The Daily Catch-Up: After the resignation, the real debate begins

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament settled into a new political reality after the Education Minister’s resignation, even as the debate shifted from personalities to policing, institutional reform and what India’s youngest generation expects from politics.
The former Education Minister’s return to Parliament with supporters and critics both making their presence felt.
Hearing petitions linked to the demonstrations, the court observed that the existence of an agitation alone cannot justify a police lathi-charge, adding judicial scrutiny to the government’s handling of the protests.
The Centre has constituted a high-powered task force to recommend reforms aimed at restoring confidence in competitive examinations after the paper leak controversy.
The student-led protests have prompted the BJP to reassess how younger voters engage with politics—and why traditional assumptions may no longer hold.
Beyond Delhi, the resignation has triggered new political calculations in Odisha, where the former minister remains an influential figure.
The RSS chief reflected on the nature of student movements, adding another voice to the debate over youth activism.
Protest organisers have introduced a feedback initiative that seeks ideas on education reforms, signalling an attempt to channel public participation beyond demonstrations.
Investigators are examining allegations surrounding injuries sustained during the Parliament march as scrutiny of crowd-control measures continues.
This Political Pulse report examines how Ajit Pawar’s son has emerged as a more influential figure within the party and what it could mean for Maharashtra politics.
As demolition work continues, those associated with the institution describe the implications for the campus and its legacy.
An incident near Seattle’s iconic Space Needle disrupted a popular community event, prompting a large emergency response.
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A consumer commission awarded compensation after a traveller was denied accommodation despite holding a confirmed advance booking.
Questions over team selection have resurfaced following India’s recent performances, with former cricketers debating the balance between promise and consistency.
The conversation around Vijay’s final film continues, with director Anil Ravipudi offering a candid assessment of what worked—and what did not.
A former IPS officer reflects on what the protests reveal about crowd management, public trust and policing in a democracy.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.