Dada Vaswani, spiritual leader who championed vegetarianism, passes away at 99

Dada Vaswani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. (Source: Twitter/PMO) Dada Vaswani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. (Source: Twitter/PMO)

Spiritual leader Dada J P Vaswani, head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, passed away in Pune Thursday morning. He was 99 and days short of his 100th birthday.

“He was admitted to a city hospital for age-related problems three weeks ago. His condition deteriorated a couple of days ago and he passed away this morning,” one of his close aides said. The Mission had planned a grand celebration to mark Dada’s 100th birthday that falls on August 2. Actor Aamir Khan, who had struck a rapport with Dada and shared his thoughts and ideas, had dropped in at the hospital to enquire about his health.

“0901hrs IST July 12 2018, on sacred Guruvaar day, our Beloved Revered Dada J.P. Vaswani passes on, from the seen to the unseen. Ever-loving, ever-giving, may he continue to bless us from the beyond – Sadhu Vaswani Mission,” a tweet from his official Twitter handle read.

Fondly addressed as Dada by one and all, Vaswani all his life espoused the cause of vegetarianism and campaigned extensively for animal rights. Every year, the Mission observes November 25 as Meatless Day, to which scores of Puneites responded to unhesitatingly. Dada has also written over 150 self-help books.

The Vaswani Mission also runs several schools and colleges and has offices across the globe.

Dada Vaswani took over the charge of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission around 1965 after the demise of his mentor and uncle Sadhu T L Vaswani.

Born in Hyderabad, Sindh (Pakistan) on August 2, 1918, Dada had initiated a global peace initiative, ‘The Moment of Calm’. His birthday is observed as World Forgiveness Day. He also gave speeches at the British House of Commons in London, the Global Forum of Spiritual Leaders in Oxford, the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, and the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders at the United Nations in New York.

His close aides said Dada’s entire life was based on spreading love. “He believed strongly in the philosophy of love. His famous words were love, love and love. Besides, love, peace and forgiveness were close to his heart all his life,” they said.

The spiritual leader met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader LK Advani in September 2016 during his visit to Delhi.

In 2017, PM Modi wished Vaswani on his 99th birthday via video conference. “We are fortunate to receive the blessings of Dada Vaswani on his birthday. Just like his followers, I have also experienced Dada’s calm smile and simplicity. I have had the opportunity of discussing several issues of paramount importance, such as nation building and social responsibilities, with Dada at a religious conference in United Nations. In Delhi, too, we held talks regarding several topics, such as education and health,” Modi said praising Vaswani.

