The Daily Catch-Up: Beyond the crackdown

Waterlogging in different parts of Noida and Delhi after heavy rainfall in the region, at New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The political fallout from the NEET protests continued today, even as fresh details emerged on the police response, governments began reviewing cases against protesters, and attention shifted towards the next phase of education reforms.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

An investigation into the anti-riot equipment deployed during the Parliament march sheds fresh light on the methods used to disperse protesters and the questions now being asked about proportionality.

The court continued hearing petitions arising from the demonstrations, extending judicial oversight of the police response and the handling of the protests.