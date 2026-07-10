The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening news briefing

Missed today’s biggest stories? From the Gurgaon police encounter and the Lawrence Bishnoi extradition questions to Voltas’ hidden Swiss roots, AI’s next leap and England’s T20 triumph over India, here’s your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 07:38 PM IST
Your 3-minute evening briefing: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough. (AP Photo)Your 3-minute evening briefing: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough. (AP Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Crime: Four gang members are killed in a police encounter in a posh Gurgaon neighbourhood.
  • Explained: Can the US extradite Lawrence Bishnoi to India? Here’s how the treaty works.
  • Business: The surprising Swiss story behind Voltas—and one of India’s oldest corporate partnerships.
  • Technology: OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Meta’s AI chip plans point to the next phase of the AI race.
  • Sport: England outclass India in the fourth T20I as France survive another World Cup scare.
The Daily Catch-Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing 

Gurgaon encounter: Four gang members killed after gunfight with police

A chase, a gun battle and four deaths have put Haryana Police’s anti-gang operations back in focus. Here’s what happened during the encounter—and why investigators believe it matters.

Explained: Can Lawrence Bishnoi be extradited from the US?

Fresh US charges have renewed questions about whether the gangster could eventually be brought back to India. The answer lies in a decades-old extradition treaty—and its many legal hurdles.

Beyond Nijjar: Why US charges against Lawrence Bishnoi have widened

The American indictment stretches well beyond one assassination plot. It paints a broader picture of an international criminal network whose alleged targets span borders and industries.

 

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Fresh intelligence points to another alleged Iran-linked plot targeting Donald Trump

As tensions simmer across West Asia, new intelligence has revived concerns over an alleged assassination plot, adding another layer to an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

Why Bengal’s politics is shifting after the Baruipur rape and murder case

The outrage has moved beyond law and order into the political arena. As pressure mounts on the state government, the BJP senses an opportunity—but is also proceeding carefully.

Hours after joining BJP, former TMC MPs get Rajya Sabha tickets

The BJP has wasted no time rewarding high-profile defectors in Bengal, signalling how it is preparing for the state’s next political battle.

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Inside the JD(U)’s post-Nitish survival plan

As Nitish Kumar’s long political era nears its twilight, the JD(U) is quietly reinventing itself. This report examines Bihar’s changing political landscape.

Why think tank CSDS has come under government scrutiny

One of India’s best-known social science institutions now finds itself at the Centre of questions over research funding, voter data and academic independence.

The hidden Swiss story behind Voltas

Long before globalisation became fashionable, Swiss businesses were quietly shaping Indian industry. This fascinating deep dive uncovers the forgotten history behind one of India’s best-known brands.

Probe launched into diversion of rice for ethanol production

Questions over India’s ethanol programme continue to grow, with investigators now examining whether rice meant for one purpose was diverted for another.

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What GPT-5 could mean for work and AI agents

The next generation of ChatGPT promises more than better conversations. It signals a future where AI increasingly acts on your behalf instead of simply answering questions.

Podcast of the day: Tackling women’s reservation, Wayanad landslide, and a 30 year long scam

Meta bets on its own AI chips

The tech giant wants to reduce its dependence on Nvidia by designing more of its own hardware—a move that could reshape the economics of artificial intelligence.

Inside the Bengaluru triple murder investigation

A chilling confession has opened a window into one of Bengaluru’s most disturbing recent crime cases.

A Bengaluru student’s suicide raises questions over alleged school harassment

A family’s allegations have triggered renewed scrutiny of how schools respond to complaints and the pressures faced by young students.

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Photo of the day: Waste mountain flattens building in Pune, traps 18

The three story building had a total of 23 people in it when the collapse happened. The three story building had a total of 23 people in it when the collapse happened. (Express Photo)

After the hospital assault, a doctor speaks out

“I became their punching bag,” says the resident medical officer allegedly assaulted inside a Maharashtra hospital.

England hammer India to clinch another T20I series

India’s struggles continued as England dominated the fourth T20I.

Mbappé misses—but France survive another World Cup test

Even the world’s best have off days. France overcame a missed penalty and stubborn Moroccan resistance to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

Ramayana heads to San Diego Comic-Con

One of Indian cinema’s productions is taking its first global step, unveiling exclusive footage before an international audience.

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Rajpal Yadav sentenced in cheque bounce case

The actor has been handed a three-month jail sentence in a long-running financial dispute, bringing an old legal battle back into the spotlight.

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