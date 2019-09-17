Dacoit Babuli Ramcharan Kol gunned down: MP police

Babuli Ramcharan Kol, who headed perhaps the last listed gang of dacoits in Madhya Pradesh, and his accomplice were gunned down in an encounter in the Ledri jungles on the border of MP and Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday, police said. Kol’s gang operated in the Bundelkhand region of UP and the Satna and Rewa districts of MP. According to the police, Kol had been active for more than a decade.

IG (Rewa Range) Chanchal Shekhar said the police received a tip-off. “We executed our plans. They fired 16 bullets while the police fired 35,” he said.

Local reports suggested however, that the duo was killed by a member of their own gang.“There is a tendency to always come up with a counter narrative to discredit the police,” said Shekhar.