The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening news briefing

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.
A chase, a gun battle and four deaths have put Haryana Police’s anti-gang operations back in focus. Here’s what happened during the encounter—and why investigators believe it matters.
Fresh US charges have renewed questions about whether the gangster could eventually be brought back to India. The answer lies in a decades-old extradition treaty—and its many legal hurdles.
The American indictment stretches well beyond one assassination plot. It paints a broader picture of an international criminal network whose alleged targets span borders and industries.
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As tensions simmer across West Asia, new intelligence has revived concerns over an alleged assassination plot, adding another layer to an already volatile geopolitical landscape.
The outrage has moved beyond law and order into the political arena. As pressure mounts on the state government, the BJP senses an opportunity—but is also proceeding carefully.
The BJP has wasted no time rewarding high-profile defectors in Bengal, signalling how it is preparing for the state’s next political battle.
As Nitish Kumar’s long political era nears its twilight, the JD(U) is quietly reinventing itself. This report examines Bihar’s changing political landscape.
One of India’s best-known social science institutions now finds itself at the Centre of questions over research funding, voter data and academic independence.
Long before globalisation became fashionable, Swiss businesses were quietly shaping Indian industry. This fascinating deep dive uncovers the forgotten history behind one of India’s best-known brands.
Questions over India’s ethanol programme continue to grow, with investigators now examining whether rice meant for one purpose was diverted for another.
The next generation of ChatGPT promises more than better conversations. It signals a future where AI increasingly acts on your behalf instead of simply answering questions.
The tech giant wants to reduce its dependence on Nvidia by designing more of its own hardware—a move that could reshape the economics of artificial intelligence.
A chilling confession has opened a window into one of Bengaluru’s most disturbing recent crime cases.
A family’s allegations have triggered renewed scrutiny of how schools respond to complaints and the pressures faced by young students.
“I became their punching bag,” says the resident medical officer allegedly assaulted inside a Maharashtra hospital.
India’s struggles continued as England dominated the fourth T20I.
Even the world’s best have off days. France overcame a missed penalty and stubborn Moroccan resistance to keep their World Cup campaign alive.
One of Indian cinema’s productions is taking its first global step, unveiling exclusive footage before an international audience.
The actor has been handed a three-month jail sentence in a long-running financial dispute, bringing an old legal battle back into the spotlight.