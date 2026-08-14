The Daily Catch-Up: Independence Day, El Niño, Mumbai food crackdown and more

As India heads into Independence Day, the government faces fresh political and legal questions, while Mumbai’s food-safety crackdown intensifies. Also: a possible El Niño, Gurgaon’s anti-encroachment drive, the NALSAR protest row and the latest political developments.

By: Express Web Desk
5 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 09:42 PM IST
Security personnel checking at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)Security personnel checking at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. How August 15 became the date of India’s independence and why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, 2026; El Niño, and Mumbai restaurants shutting down voluntarily and other top stories from today.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing

Why August 15? The story behind India’s Independence Day

How August 15 became the date of India’s independence — and why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14.

From upper hand to back foot: how the BJP narrative changed in the Monsoon Session

An political analysis examines how the government’s position evolved during the Monsoon Session, including the opposition’s efforts to put pressure on the government over the issues dominating Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP-RSS triggers sharp response

Rahul Gandhi described the BJP and RSS as a “bunch of jokers”, drawing a response from the BJP, which accused him of arrogance.

Telangana’s voter-roll revision: Revanth Reddy warns of possible deletions

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has warned Congress leaders that 21 per cent of voters could be at risk of deletion in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

El Niño 2026: what a possible strong event could mean for India

NOAA forecasts have raised the possibility of a significant El Niño developing later this year.

 

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Mumbai restaurants shut voluntarily as FDA crackdown intensifies

Restaurants across Mumbai are temporarily closing, reducing operating hours or undertaking repairs and deep cleaning as Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration steps up inspections and licence action.

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Gurgaon’s anti-encroachment drive: 60 km of road space reclaimed

The ongoing anti-encroachment campaign in Gurgaon has so far reclaimed 60 km of road space, according to officials.

NALSAR protest row: CJI questions move involving students

The Supreme Court has heard the controversy surrounding student protests at NALSAR. Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned why the Bar Council should intervene in a dialogue between the Chief Justice and students.

Podcast of the day: Overhauling drugs law, Maha’s new bike taxi rules, and Tata Sons’ chairman

Rahul Gandhi gets relief in Savarkar defamation case

The Supreme Court has cancelled proceedings in the defamation case arising from Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about VD Savarkar, giving the Congress leader relief in the matter at this stage.

Supreme Court questions Tamil Nadu policy on jobs for stampede victims

The Supreme Court has questioned the Tamil Nadu government over a decision to provide government jobs to families of victims of the Karur stampede.

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Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate paper from revised history syllabus

Delhi University’s revised postgraduate history syllabus no longer includes a paper dedicated to the Delhi Sultanate.

JNU professor Zoya Hasan’s Independence Day address cancelled

An Independence Day address by JNU professor Zoya Hasan at a Delhi school was cancelled after a protest.

Riddhi Thakkar hit-and-run: family questions what happened after crash

The family of Mumbai biker Riddhi Thakkar has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death in a hit-and-run case, including changes involving the motorcycle.

Seven years as UP Governor: Anandiben Patel’s focus on universities

Now Uttar Pradesh’s longest-serving Governor, Anandiben Patel has made visits to state universities a prominent part of her tenure.

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US names India and 40 other countries in China tariff-evasion crackdown

The US has identified India and 40 other countries in a new effort targeting suspected tariff evasion involving Chinese goods.

Why August 15 was chosen — and the story behind the date

As India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day, this explainer goes beyond the familiar date on the calendar to examine how August 15 was selected, the role played by Lord Mountbatten and why Pakistan’s Independence Day falls a day earlier.

Ajay Ahuja’s family remembers the aftermath of Kargil

In a deeply personal account, Ajay Ahuja’s wife Alka recalls how their son Ankur dealt with the loss of his father after the Kargil War.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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