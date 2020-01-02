Dahanu village handpump spouts scalding hot water, sample sent for forensic tests

Block Development Officer B H Bharshae said water sample had been sent to a forensic lab in Konkan Bhawan. (Express) Block Development Officer B H Bharshae said water sample had been sent to a forensic lab in Konkan Bhawan. (Express)

At a village in Dahanu, a handpump at the zilla parishad school reportedly started spouting scalding hot water on December 28. While the water turned cooler by Tuesday, it still continues to be warmer than usual. The district administration has now enlisted the help of experts to find out the reason behind this.

On Saturday night, when residents of Chikhale village tried to draw water from the handpump, they noticed that steam was emanating from it. “Two people suffered burns and had to be administered first aid. We have asked everyone to stay away from the handpump,” Tehsildar Rahul Sarang said.

Block development officer B H Bharshae, responsible for water supply in the area, said water sample had been sent to the forensic lab and testing centre in Konkan Bhawan. “A team of geologists and water experts has been called to the site. Prima facie the water does not smell of sulphur. We will get to know more once the reports come,” he said.

While the chemical report is expected by Friday, the biological report of the water has come as normal, officials from the block development officer’s office said.

The village has two more wells in the vicinity, where the water hasn’t changed temperature. “The handpump had spouted hot water three months ago as well for two days. But the water was not this hot and since the phenomenon did not persist, we didn’t check then,” Bharshae said.

The locals, who have been facing earthquakes frequently, claimed the water had heated up since the earthquakes started in 2018. “We are scared and worry that there will be a bigger quake. We have no permanent shelters,” said Jayant Patil, a villager.

Experts, however, disagree. Principal scientist Dr Prantik Mandal, from the National Geophysical Research Institute, said the earthquakes are too small and shallow to affect the geology of the area.

“It can affect, but it is neither the only factor nor a decisive one. We will have to study why the hot water, probably trapped in some surface area, had come up. It is possible that due to underground erosion, prevalent in the tectonic plates of the Western Ghats, hot water has come up. A long term study will help us analyse the cause,” he added.

Hot water springs, however, are not uncommon in the region. In Palghar, Akloli kund, barely 20 km from Chikhale, is a well-known hot water spring, which is considered a holy place.

“The igneous rock found abundantly in the area has trapped hot water, which comes up due to erosion or tectonic movement,” said a scientist from the Geological Survey of India.

