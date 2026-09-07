The Daily Catch-Up: Delhi building collapse, GDP debate, annual clean-air survey and more

The owner of the five-storey Satya Niketan hostel that collapsed in southwest Delhi has been apprehended from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, as investigators probe structural and safety lapses.

By: Express Web Desk
7 min readUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 08:17 PM IST
Rescue by the SDRF, ITBP and other agencies after a multiple storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Afshana Ali)Rescue by the SDRF, ITBP and other agencies after a multiple storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Afshana Ali)
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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

Delhi hostel collapse: Owner apprehended as questions mount over building safety

The owner of the five-storey Satya Niketan hostel building that collapsed in southwest Delhi has been apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi.

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The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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