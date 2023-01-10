DAC approves three acquisition proposals for Indian Army, Navy worth Rs 4,276 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three acquisition proposals by the Army and Navy, amounting to Rs 4,276 crore. All three proposals, two by the Army and one from the Navy, are under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided missiles, launchers, and associated support equipment which will be integrated into the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The missile, an essential part of weaponisation of ALH, will strengthen the offensive of the Army.

The DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by DRDO.

Meanwhile, the DAC also granted approval for the procurement of Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for Indian Navy.

With their induction, the Naval ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime operations.