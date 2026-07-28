The Daily Catch-Up: Beyond the crackdown

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The political fallout from the NEET protests continued today, even as fresh details emerged on the police response, governments began reviewing cases against protesters, and attention shifted towards the next phase of education reforms.
An investigation into the anti-riot equipment deployed during the Parliament march sheds fresh light on the methods used to disperse protesters and the questions now being asked about proportionality.
The court continued hearing petitions arising from the demonstrations, extending judicial oversight of the police response and the handling of the protests.
This Political Pulse report reconstructs the final attempts to resolve the standoff before the former Education Minister stepped down.
The political impact of the resignation is now being felt in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, where Opposition parties are demanding accountability from state ministers.
Bihar and Assam have begun moving towards releasing protesters, while uncertainty remains over similar action in West Bengal.
Political Pulse examines why a challenge issued during Punjab’s examination controversy has produced consequences neither side anticipated.
A fresh FIR linked to the nationwide protests has expanded the legal and political ramifications beyond the capital.
Comments made about the protests have prompted a police inquiry, adding another legal dimension to the national debate.
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The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licence of the six-decade-old Udupi restaurant, raising questions about one of the city’s best-known eateries.
A consumer commission awarded compensation after ruling on a dispute involving an automatic debit used to close a gold loan.
Despite assurances that cases would be reviewed, several protesters say they continue to receive notices from the Mumbai Police.
An Indian-origin diamond trader has been freed after months in captivity following the payment of a reported ransom.
The selectors have announced India’s squad for the upcoming Test tour, with notable inclusions and omissions likely to shape discussion ahead of the series.
The wicketkeeper-batter reflects on his career and explains why he is approaching international selection with a different perspective.
Our review examines how extensive use of AI-generated imagery has become one of the central talking points surrounding Jana Nayagan.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.