The Daily Catch-Up: Delhi voter rolls, plastic currency, Iran war and more

Dear Reader,
Your evening briefing on the stories shaping India and the world.
India is exploring polymer banknotes, but the debate is about more than durability.
A massive revision of Delhi’s voter rolls has produced a striking number: 47.7 lakh names have been dropped from the draft list.
With Delhi’s draft electoral rolls now published, voters have a limited window to check their status, flag errors and seek corrections.
The scale of deletions and exclusions in Maharashtra’s electoral revision has raised alarm.
The publication of Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls begins another crucial stage in the revision exercise.
A controversy that began around a political visit and a purported act of “purification” has widened, drawing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi into an increasingly sharp confrontation with their opponents.
Congress is attempting to turn a political controversy into a larger social coalition. Rahul Gandhi’s recent messaging around Manusmriti is being viewed as part of a wider strategy aimed at young voters and Dalit communities ahead of future elections.
The proposed march by the Cockroach Janta Party will go ahead after the Supreme Court declined to intervene against the protest.
The investigation into the murder of Ankit Baliyan has taken a dramatic turn, with police saying two alleged key shooters were killed in an encounter.
For thousands of Sri Lankan refugees who have spent years, sometimes decades, in Tamil Nadu, the possibility of returning home is no longer simply about crossing the sea.
Floods in the Himalayas are increasingly exposing the limits of infrastructure and disaster planning in one of the world’s most fragile mountain regions.
As the search and rescue effort continues after Nepal’s floods, survivors are piecing together the terrifying hours when rising waters transformed familiar landscapes.
The disaster in Nepal has also become a race against time for workers trapped or buried in affected areas.
The decades-old water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan is once again before an international legal mechanism.
Military action involving Iran has renewed fears about escalation around one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.
View this post on Instagram
India’s economy may be growing strongly, but a wider conflict in West Asia could introduce new pressures through oil prices, inflation and trade.
India’s railways are exploring a new way to build freight infrastructure, using a hybrid annuity model to attract private participation.
A key Mumbai Metro corridor connecting the northern and eastern suburbs with Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar is seeing a possible realignment.
New traffic rules are set to change who can use some of Bengaluru’s busiest flyovers.
A dispute over rules governing Bengaluru’s green spaces has brought protesters to Lalbagh.
For cancer patients, treatment often comes with an overwhelming financial burden.
A serious alleged crime involving a minor on a sleeper bus has prompted a police investigation.
Her tenure may have been brief, but it was marked by repeated disagreements and confrontations.
The financial troubles surrounding companies associated with Subhash Chandra and the Essel Group have entered another phase, with borrowers offering assurances on settlement.
Indian cricket’s teenage sensation continues to collect milestones. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy, breaking a record that had stood for more than half a century.
Germany’s latest achievement has put them alongside Pakistan in the World Cup record books.
Sonali Kulkarni has addressed the reactions to her playing Salman Khan’s mother on screen, defending the choice and pushing back against assumptions about age, casting and the roles actors should be willing to take.
After the disappointing run of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are set to reunite around one of their most remembered collaborations. The renewed partnership comes with nostalgia — and considerable expectations.
The big-screen version of Mirzapur has cleared a key regulatory hurdle, though the CBFC has sought changes to intimate scenes and language.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.