.

A drug tip-off takes an unexpected turn in Kashmir

A police operation following information about drugs at a newlywed couple’s home has led investigators back to the woman’s former boyfriend.

 

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Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh acquittal: What the Delhi court held

The Delhi court’s acquittal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual-harassment case brings the legal proceedings to another stage.

Electric scooter fault forces 100-km journey; consumer wins Rs 1.6 lakh

A consumer dispute over a faulty electric scooter ended with a compensation award of Rs 1.6 lakh after the rider alleged the vehicle’s defect forced him into repeated travel.

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Maharashtra’s new anti-conversion law: What the first FIR means

The first FIR under Maharashtra’s new anti-conversion law has brought the legislation into focus, with questions about how its provisions will work in practice.

R Madhavan on success, parenting and being written off

R Madhavan reflects on the pressure placed on parents and children to measure success in conventional ways — and why being written off does not necessarily mean the story is over.

Trisha’s cryptic posts add to the Vijay-Sangeetha speculation

After Sangeetha Vijay withdrew her divorce petition, cryptic social-media posts by Trisha have triggered fresh online speculation.

Madhoo Shah on staying fit across decades

The Roja actor’s fitness routine offers a look at how exercise, food and consistency can change as the body changes with age.

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A Rs 50,000 challan, a boat and Gurgaon waterlogging

A Gurgaon driver’s unusually large traffic fine became part of a much bigger social-media conversation after waterlogging left parts of the city looking more suited to boats than cars.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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