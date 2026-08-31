The Daily Catch-Up: Delhi voter rolls, plastic currency, Iran war and more

Delhi voter roll deletions, polymer currency plans, Iran tensions, economy, railways, sports, entertainment and other top stories.

By: Express Web Desk
6 min readAug 31, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Voters at a polling centre in Batla House, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)Voters at a polling centre in Batla House, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dear Reader,

Your evening briefing on the stories shaping India and the world.

Why India is looking at plastic currency notes — and the security worries behind the move

India is exploring polymer banknotes, but the debate is about more than durability.

Story continues below this ad

Podcast of the day

Delhi’s draft electoral rolls are out — and 47.7 lakh names are missing

A massive revision of Delhi’s voter rolls has produced a striking number: 47.7 lakh names have been dropped from the draft list.

How to check whether your name is on Delhi’s new voter list

With Delhi’s draft electoral rolls now published, voters have a limited window to check their status, flag errors and seek corrections.

Maharashtra CEO says don’t assume 2.07 crore voters are permanently out

The scale of deletions and exclusions in Maharashtra’s electoral revision has raised alarm.

Maharashtra’s draft voter rolls are out: Here’s how to check your name

The publication of Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls begins another crucial stage in the revision exercise.

Story continues below this ad

Kharge joins the political fight over the Haldwani ‘purification’ row

A controversy that began around a political visit and a purported act of “purification” has widened, drawing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi into an increasingly sharp confrontation with their opponents.

Rahul Gandhi, Manusmriti and the Congress’s new Gen Z-Dalit outreach

Congress is attempting to turn a political controversy into a larger social coalition. Rahul Gandhi’s recent messaging around Manusmriti is being viewed as part of a wider strategy aimed at young voters and Dalit communities ahead of future elections.

Supreme Court refuses to stop CJP’s September 5 march in Delhi

The proposed march by the Cockroach Janta Party will go ahead after the Supreme Court declined to intervene against the protest.

Two alleged prime shooters in Ankit Baliyan murder case killed in encounter

The investigation into the murder of Ankit Baliyan has taken a dramatic turn, with police saying two alleged key shooters were killed in an encounter.

Story continues below this ad

Sri Lanka beckons, but for refugees in Tamil Nadu, home remains a difficult journey away

For thousands of Sri Lankan refugees who have spent years, sometimes decades, in Tamil Nadu, the possibility of returning home is no longer simply about crossing the sea.

Why disasters like Nepal’s floods are becoming harder to contain

Floods in the Himalayas are increasingly exposing the limits of infrastructure and disaster planning in one of the world’s most fragile mountain regions.

A couple’s account of surviving Nepal’s devastating floods

As the search and rescue effort continues after Nepal’s floods, survivors are piecing together the terrifying hours when rising waters transformed familiar landscapes.

For hundreds buried after Nepal’s floods, time is running out

The disaster in Nepal has also become a race against time for workers trapped or buried in affected areas.

Story continues below this ad

The latest chapter in the Indus Waters Treaty dispute, explained

The decades-old water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan is once again before an international legal mechanism.

US strikes and the threat around the Strait of Hormuz

Military action involving Iran has renewed fears about escalation around one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Indian Express (@indianexpress)

Can India’s growth story withstand an Iran war shock?

India’s economy may be growing strongly, but a wider conflict in West Asia could introduce new pressures through oil prices, inflation and trade.

Indian Railways looks to private investment for freight lines

India’s railways are exploring a new way to build freight infrastructure, using a hybrid annuity model to attract private participation.

Mumbai Metro Line 5 faces another route rethink

A key Mumbai Metro corridor connecting the northern and eastern suburbs with Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar is seeing a possible realignment.

Story continues below this ad

Bengaluru to restrict certain vehicles on five major flyovers

New traffic rules are set to change who can use some of Bengaluru’s busiest flyovers.

Why Bengaluru’s Lalbagh has become the centre of a new protest

A dispute over rules governing Bengaluru’s green spaces has brought protesters to Lalbagh.

The Delhi hospital offering cancer care without the crushing costs

For cancer patients, treatment often comes with an overwhelming financial burden.

Police probe alleged assault of minor on sleeper bus travelling to Delhi

A serious alleged crime involving a minor on a sleeper bus has prompted a police investigation.

Story continues below this ad

Ritu Tawde’s short tenure and a growing list of political tiffs

Her tenure may have been brief, but it was marked by repeated disagreements and confrontations.

Essel-linked borrowers assure HDFC Bank of a settlement

The financial troubles surrounding companies associated with Subhash Chandra and the Essel Group have entered another phase, with borrowers offering assurances on settlement.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks a 57-year-old Duleep Trophy record

Indian cricket’s teenage sensation continues to collect milestones. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy, breaking a record that had stood for more than half a century.

Germany equal Pakistan’s World Cup record — and send Indian hockey a warning

Germany’s latest achievement has put them alongside Pakistan in the World Cup record books.

Story continues below this ad

Sonali Kulkarni on playing Salman Khan’s mother in Bharat

Sonali Kulkarni has addressed the reactions to her playing Salman Khan’s mother on screen, defending the choice and pushing back against assumptions about age, casting and the roles actors should be willing to take.

After Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi look back to Ghatak

After the disappointing run of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are set to reunite around one of their most remembered collaborations. The renewed partnership comes with nostalgia — and considerable expectations.

Mirzapur: The Movie gets its certificate, but with cuts

The big-screen version of Mirzapur has cleared a key regulatory hurdle, though the CBFC has sought changes to intimate scenes and language.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments