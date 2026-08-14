The Daily Catch-Up: Independence Day, El Niño, Mumbai food crackdown and more

Dear Reader,
Welcome to the Daily Catch-Up, your evening briefing from The Indian Express. How August 15 became the date of India’s independence and why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, 2026; El Niño, and Mumbai restaurants shutting down voluntarily and other top stories from today.
How August 15 became the date of India’s independence — and why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14.
An political analysis examines how the government’s position evolved during the Monsoon Session, including the opposition’s efforts to put pressure on the government over the issues dominating Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi described the BJP and RSS as a “bunch of jokers”, drawing a response from the BJP, which accused him of arrogance.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has warned Congress leaders that 21 per cent of voters could be at risk of deletion in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
NOAA forecasts have raised the possibility of a significant El Niño developing later this year.
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Restaurants across Mumbai are temporarily closing, reducing operating hours or undertaking repairs and deep cleaning as Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration steps up inspections and licence action.
The ongoing anti-encroachment campaign in Gurgaon has so far reclaimed 60 km of road space, according to officials.
The Supreme Court has heard the controversy surrounding student protests at NALSAR. Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned why the Bar Council should intervene in a dialogue between the Chief Justice and students.
The Supreme Court has cancelled proceedings in the defamation case arising from Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about VD Savarkar, giving the Congress leader relief in the matter at this stage.
The Supreme Court has questioned the Tamil Nadu government over a decision to provide government jobs to families of victims of the Karur stampede.
Delhi University’s revised postgraduate history syllabus no longer includes a paper dedicated to the Delhi Sultanate.
An Independence Day address by JNU professor Zoya Hasan at a Delhi school was cancelled after a protest.
The family of Mumbai biker Riddhi Thakkar has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death in a hit-and-run case, including changes involving the motorcycle.
Now Uttar Pradesh’s longest-serving Governor, Anandiben Patel has made visits to state universities a prominent part of her tenure.
The US has identified India and 40 other countries in a new effort targeting suspected tariff evasion involving Chinese goods.
As India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day, this explainer goes beyond the familiar date on the calendar to examine how August 15 was selected, the role played by Lord Mountbatten and why Pakistan’s Independence Day falls a day earlier.
In a deeply personal account, Ajay Ahuja’s wife Alka recalls how their son Ankur dealt with the loss of his father after the Kargil War.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.