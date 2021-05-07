Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Association demands medical benefits for contractual teachers

The memorandum added that the teachers doing Covid work also risk the health of their family members.

The Contractual Teachers Welfare Association of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH Union Territory) has demanded that teachers doing Covid-related work should be covered under health and term insurance scheme.

The association claimed that in the past one month, nine teachers died of Covid and one more teacher died on Thursday.

President of the association, JR Rathod, and other members of association on Thursday handed a memorandum to the district collector, mentioning that since the pandemic began, over 700 contractual teachers of government primary and upper primary schools in DNH work for door-to-door surveys and other Covid work.

Rathod said, “There are around 700 teachers working in 282 primary and upper primary government schools in DNH. Permanent teachers serving in schools get a monthly salary of around Rs 70,000 while contractual teachers who have served 10 or 15 years get around Rs 30,000. The administration should give medical financial facilities to the teachers who are doing Covid work. Most of them are lone earning members in their families. From April till date, 10 teachers died due to Covid in DNH.”

The memorandum added that the teachers doing Covid work also risk the health of their family members. It demanded that contractual teachers be provided the same financial benefits as permanent teachers.

The 10 teachers who died of Covid, as per the association, are Kishan Patel (Othla village school), Vandanaben Dhimmer (Velu village school), Ramanbhai Bhansara (Sety village school) Savjibhai Bhoya (Naroli village school), Narendra Gaud (Apti village school), Sumitra Patel (Chikhla village school), Panna Patel (Khutli village school), Lakhibhai Jadav and Gulab Vaghad (Mandoni village school) and Parag Vaghmare (Galanda village school).