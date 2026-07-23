The Daily Catch-Up: From dialogue to deadlock

From the Centre's push for fast-track courts in paper leak cases and fresh deadlock over the protests to RBI's polymer currency note trial and a closer look at Mumbai's civic revival, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 06:42 PM IST
Protest happening at jantar mantar with hundreds of people at the protest site Protest happening at jantar mantar with hundreds of people at the protest site. (Express Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. A day that began with hopes of a political breakthrough ended in renewed confrontation, even as stories on India’s currency, urban governance and higher education offered a glimpse beyond the headlines.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Parliament: The government proposes fast-track courts for paper leak cases, but talks with the Opposition remain deadlocked.
  • Delhi: Fresh clashes break out near Jantar Mantar as crowds continue to swell around the protest site.
  • Economy: The RBI prepares to test polymer currency notes in a pilot project.
  • States: Students at Azam Khan’s Jauhar University face uncertainty as demolition work continues on parts of the campus.
  • Cities: Mumbai’s elected civic administration returns after four years of bureaucratic control.
The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing 

Government proposes fast-track courts for paper leak cases

Addressing concerns over examination irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would move towards faster disposal of paper leak cases through dedicated courts.

Opposition refuses talks without Education Minister’s resignation

Attempts to ease the political standoff faltered as Opposition parties insisted that any discussion must begin with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Fresh clashes as protest crowds grow in Delhi

The demonstrations entered another tense day as larger crowds gathered around Jantar Mantar and confrontations were reported near Tolstoy Marg.

Anna Hazare urges government to reconsider its position

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the veteran activist argued that accepting the Opposition’s demand for accountability would not threaten the government’s stability.

Questions raised over police conduct during Parliament march

Another incident during the demonstrations has renewed scrutiny of policing methods as investigations and official responses continue.

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Protestors gather amidst slogans, medicare and food, under the watch of a sizeable security cordon at the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Protestors gather amidst slogans, medicare and food, under the watch of a sizeable security cordon at the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

An injured protester recounts the day violence erupted

Recovering after surgery, one demonstrator described the injuries sustained during the clashes, adding another personal account to the ongoing debate over the police response.

Viral social media post draws official attention

A social media post linked to the protests has prompted scrutiny and become another flashpoint in the wider political conversation.

Podcast of the day: Mobile Creches: How can Early Childhood Development get the right funding

Students protest remarks made by Goa BJP leader

Campus demonstrations spread to Goa after comments by a senior BJP leader drew criticism from students.

Explained: Why India is testing polymer currency notes

The RBI is preparing to pilot plastic currency notes. This explainer examines why polymer notes are being considered, how they differ from paper notes and what challenges remain.

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Mumbai’s civic politics returns after four years

With elected representatives back in charge, Mumbai begins another chapter in city governance. This report explores the opportunities—and the immediate challenges—they inherit.

Students caught in uncertainty at Jauhar University

As demolition work continues on parts of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, students are left grappling with questions over their academic future.

Policeman killed in South Kashmir attack

A militant attack in South Kashmir claimed the life of a police officer, underlining the continuing security challenges in the region.

Questions follow police firing in Doda

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a police firing that resulted in the death of an auto driver in Jammu’s Doda district.

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High Court rules on cruelty in divorce case

A judgment from the Jharkhand High Court examines how allegations affecting family relationships can amount to cruelty under matrimonial law.

Fake diplomat accused in matrimonial fraud case

Pune Police are investigating a cyber fraud case involving a man who allegedly posed as an Indian Foreign Service officer on a matrimonial platform.

 

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Sindhu falls after holding four match points

PV Sindhu came close to a major victory before Chen Yufei fought back in a dramatic contest at the China Open.

Jana Nayagan review: A farewell weighed down by expectations

Our review examines why Vijay’s much-anticipated final film struggles under the burden of its own historic expectations.

Opinion: Finding hope through scholarship

In this week’s column, Umar Khalid reflects on research, community histories and the role of scholarship during years spent awaiting trial.

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The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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