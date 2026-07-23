The Daily Catch-Up: From dialogue to deadlock

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. A day that began with hopes of a political breakthrough ended in renewed confrontation, even as stories on India’s currency, urban governance and higher education offered a glimpse beyond the headlines.
Addressing concerns over examination irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would move towards faster disposal of paper leak cases through dedicated courts.
Attempts to ease the political standoff faltered as Opposition parties insisted that any discussion must begin with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The demonstrations entered another tense day as larger crowds gathered around Jantar Mantar and confrontations were reported near Tolstoy Marg.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the veteran activist argued that accepting the Opposition’s demand for accountability would not threaten the government’s stability.
Another incident during the demonstrations has renewed scrutiny of policing methods as investigations and official responses continue.
Recovering after surgery, one demonstrator described the injuries sustained during the clashes, adding another personal account to the ongoing debate over the police response.
A social media post linked to the protests has prompted scrutiny and become another flashpoint in the wider political conversation.
Campus demonstrations spread to Goa after comments by a senior BJP leader drew criticism from students.
The RBI is preparing to pilot plastic currency notes. This explainer examines why polymer notes are being considered, how they differ from paper notes and what challenges remain.
With elected representatives back in charge, Mumbai begins another chapter in city governance. This report explores the opportunities—and the immediate challenges—they inherit.
As demolition work continues on parts of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, students are left grappling with questions over their academic future.
A militant attack in South Kashmir claimed the life of a police officer, underlining the continuing security challenges in the region.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a police firing that resulted in the death of an auto driver in Jammu’s Doda district.
A judgment from the Jharkhand High Court examines how allegations affecting family relationships can amount to cruelty under matrimonial law.
Pune Police are investigating a cyber fraud case involving a man who allegedly posed as an Indian Foreign Service officer on a matrimonial platform.
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PV Sindhu came close to a major victory before Chen Yufei fought back in a dramatic contest at the China Open.
Our review examines why Vijay’s much-anticipated final film struggles under the burden of its own historic expectations.
In this week’s column, Umar Khalid reflects on research, community histories and the role of scholarship during years spent awaiting trial.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.