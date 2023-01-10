scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

DAC approves three acquisition proposals for Indian Army, Navy worth Rs 4,276 crore

Under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC approved procurement of Helina anti-tank guided missiles, launchers, and associated support equipment, which will be integrated into the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

Helicopter-launched anti-tank missile 'Helina' test-fired in BalasoreThe HELINA Anti-Tank Guided missiles can engage targets both in direct-hit mode as well as in top-attack mode.(Source: indiandefencenews.in)
Listen to this article
DAC approves three acquisition proposals for Indian Army, Navy worth Rs 4,276 crore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three acquisition proposals by the Army and Navy, amounting to Rs 4,276 crore. All three proposals, two by the Army and one from the Navy, are under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided missiles, launchers, and associated support equipment which will be integrated into the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The missile, an essential part of weaponisation of ALH, will strengthen the offensive of the  Army.

The DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by DRDO.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Meanwhile, the DAC also granted approval for the procurement of Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for Indian Navy.

With their induction, the Naval ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime operations.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 19:13 IST
Next Story

Very very shocking: Delhi HC expresses shock at land records ‘missing’ from sub-registrar’s office

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close