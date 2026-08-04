The Daily Catch-Up: Air India’s mid-air scare, BJP reflects, and Stalin drama

17 injured after a Delhi-bound Air India flight hit severe turbulence, the BJP faces hard questions after Prashant Kishor's bypoll win boosts the opposition, and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest triggers a DMK vs TVK showdown in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 08:25 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks against CM Vijay. (PTI photos)Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks against CM Vijay. (PTI photos)
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Dear reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express.

An Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hit mid-air turbulence but landed safely at Delhi’s IGI Airport. 17 people were injured, including four crew members.

The political fallout from last week’s bypolls continues to make headlines, with the BJP facing questions over candidate selection and future electoral strategies.

And the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin – ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin’s son and the Leader of the Opposition – kicked up a row in the southern state.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

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The rise of regional political entrepreneurs

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Passengers injured after severe turbulence on Air India flight

The Delhi-bound aircraft encountered intense turbulence en route from Phuket, injuring passengers and crew before landing safely.

Why the DMK is taking Vijay seriously

As actor-turned-politician Vijay expands his political footprint, the ruling DMK is recalibrating its strategy ahead of Tamil Nadu’s next electoral contest.

Remarks over police custody deepen Tamil Nadu political row

Comments involving Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay have added another flashpoint to the state’s political landscape.

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Interview: Sushmita Dev on opposition politics

The Trinamool Congress leader discusses the BJP, the Congress and the evolving dynamics of opposition politics in an extensive interview.

NIA files charges in terror funding case

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Authorities have sought explanations over recurring gaps in the temple trust’s financial records, prompting fresh scrutiny of its administration.

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How investigators tracked the Faridabad teacher’s alleged killer

Police say the accused used the victim’s husband’s name to lure her, with investigators reconstructing the events leading up to the crime.

 

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The debate over Ramayana‘s costumes

The film’s costume designers respond to criticism, arguing the discussion extends beyond historical authenticity to creative interpretation.

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A forgotten chapter in the Anand family story

An archival account revisits Dev Anand’s reaction to a controversial family marriage that once made national headlines.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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