Dahod: 13 undertrials escape from sub-jail

In a major prison breach, 13 undertrial prisoners lodged at Devgadhbaria sub-jail in Dahod district escaped on early Friday morning. The incident came to light when four guards reached their barrack for a routine inspection and found the 13 prisoners missing.

According to police, the 13 inmates lodged in two separate rooms of barrack one broke open the lock and then escaped by scaling the boundary wall of the jail. Five of the 13 accused face charges of murder, one faces rape charges and the rest faces charges of theft and dacoity.

The prisoners were identified as Himatsinh Baria (murder), Kanubhai Baria (murder), Gabibhai Mohaniya (robbery), Arvindbhai Tambolia (murder), Sailesh Bhuriya (theft), Vijay Parmar (murder) from room three of barrack one and Rakesh Mavi (theft), Lasu Mohaniya (dacoity), Mukesh Bamaniya (theft), Ramesh Palash (theft), Arvind Koli (rape), Ganpat Harijan (murder) and Kamlesh Palash (dacoity) from room number four.

A complaint was registered against the 13 prisoners under IPC sections 120 (b) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 223 (Escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 14 (abettor present). The four jail guards who were supposed to maintain vigil at the sub-jail have also been booked for negligence.

The details of the accused have also been shared with police teams from nearby districts in neighboring states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, police said. “Extensive search has been initiated. Teams of Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) have been formed to check their respective villages. Necessary actions will be taken against officials responsible for this lapse,” said Hitesh Joysar, Dahod Superintendent of Police.

Two months ago, two inmates had fled from the sub-jail of whom one is still on the run. Four police officials were also booked and suspended in connection with the case.

