The Daily Catch-Up: An unusual purge in Environment Ministry, and more

Dear Reader,
Each weekday, The Daily Catch-Up sifts through the day’s news so you do not have to. We bring you the stories that you may have missed in the breakneck morning news cycle, and a lot more – from the best of our Explained pieces, podcasts, and videos. Let us begin.
The mother of the Baruipur victim says the family had complained to police before — and been ignored. What followed is now a case that has combined the horror of a crime with the spectacle of a mob, leaving Bengal’s administration with uncomfortable questions on both counts.
India’s push towards cleaner fuel has hit a political and economic speed bump. The proposed increase in ethanol blending is now set for a rethink, exposing the difficult trade-offs between climate goals, consumers and industry.
A quiet shake-up inside Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office has triggered louder questions in Delhi. The removal of a private secretary and two additional private secretaries points to a story that stretches beyond a routine administrative reshuffle.
As rescue efforts continue in Mankhurd, the disaster has once again exposed the dangers lurking inside ageing buildings. The story traces how warning signs accumulated long before concrete came crashing down.
Pune’s reservoirs are filling fast after relentless monsoon showers, prompting controlled releases from the Khadakwasla dam. The decision offers relief for engineers but raises fresh concerns for those living downstream.
A long-delayed redevelopment has cleared another hurdle, but not without environmental costs. The approval reignites Delhi’s familiar debate over whether modernisation can come without sacrificing its shrinking green cover.
It reads like a crime thriller rather than a police case file. Investigators say deception, planning and patience helped the robbers pull off one of Gujarat’s most audacious bank heists in recent years.
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A little-known political outfit has handed the Congress an unexpected headache in Goa. The episode is a reminder that elections are often shaped as much by quirks of the rulebook as by grand political strategy.
Every sporting era ends eventually. Ronaldo has indicated that football’s biggest stage in 2026 will likely be his last, adding fresh emotion to what could become the defining farewell of a remarkable career.
The film’s unexpected release and swift takedown has reopened questions about censorship, politics and the opaque workings of certification. The backstory is every bit as compelling as the controversy surrounding the film itself.
The actor’s candid remarks go beyond celebrity gossip. They tap into a broader conversation about changing attitudes towards fertility, family and the freedom to choose when — or whether — to become a parent.
After an impressive opening weekend, Alia Bhatt’s action film has hit its first real test. The sharp weekday drop raises the question every big-budget release hopes to avoid: how strong are its legs?
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.