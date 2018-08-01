Dahod tribal lynching: No arrest yet, police scan social media for leads in lynching case

Limdi police is now tracking social media platforms to find out if anyone has posted any video or photograph of the incident that would help in identifying the culprits. (Representational Image) Limdi police is now tracking social media platforms to find out if anyone has posted any video or photograph of the incident that would help in identifying the culprits. (Representational Image)

Three days after a mob of over 100 people lynched a tribal man over suspicion of theft and grievously injured another at Kali Mahudi village in Dahod district, police are yet to make any arrest.

With residents in the area not sharing the account of the incident, Limdi police, which is probing the case, is now tracking social media platforms to find out if anyone has posted any video or photograph of the incident that would help in identifying the culprits.

“The villagers are not sharing any details with us as most of them are refusing to be even aware of the incident. We went knocking door to door but most of the villagers said that they were sleeping and were not aware of the lynching incident. We are tracking social media and cellular evidences to track any photographs or videos from that night but we have not got any lead yet,” said Limdi Sub-Inspector Pravin Judal.

After 22-year-old Ajmal Vahoniya was killed and his friend Bharu Mathur (24) was seriously injured by the mob, villagers had claimed that the duo was a part of a group of more than 20 people who had attacked their village that night with the intention of robbery.

Police, however, said despite making such claims, the villagers are yet to register their complaint about the robbery attempt with them.

“The villagers are scared that a cross-complaint could go against them. We even particularly asked people if there was any house break-in and if they wish to file individual complaints, but they refused,” added Judal.

According to the police, Bharu Mathur, who survived the mob attack, told them that he and Ajmal Vahoniya, a resident of Undaar village in the district, were passing by Kali Mahudi village when they were surrounded by a mob of 100 people. Suspecting them to be thieves, the villagers started questioning them, Mathur told the police. When Vahoniya reportedly told them the name of his village, the mob’s suspicion became stronger. Out of fear, the two started to run when villagers caught hold of them and thrashed them, injuring both of them seriously by the time the police arrived at the scene of the attack. While Vahoniya died in the attack, Mathur is undergoing treatment at a Dahod hospital.

