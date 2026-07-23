The Daily Catch-Up: From dialogue to deadlock

Protest happening at jantar mantar with hundreds of people at the protest site. (Express Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. A day that began with hopes of a political breakthrough ended in renewed confrontation, even as stories on India’s currency, urban governance and higher education offered a glimpse beyond the headlines.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Parliament: The government proposes fast-track courts for paper leak cases, but talks with the Opposition remain deadlocked.

The government proposes fast-track courts for paper leak cases, but talks with the Opposition remain deadlocked. Delhi: Fresh clashes break out near Jantar Mantar as crowds continue to swell around the protest site.

Fresh clashes break out near Jantar Mantar as crowds continue to swell around the protest site. Economy: The RBI prepares to test polymer currency notes in a pilot project.

The RBI prepares to test polymer currency notes in a pilot project. States: Students at Azam Khan’s Jauhar University face uncertainty as demolition work continues on parts of the campus.

Students at Azam Khan’s Jauhar University face uncertainty as demolition work continues on parts of the campus. Cities: Mumbai’s elected civic administration returns after four years of bureaucratic control.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Addressing concerns over examination irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would move towards faster disposal of paper leak cases through dedicated courts.

Attempts to ease the political standoff faltered as Opposition parties insisted that any discussion must begin with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



The demonstrations entered another tense day as larger crowds gathered around Jantar Mantar and confrontations were reported near Tolstoy Marg.