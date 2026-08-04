The Daily Catch-Up: Air India’s mid-air scare, BJP reflects, and Stalin drama

Dear reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.
An Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hit mid-air turbulence but landed safely at Delhi’s IGI Airport. 17 people were injured, including four crew members.
The political fallout from last week’s bypolls continues to make headlines, with the BJP facing questions over candidate selection and future electoral strategies.
And the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin – ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s son and the Leader of the Opposition – kicked up a row in the southern state.
Political Pulse explores how defeats in Bankipur and Datia have prompted questions inside the BJP about complacency, alliances and changing voter behaviour.
Jan Suraaj’s breakthrough victory has implications well beyond Bihar, with Opposition parties now confronting new electoral equations.
From Prashant Kishor to Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi, a new set of leaders is changing how India’s electoral contests are fought.
The Delhi-bound aircraft encountered intense turbulence en route from Phuket, injuring passengers and crew before landing safely.
As actor-turned-politician Vijay expands his political footprint, the ruling DMK is recalibrating its strategy ahead of Tamil Nadu’s next electoral contest.
Comments involving Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay have added another flashpoint to the state’s political landscape.
The Trinamool Congress leader discusses the BJP, the Congress and the evolving dynamics of opposition politics in an extensive interview.
A chargesheet names rights activist Khurram Parvez, an IPS officer and others in a terror funding case.
Years after heading the inquiry commission, Justice M.S. Liberhan reflects on the events surrounding the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
Authorities have sought explanations over recurring gaps in the temple trust’s financial records, prompting fresh scrutiny of its administration.
Police say the accused used the victim’s husband’s name to lure her, with investigators reconstructing the events leading up to the crime.
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This column reflects on what the Jantar Mantar movement has left behind once the crowds have dispersed and public attention has shifted.
Rohtash Chaudhary explains how consistency, rather than expensive equipment, helped him build an extraordinary fitness routine.
The film’s costume designers respond to criticism, arguing the discussion extends beyond historical authenticity to creative interpretation.
An archival account revisits Dev Anand’s reaction to a controversial family marriage that once made national headlines.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.