Daily briefing: Xi starts Myanmar visit today; Cong corporator threatens metro station staffers, shouts at journalist

One month into the protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC, the political establishment is split right down the middle on their nature and impact. Amidst the war of words between the government and Opposition, the protests themselves have travelled quite some distance. While the BJP and Centre talk down the protests, brush it off as choreographed and avoid engagement with protestors, the Opposition senses an opportunity to rattle a government that returned to power with an enhanced majority barely seven months ago.

In a move that is likely to open up the bilateral space, India has said New Delhi will invite the heads of government of all member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) when it hosts the summit later this year. This would mean that Pakistan’s representative — either Prime Minister Imran Khan or a Minister — will be coming to India to attend the SCO heads of government meeting.

A day after Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said his company would invest $1 billion into India to “digitise” MSMEs, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said Amazon was not doing India “a great favour” and the financial losses reported by the e-commerce company raise questions about its business practices here. His statement came while the US retail giant’s chief is currently visiting the country.

The fourth anniversary of Rohith Vemula’s institutionally-enabled suicide may be an apt occasion to reflect on the sobering fact that, today, the critical injuries inflicted on our public universities are not those caused by lathis in uniform or iron rods in masks. The diminishing of the public university as an instrument of social justice, the crippling of their ability to promote free thinking, and the regime’s ceaseless efforts to turn public opinion against them are wounds less visible but far more serious, writes Satish Deshpande

President Xi Jinping’s visit to Myanmar starting today promises to turn a region that was once known as the “back door” to China into a “highway” to the Bay of Bengal by launching multiple projects under the so-called China-Myanmar Economic Corridor. Xi’s outreach to Myanmar is being viewed against the deterioration of Naypyidaw’s relations with the US and the West that have been critical of the country’s handling of the Rohingya problem.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment process has entered a new phase. On Wednesday, following a 228-193 vote largely along party lines, the House of Representatives sent two articles of impeachment to the Senate, and named seven ‘impeachment managers’ who will prosecute the case against the President at the trial. The trial, presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, will begin next week. Trump will likely survive, but his campaign may be impacted.

Hours after The Indian Express reported that 45 cases of sexual harassment were reported at 24 institutes under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) over the last decade, the organisation’s former director-general Neelam Kapur said the “actual number of cases will be much higher”. Kapur, who headed SAI from February 2018 to July 2019, said she was “shocked” at the number of complaints that were pending when she took over, and attributed it to a “cultural problem in our society.”

Congress Corporator Vikrant Chavan had a huge altercation with the staff at Azad Nagar Metro station yesterday after the ticket token he had bought got stuck in the slot at the entry gate. He repeatedly threatened a staffer with his “corporator” status, shouting: “I am a corporator, I will speak like I want to.” When an Express reporter tried to intervene, he shouted at her. When she started recording a video, the corporator reached out and hit her hand to stop her.

