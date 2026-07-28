The Daily Catch-Up: Beyond the crackdown

Fresh scrutiny of police action at the protests, new political fallout from Dharmendra Pradhan's exit, states beginning to release detainees, and India's Test squad for Sri Lanka lead today's biggest stories.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 07:28 PM IST
The Daily Catch-Up: Beyond the crackdownWaterlogging in different parts of Noida and Delhi after heavy rainfall in the region, at New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. The political fallout from the NEET protests continued today, even as fresh details emerged on the police response, governments began reviewing cases against protesters, and attention shifted towards the next phase of education reforms.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

What the Rapid Action Force used during the Delhi protests

An investigation into the anti-riot equipment deployed during the Parliament march sheds fresh light on the methods used to disperse protesters and the questions now being asked about proportionality.

Supreme Court continues scrutiny of the protest crackdown

The court continued hearing petitions arising from the demonstrations, extending judicial oversight of the police response and the handling of the protests.

Inside the final negotiations before Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

This Political Pulse report reconstructs the final attempts to resolve the standoff before the former Education Minister stepped down.

Pradhan’s resignation reshapes politics beyond Delhi

The political impact of the resignation is now being felt in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, where Opposition parties are demanding accountability from state ministers.

States take different approaches to protest cases

Bihar and Assam have begun moving towards releasing protesters, while uncertainty remains over similar action in West Bengal.

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How Punjab’s paper leak politics took an unexpected turn

Political Pulse examines why a challenge issued during Punjab’s examination controversy has produced consequences neither side anticipated.

University Chancellor booked over protest-related case

A fresh FIR linked to the nationwide protests has expanded the legal and political ramifications beyond the capital.

Kerala Police examine remarks by RSS leader

Comments made about the protests have prompted a police inquiry, adding another legal dimension to the national debate.

 

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Mumbai’s iconic Poornima restaurant faces shutdown

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licence of the six-decade-old Udupi restaurant, raising questions about one of the city’s best-known eateries.

Consumer wins compensation against Canara Bank

A consumer commission awarded compensation after ruling on a dispute involving an automatic debit used to close a gold loan.

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Podcast of the day: Assam floods, inside a new cyber threat, and Pradhan welcomed in LS

Mumbai protesters continue receiving police summons

Despite assurances that cases would be reviewed, several protesters say they continue to receive notices from the Mumbai Police.

Indian-origin businessman released after kidnapping in Mali

An Indian-origin diamond trader has been freed after months in captivity following the payment of a reported ransom.

Photo of the day: Waterlogged lanes of Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi

People wade through waterlogged lanes of Sadar Bazaar, where work is disrupted as water enter shops and godowns, at New Delhi People wade through waterlogged lanes of Sadar Bazaar, where work is disrupted as water enter shops and godowns, at New Delhi. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

India pick Test squad for Sri Lanka series

The selectors have announced India’s squad for the upcoming Test tour, with notable inclusions and omissions likely to shape discussion ahead of the series.

Sanju Samson says he won’t chase the selection race

The wicketkeeper-batter reflects on his career and explains why he is approaching international selection with a different perspective.

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Did AI visuals weaken Vijay’s farewell film?

Our review examines how extensive use of AI-generated imagery has become one of the central talking points surrounding Jana Nayagan.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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