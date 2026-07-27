The Daily Catch-Up: After the resignation, the real debate begins

Former Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament settled into a new political reality after the Education Minister’s resignation, even as the debate shifted from personalities to policing, institutional reform and what India’s youngest generation expects from politics.

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The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

The former Education Minister’s return to Parliament with supporters and critics both making their presence felt.

Podcast of the day: Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, FDA crackdown in Mumbai, and Gujarat floods

Hearing petitions linked to the demonstrations, the court observed that the existence of an agitation alone cannot justify a police lathi-charge, adding judicial scrutiny to the government’s handling of the protests.

The Centre has constituted a high-powered task force to recommend reforms aimed at restoring confidence in competitive examinations after the paper leak controversy.

