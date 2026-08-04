The Daily Catch-Up: Air India’s mid-air scare, BJP reflects, and Stalin drama

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks against CM Vijay. (PTI photos)

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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

An Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hit mid-air turbulence but landed safely at Delhi’s IGI Airport. 17 people were injured, including four crew members.

The political fallout from last week’s bypolls continues to make headlines, with the BJP facing questions over candidate selection and future electoral strategies.

And the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin – ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s son and the Leader of the Opposition – kicked up a row in the southern state.

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The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

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