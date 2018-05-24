Dacoit gang ‘kingpin’ killed in Aligarh encounter

Tappal station house officer Sanjay Kumar Pandey claimed they were tipped off about the presence of dacoits in Maharajgarh late on Tuesday night. (File) Tappal station house officer Sanjay Kumar Pandey claimed they were tipped off about the presence of dacoits in Maharajgarh late on Tuesday night. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday claimed to have killed the alleged kingpin of a dacoits’ gang following an exchange of fire at Maharajgarh in Aligarh district along the Haryana border on Wednesday. Officials said Abdul Kareem carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was killed four days after police gunned down three alleged members of his gang in Sikri village.

Aligarh’s senior police superintendent Ajay Kumar Sahni said Kareem was with the three when they were killed on Saturday in Sikri village. He claimed Kareem led the gang in carrying out three dacoities in Kasganj over the last two months. Sahni added the alleged dacoits had killed four people.

Tappal station house officer Sanjay Kumar Pandey claimed they were tipped off about the presence of dacoits in Maharajgarh late on Tuesday night. He said the dacoits were trying to flee to Haryana when they cornered them.

Pandey claimed the dacoits fired at police when they were asked to surrender. He added the police found a dacoit with two gunshots wounds on his chest after the retaliatory firing. Pandey said the injured identified himself as Kareem.

The police claimed to have rushed Kareem, who was from Sambhal, for treatment before he did at a hospital. Pandey claimed to have recovered a revolver, a country-made pistol, cartridges and a cellphone from Kareem’s possession. He said the police were looking for Kareem’s family as no one turned up to claim his body after autopsy.

