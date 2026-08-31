The Daily Catch-Up: Delhi voter rolls, plastic currency, Iran war and more

Voters at a polling centre in Batla House, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

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Your evening briefing on the stories shaping India and the world.

India is exploring polymer banknotes, but the debate is about more than durability.

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A massive revision of Delhi’s voter rolls has produced a striking number: 47.7 lakh names have been dropped from the draft list.

With Delhi’s draft electoral rolls now published, voters have a limited window to check their status, flag errors and seek corrections.

The scale of deletions and exclusions in Maharashtra’s electoral revision has raised alarm.

The publication of Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls begins another crucial stage in the revision exercise.

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A controversy that began around a political visit and a purported act of “purification” has widened, drawing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi into an increasingly sharp confrontation with their opponents.