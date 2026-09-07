The Daily Catch-Up: Delhi building collapse, GDP debate, annual clean-air survey and more

Rescue by the SDRF, ITBP and other agencies after a multiple storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Afshana Ali)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

Delhi hostel collapse: Owner apprehended as questions mount over building safety

The owner of the five-storey Satya Niketan hostel building that collapsed in southwest Delhi has been apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi.

Podcast of the day

Mumbai could be swallowed by the sea. BMC begins a fresh risk check

With rising sea levels posing a growing long-term threat to India’s financial capital, the BMC has commissioned a fresh assessment of Mumbai’s vulnerability.

Why is Kenyan President William Ruto targeting Indian companies?

From pressure on Adani Group projects to scrutiny of Tata Chemicals’ long-running operations, Indian companies have found themselves increasingly in the crosshairs of Kenya’s government. What is driving Ruto’s push, and what does it mean for India-Kenya business ties?

The GDP debate: India’s growth numbers have a credibility problem

The authors argue that while the government may be right about its methodology, a wider record of disputes and delays over official economic data has created a trust deficit — shifting the burden onto the state to demonstrate the integrity of its numbers.