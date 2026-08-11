The Daily Catch-Up: Jharkhand protests, Adani forest land clearance, Delhi fraud and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Jharkhand’s student protests and the JPSC controversy remain in focus today. Also: Maharashtra’s clearance of forest land for two Adani Group projects, a sprawling Delhi property fraud case, rural employment, India-Bangladesh ties and more.
Student protests over the JPSC examination have become a political challenge for Hemant Soren’s government.
The arrest of L Khiangte has intensified the examination controversy in Jharkhand, as student protests in Ranchi keep the issue in the spotlight.
The government has agreed to a discussion on the July 20 crackdown, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to address Parliament.
The government has modified its earlier order and appointed Deepti Gaur Mukerjee as Higher Education Secretary in place of Naresh Pal Gangwar.
A report recommending an end to Bihar’s prohibition policy has opened a debate that goes beyond economics. For the BJP, changing course on a policy with a long political history could carry its own risks.
Health camps and other local initiatives have become part of the political model associated with Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour constituency.
The state has approved two separate diversions covering about 0.78 hectares. The larger one involves reserved forest, nala mangrove and creek mangrove land in Raigad for infrastructure linked to an Adani Cementation project; another covers forest land in Amravati for a gas pipeline.
New data on rural employment and wages offers a closer look at the availability of work outside India’s cities — and the pressure on households dependent on minimum-wage employment.
Young Indians are increasingly part of the country’s consumption story. This explainer looks at borrowing, unsecured debt and what the numbers say about Gen Z’s relationship with credit.
What began with a Government of India sticker on a Tesla led Delhi Police to a much larger investigation.
Maintenance charges at Gurgaon condominiums are climbing sharply. For residents, the increase raises questions about what they are paying for — and how much more housing costs after the purchase is complete.
A police operation following information about drugs at a newlywed couple’s home has led investigators back to the woman’s former boyfriend.
View this post on Instagram
The Delhi court’s acquittal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual-harassment case brings the legal proceedings to another stage.
A consumer dispute over a faulty electric scooter ended with a compensation award of Rs 1.6 lakh after the rider alleged the vehicle’s defect forced him into repeated travel.
The first FIR under Maharashtra’s new anti-conversion law has brought the legislation into focus, with questions about how its provisions will work in practice.
R Madhavan reflects on the pressure placed on parents and children to measure success in conventional ways — and why being written off does not necessarily mean the story is over.
After Sangeetha Vijay withdrew her divorce petition, cryptic social-media posts by Trisha have triggered fresh online speculation.
The Roja actor’s fitness routine offers a look at how exercise, food and consistency can change as the body changes with age.
A Gurgaon driver’s unusually large traffic fine became part of a much bigger social-media conversation after waterlogging left parts of the city looking more suited to boats than cars.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.