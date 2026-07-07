The Daily Catch-Up: An unusual purge in Environment Ministry, and more

Today’s biggest stories at a glance: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington. (AP Photo)

Dear Reader,

Each weekday, The Daily Catch-Up sifts through the day’s news so you do not have to. We bring you the stories that you may have missed in the breakneck morning news cycle, and a lot more – from the best of our Explained pieces, podcasts, and videos. Let us begin.

Daytime news at a 30-second glance:

Bengal rape case raises questions over police response.

Government likely to delay 25% ethanol blend.

Mumbai building collapse exposes old risks.

Ronaldo says next World Cup will be his last.

Diljit’s Satluj censorship makes waves.

The Daily Catch-Up: Heavy rain forces water release from Khadakwasla dam The Daily Catch-Up: Heavy rain forces water release from Khadakwasla dam

The mother of the Baruipur victim says the family had complained to police before — and been ignored. What followed is now a case that has combined the horror of a crime with the spectacle of a mob, leaving Bengal’s administration with uncomfortable questions on both counts.

India’s push towards cleaner fuel has hit a political and economic speed bump. The proposed increase in ethanol blending is now set for a rethink, exposing the difficult trade-offs between climate goals, consumers and industry.