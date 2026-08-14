The Daily Catch-Up: Independence Day, El Niño, Mumbai food crackdown and more

Security personnel checking at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. How August 15 became the date of India’s independence and why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, 2026; El Niño, and Mumbai restaurants shutting down voluntarily and other top stories from today.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

How August 15 became the date of India’s independence — and why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14.

An political analysis examines how the government’s position evolved during the Monsoon Session, including the opposition’s efforts to put pressure on the government over the issues dominating Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi described the BJP and RSS as a “bunch of jokers”, drawing a response from the BJP, which accused him of arrogance.