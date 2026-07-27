The Daily Catch-Up: After the resignation, the real debate begins

From Dharmendra Pradhan's first day in Parliament after resigning and the Supreme Court's observations on protest policing to the Centre's exam reform task force and the changing face of youth politics, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 06:59 PM IST
Former Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament on Monday. (ANI Photo)Former Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament on Monday. (ANI Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament settled into a new political reality after the Education Minister’s resignation, even as the debate shifted from personalities to policing, institutional reform and what India’s youngest generation expects from politics.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

From cheers to jeers: Dharmendra Pradhan’s first day after resignation

The former Education Minister’s return to Parliament with supporters and critics both making their presence felt.

Podcast of the day: Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, FDA crackdown in Mumbai, and Gujarat floods

Supreme Court questions use of force during protests

Hearing petitions linked to the demonstrations, the court observed that the existence of an agitation alone cannot justify a police lathi-charge, adding judicial scrutiny to the government’s handling of the protests.

Meet the team tasked with fixing India’s examination system

The Centre has constituted a high-powered task force to recommend reforms aimed at restoring confidence in competitive examinations after the paper leak controversy.

Political Pulse: Why Gen Z has become impossible to ignore

The student-led protests have prompted the BJP to reassess how younger voters engage with politics—and why traditional assumptions may no longer hold.

What Pradhan’s exit means for Odisha politics

Beyond Delhi, the resignation has triggered new political calculations in Odisha, where the former minister remains an influential figure.

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Mohan Bhagwat weighs in on youth protests

The RSS chief reflected on the nature of student movements, adding another voice to the debate over youth activism.

From slogans to suggestions at Jantar Mantar

Protest organisers have introduced a feedback initiative that seeks ideas on education reforms, signalling an attempt to channel public participation beyond demonstrations.

Inquiry continues into protest injuries

Investigators are examining allegations surrounding injuries sustained during the Parliament march as scrutiny of crowd-control measures continues.

Photo of the day: Sonam Wangchuk, wife Gitanjali Angmo pay tribute at Rajghat

Sonam Wangchuk with his wife at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday. Sonam Wangchuk with his wife at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday.

Inside Parth Pawar’s growing role in the NCP

This Political Pulse report examines how Ajit Pawar’s son has emerged as a more influential figure within the party and what it could mean for Maharashtra politics.

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Jauhar University’s uncertain future

As demolition work continues, those associated with the institution describe the implications for the campus and its legacy.

Shooting near Seattle festival leaves questions over security

An incident near Seattle’s iconic Space Needle disrupted a popular community event, prompting a large emergency response.

 

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Consumer wins compensation after resort booking dispute

A consumer commission awarded compensation after a traveller was denied accommodation despite holding a confirmed advance booking.

Selection debate returns after India’s batting struggles

Questions over team selection have resurfaced following India’s recent performances, with former cricketers debating the balance between promise and consistency.

Why filmmakers are divided over Jana Nayagan

The conversation around Vijay’s final film continues, with director Anil Ravipudi offering a candid assessment of what worked—and what did not.

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Opinion: The policing lessons from Jantar Mantar

A former IPS officer reflects on what the protests reveal about crowd management, public trust and policing in a democracy.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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