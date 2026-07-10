The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening news briefing

Your 3-minute evening briefing: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough. (AP Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve sifted through today’s biggest developments so you don’t have to—bringing together the stories that mattered, the debates worth following and the reads you’ll want to save for later.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

Crime: Four gang members are killed in a police encounter in a posh Gurgaon neighbourhood.

Four gang members are killed in a police encounter in a posh Gurgaon neighbourhood. Explained: Can the US extradite Lawrence Bishnoi to India? Here’s how the treaty works.

Can the US extradite Lawrence Bishnoi to India? Here’s how the treaty works. Business: The surprising Swiss story behind Voltas—and one of India’s oldest corporate partnerships.

The surprising Swiss story behind Voltas—and one of India’s oldest corporate partnerships. Technology: OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Meta’s AI chip plans point to the next phase of the AI race.

OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Meta’s AI chip plans point to the next phase of the AI race. Sport: England outclass India in the fourth T20I as France survive another World Cup scare.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

A chase, a gun battle and four deaths have put Haryana Police’s anti-gang operations back in focus. Here’s what happened during the encounter—and why investigators believe it matters.

Fresh US charges have renewed questions about whether the gangster could eventually be brought back to India. The answer lies in a decades-old extradition treaty—and its many legal hurdles.