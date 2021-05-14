Buyers to undergo Covid test outside wine shops in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The health officials of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) have started Covid-19 tests outside two wine shops in the Union Territory, which have been seeing high footfall. The two wine shops on Kelavni road in Silvassa town saw long queues of customers on Wednesday and Thursday as they were told to get the Rapid Antigen Tests done before purchasing from the shops.

An official with administration department in Silvassa said, “We have found that large number of customers are going to these two wine shops and no social distancing is maintained there. So we have deputed health teams to get the customers tested first. The testing will be there for a few more days.”

As many as 41 Covid-19 cases were reported from DNH on Wednesday, with total case count reaching 4,822, while 102 people had been discharged from the private and government hospitals. So far, three patients have succumbed to the infection in the union territory.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the health authorities have declared 39 containment zones in the Union Territory. Apart from this, on Wednesday 92 people received Covid-19 vaccine, taking the number of doses administered to 50,070.