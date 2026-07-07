The Daily Catch-Up: An unusual purge in Environment Ministry, and more

From the Bengal rape-murder investigation and the government’s ethanol rethink to Mumbai’s building collapse, Ronaldo’s World Cup plans and Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj controversy—here are today’s biggest stories.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington. (AP Photo)Today’s biggest stories at a glance: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington. (AP Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Each weekday, The Daily Catch-Up sifts through the day’s news so you do not have to. We bring you the stories that you may have missed in the breakneck morning news cycle, and a lot more – from the best of our Explained pieces, podcasts, and videos. Let us begin.

Daytime news at a 30-second glance:

  • Bengal rape case raises questions over police response.
  • Government likely to delay 25% ethanol blend.
  • Mumbai building collapse exposes old risks.
  • Ronaldo says next World Cup will be his last.
  • Diljit’s Satluj censorship makes waves.
The Daily Catch-Up: The Daily Catch-Up: Heavy rain forces water release from Khadakwasla dam

Bengal rape-murder: ‘Had police acted, she’d be alive’

The mother of the Baruipur victim says the family had complained to police before — and been ignored. What followed is now a case that has combined the horror of a crime with the spectacle of a mob, leaving Bengal’s administration with uncomfortable questions on both counts.

Government likely to delay 25% ethanol blend in petrol

India’s push towards cleaner fuel has hit a political and economic speed bump. The proposed increase in ethanol blending is now set for a rethink, exposing the difficult trade-offs between climate goals, consumers and industry.

Rare purge in Environment Minister’s office removes three key aides

A quiet shake-up inside Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office has triggered louder questions in Delhi. The removal of a private secretary and two additional private secretaries points to a story that stretches beyond a routine administrative reshuffle.

Deadly landslide in Kerala

Mumbai building collapse: A tragedy years in the making

As rescue efforts continue in Mankhurd, the disaster has once again exposed the dangers lurking inside ageing buildings. The story traces how warning signs accumulated long before concrete came crashing down.

Heavy rain forces water release from Khadakwasla dam

Pune’s reservoirs are filling fast after relentless monsoon showers, prompting controlled releases from the Khadakwasla dam. The decision offers relief for engineers but raises fresh concerns for those living downstream.

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Incessant rain has significantly raised the water level at Sangam, where the Mula and Mutha rivers converge, in Pune on Tuesday. Express photographs by Arul Horizon. Incessant rain has significantly raised the water level at Sangam, where the Mula and Mutha rivers converge, in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

1,091 trees to be felled or transplanted for Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar project

A long-delayed redevelopment has cleared another hurdle, but not without environmental costs. The approval reignites Delhi’s familiar debate over whether modernisation can come without sacrificing its shrinking green cover.

The ‘Trojan horse’ bank robbery that netted Rs 7 crore

It reads like a crime thriller rather than a police case file. Investigators say deception, planning and patience helped the robbers pull off one of Gujarat’s most audacious bank heists in recent years.

 

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The curious case of Goa’s ‘Congress’ that caught the Congress off guard

A little-known political outfit has handed the Congress an unexpected headache in Goa. The episode is a reminder that elections are often shaped as much by quirks of the rulebook as by grand political strategy.

Podcast of the day : Bhagwant Mann controversy, Ram Temple theft case, and monsoon turns deadly

Cristiano Ronaldo signals his final World Cup

Every sporting era ends eventually. Ronaldo has indicated that football’s biggest stage in 2026 will likely be his last, adding fresh emotion to what could become the defining farewell of a remarkable career.

Why Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj was held up for years

The film’s unexpected release and swift takedown has reopened questions about censorship, politics and the opaque workings of certification. The backstory is every bit as compelling as the controversy surrounding the film itself.

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Kriti Sanon on freezing her eggs and motherhood on her own terms

The actor’s candid remarks go beyond celebrity gossip. They tap into a broader conversation about changing attitudes towards fertility, family and the freedom to choose when — or whether — to become a parent.

Alpha stumbles at the Monday box office

After an impressive opening weekend, Alia Bhatt’s action film has hit its first real test. The sharp weekday drop raises the question every big-budget release hopes to avoid: how strong are its legs?

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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