Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Five labourers die, two injured in wall collapse at Silvassa factory

Five labourers died and two others were critically injured after the compound wall of an under construction factory collapsed on their temporary tents on Tuesday, due to heavy rainfall in headquarters Silvassa of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said. Silvassa recorded up to 98.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at an under construction factory, Maheshwari Polychem, in Surangi village near Silvassa on Tuesday night. Over 20 labourers were resting inside their temporary tents when due to heavy rainfall, the compound wall collapsed onto them.

A few other labourers had immediately informed the company manager, after which police and an ambulance were called. Five labourers were declared dead on the spot, after their bodies were taken out from below the debris, while two labourers were taken to Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital in Silvassa. Their condition is said to be critical, police said.

The deceased labourers were identified as Anil Patel (35), Padu Kakad Vagh (50), Raju Dadhav (32), Jayram Soma Sende (45) and Ashwin Jayram Sende (18), all residents of Sindoli Torni Chiman village near Silavssa. The injured labourers were identified as Kiran Devji (26) and Jayesh Devji (23).

Khanvel police has lodged a case of accidental death in this regard. Khanvel police inspector Harsih Rathod said, “Work at Maheshwari Polychem factory started two months ago and the labourers were staying inside temporary tents near the compound wall. Due to heavy rainfall, the wall collapsed on the tents and resulted in the accident. We have intimated family members of the labourers and started a probe.”

